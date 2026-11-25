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If you have Starlink internet, the very notion of satellite TV may feel like an anachronism. But Starlink and DISH channel packages go incredibly well together, and customers can now combine the two services and use them in tandem like never before.

But if you’ve got the reliability of a Starlink internet connection, you might be wondering why not just use that stability to sign up for a live TV streaming service? We’ll explain exactly why we think Starlink and DISH make such a great team below, and why you should consider avoiding using your Starlink plan to just stream all your video.

Why pair DISH and Starlink instead of using Starlink to stream everything?

No bandwitdth competition during peak hours

No bandwitdth competition during peak hours Less latency during live sports

Less latency during live sports Independent system redundancy

Independent system redundancy Know your price every month

No bandwitdth competition during peak hours

Although Starlink’s residential internet plans do not have a hard data cap, standard data will still get deprioritized during peak evening hours, when local network traffic tends to be high. Streaming video in 4K, or using multiple HD feeds at the same time, uses a lot of bandwidth, which is then unavailable for the other devices in your home.

If you use DISH, however, you won’t be receiving your home’s TV package through the internet, but instead, it will arrive through a satellite dish. That can save a ton of bandwidth that you can use for other tasks while connected to Starlink, speeding things up while you get to enjoy your DISH package at the same time.

Less latency during live sports

Using a live TV streaming service to watch live sports can often mean being up to a full minute behind the action on the field. Latency — the delay between when a live event happens in real time and when viewers at home see it on their TV screen — is an ongoing problem in live TV streaming, and although services are working hard to reduce such delays, they can be a big pain for viewers who like to follow social media while they watch games and want to avoid spoilers.

DISH relays signals from its satellites to subscribers’ homes in less time, allowing viewers to see the action much closer to live. Watch live sports with DISH and cut your latency times considerably compared to using Starlink and a live TV streaming service.

Independent system redundancy

There’s nothing worse than a home Wi-Fi outage, but they can happen from time to time with any provider. Even Starlink’s high-quality connection can sometimes experience brief dropouts and glitches, and if you’re using internet to stream live TV, that stream will be interrupted until the problem is fixed.

If you’re using DISH, however, you’ll still be able to watch live TV and local DVR recordings saved on your Hopper 3 device during internet outages. The two services work independently of each other, so one temporarily freezing up or glitching out won’t affect the other.

Know your price every month

Finally, each DISH channel package comes with a two-year price guarantee, meaning you know what your bill will look like every time it arrives. There will be no shock increases to DISH’s base package prices under this guarantee — a security that no live TV offers.

Most live TV streaming plans are month-to-month, meaning that the service can decide to increase its prices essentially at will. That leaves customers stuck deciding whether or not to cancel their TV plan, but pairing Starlink with DISH’s two-year price guarantee is a great way to avoid those problems.