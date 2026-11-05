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Roku

Snag this new 65-inch Roku TV for only $500

Snag this new 65-inch Roku TV for only $500

Save $150 on a new Roku Plus Series 4K smart TV with this limited-time deal from Best Buy.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Why futz around with a TV screen and a connected streaming device when you can combine the best features of both on one device? That’s exactly what the Roku Plus Series smart TV does, and right now, shoppers can grab a 65-inch Roku Plus Series 4K smart TV from Best Buy for just $500, a $150 discount off the standard retail price.

Get a 65-inch Roku Plus Series 4K smart TV for just $500 from Best Buy

  • Click here to get the deal from Best Buy.
  • Choose your pickup or shipping preference.
  • Click Add to cart, and continue to cart to check out.
  • Confirm your shipping and payment preferences, and finish checking out.
65-inch Roku Plus TV

Roku Plus Series 65-inch 4K smart TV

$500

Shop now

The Roku Pro Series 4K smart TV comes with the Roku operating system already installed, meaning you don’t have to connect a streaming device to watch your favorite streaming apps. Just download them directly to your TV, and start watching with the enhanced Roku voice remote that comes in the box.

The Roku Plus Series doesn’t only offer a barebones display, either. Mini-LED backlighting and QLED allow for sharp color contrast and vibrant picture quality, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will make every viewing experience seem truly premium.

Pick up a new Roku Pro Series 65-inch smart TV from Best Buy for just $500, a discount of $150 off the standard price. Shop the deal now, and give yourself a reason to stay home on Black Friday — get it shipped to your door or pick it up from your local Best Buy within days of ordering!

65-inch Roku Plus TV

Roku Plus Series 65-inch 4K smart TV

$500

Save $150 off this 65-inch Roku Plus Series smart TV with a fantastic discount from Best Buy for a limited time.

Shop now
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.