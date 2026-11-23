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Are you shopping for a great deal on a new streaming service this holiday season? Many savvy consumers wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to pick up a new streamer, knowing that they’ll get some of the best discounts of the entire year by doing so. New data from Antenna shows that Black Friday is not only a major acquisition event for streamers, but that viewers who sign up during Black Friday sales tend to stay more loyal to the streamers they choose over time.

Key Details: Come one, come all: Black Friday is the biggest streaming acquisition event of the year.

Black Friday is the biggest streaming acquisition event of the year. Stick around: Sixty-five percent of Black Friday promotional sign-ups stayed subscribed to that service 10 months later.

Sixty-five percent of Black Friday promotional sign-ups stayed subscribed to that service 10 months later. Shooting stars: STARZ brought in 1.3 million new customers during its Black Friday 2025 deal.

Antenna’s numbers show that Black Friday is far and away the biggest acquisition event for streaming services of a calendar year. In 2025, for example, the days surrounding Thanksgiving (when Black Friday streaming deals were active) were the three biggest acquisition days of the year across nine streaming services:

Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day): 1.9 million sign-ups Nov. 28 (Black Friday): 1.7 million sign-ups Nov. 29: 1.7 million sign-ups

In total, premium and specialty subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services acquired 12.3 million new customers during the week of Black Friday in 2025. Average daily sign-ups in this period were 2.8 times as high as the 2025 daily average overall. Sign-ups jumped across all nine premium SVOD services measured by antenna, and HBO Max brought in five times as many customers during the week of Black Friday as it did in a typical 2025 week.

Click chart to expand.

But Black Friday isn’t just conjuring new customers for streamers — it’s bringing in subscribers who are sticking. The data shows that 65% of customers who signed up for a streamer during Black Friday sales were still signed up to that service 10 months later. That survival rate is 1.8 times higher than non-Black Friday promotions during 2025.

The difference in retention rates between Black Friday and non-Black Friday promotions in 2025 is much wider than in 2024, and there could be one big data point skewing the numbers. STARZ offered a full year of service for just $12 during Black Friday 2025, and that promotion ran much longer than most Black Friday deals normally do.

Antenna’s data shows that STARZ gained 1.3 million subscribers from its Black Friday 2025 deal. Next year, the streaming retention rate at 10 months may fluctuate, but it could be similar to 2025, since STARZ is offering the same deal in 2026. Black Friday sales are clearly good at bringing in new subscribers, but Antenna’s data shows that deals can create a customer base that actually sticks around to watch.