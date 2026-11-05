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Why futz around with a TV screen and a connected streaming device when you can combine the best features of both on one device? That’s exactly what the Roku Plus Series smart TV does, and right now, shoppers can grab a 65-inch Roku Plus Series 4K smart TV from Best Buy for just $500, a $150 discount off the standard retail price.

Get a 65-inch Roku Plus Series 4K smart TV for just $500 from Best Buy

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Roku Plus Series 65-inch 4K smart TV $500

The Roku Pro Series 4K smart TV comes with the Roku operating system already installed, meaning you don’t have to connect a streaming device to watch your favorite streaming apps. Just download them directly to your TV, and start watching with the enhanced Roku voice remote that comes in the box.

The Roku Plus Series doesn’t only offer a barebones display, either. Mini-LED backlighting and QLED allow for sharp color contrast and vibrant picture quality, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will make every viewing experience seem truly premium.

Pick up a new Roku Pro Series 65-inch smart TV from Best Buy for just $500, a discount of $150 off the standard price. Shop the deal now, and give yourself a reason to stay home on Black Friday — get it shipped to your door or pick it up from your local Best Buy within days of ordering!