Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

The holidays are just around the corner, and the holiday shopping season has already begun at many retailers. Some streaming services have also rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and customers who are searching for a new service can now save big bucks.

Which streamers have rolled out their sales so far, and which have yet to offer deals? Check out every major American streaming service below to see who has posted their Black Friday 2026 deals, and who is keeping viewers waiting for a few more days.

Save with streaming Black Friday deals

Best on-demand streaming deals for Black Friday 2026

Best on-demand streaming deals for Black Friday 2026 Best live TV streaming deals for Black Friday 2026

Best on-demand streaming deals for Black Friday 2026

Best AMC+ deal:

AMC+ is not offering any discounts to direct subscribers, but the AMC+ channel on Prime Video is now offering new customers two months of ad-supported service for $2 each, or the ad-free plan for $2.75 per month for two months.

7-Day Trial amc+ via amazon.com AMC+ AMC+ is a premium subscription streaming bundle owned by AMC Networks. It offers curated access to award-winning originals, indie films, and prestige television. Launched in June 2020, the service combines content from AMC with flagship brands such as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, delivering a rich library of exclusive programming and early episode access. … AMC+ features exclusive original series like “Gangs of London,” “Ragdoll,” “Firebite,” “Anne Boleyn,” and “Kin,” along with critically acclaimed films and simulcasted favorites such as those from The Walking Dead universe. The service supports up to five simultaneous streams and includes access to six live channels — including AMC, BBC America, and The Walking Dead Channel — alongside on-demand content. It also allows for offline downloads for ad-free subscribers. The service is available directly via amcplus.com or the AMC+ app on platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. It’s also accessible through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Dish, and YouTube TV. However, free trial eligibility and app access may vary depending on the provider. Viewers can sign up for a 7-day free trial when subscribing directly through AMC+ or its app, though eligibility may vary depending on the platform. With its depth of high-quality content, flexible pricing, and seamless streaming capabilities, AMC+ remains a top-tier choice for horror fans, prestige dramas, indie films, and compelling originals. 7-Day Trial $7.99+ / month amc+ via amazon.com

Best Apple TV deal:

Apple TV, like AMC+, is now offering a Black Friday deal through Prime Video: six months of service for $7 per month each. Apple often gives a discount on the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV, near Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so keep an eye out for that!

Best Crunchyroll deal:

Crunchyroll is allowing direct subscribers to sign up for its Fan plan for $4 per month for six months, its Mega Fan plan for $6 per month for six months, and the Ultimate Fan plan for $9 per month for six months. Viewers can also find the same discounts on Crunchyroll’s Prime Video channel.

Best Disney+ deal:

Disney+ and Hulu are now available at $12 per month for a new customer’s first six months, $1 off the standard price of that bundle.

Best ESPN Unlimited deal:

The lowest available price to sign up for ESPN Unlimited is $32 per month, but the streamer can also be bundled with other services.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

Best Fox One deal:

There are no deals available when signing up for Fox One directly, but the streamer is offering a deal through Prime Video: $5 per month for your first month of service.

Try free foxone.com Fox One Launched August 21, 2025, Fox One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox Corporation. Billed as a “major digital initiative,” Fox One brings together the full range of Fox’s leading news, sports, and entertainment brands, offering live and on-demand access in one unified platform. … For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers can stream the complete FOX portfolio for $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually), including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, local FOX stations, and the FOX broadcast network. Viewers also have the option to bundle FOX Nation content directly within the platform for $24.99 per month ($239.88 annually). Fox One features a dynamic mix of programming, from popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “911: Lone Star,” and “Next Level Chef” to live coverage of major sporting events, breaking news, and in-depth business reporting. The platform leverages cutting-edge personalization technology, offering a seamless experience that adapts to individual viewing preferences and integrates live and on-demand content cohesively. Fox was also the official home of the FIFA World Cup for 2026, covering all 104 matches throughout the tournament across Fox and FS1. Fox One is accessible across all major streaming devices and smart TVs. More updates and details about the platform are available at fox.com/foxone. With its premium Fox-branded content, advanced streaming technology, and flexible viewing options, Fox One is a major destination for fans of live news, sports, and entertainment. Try free $19.99+ / month foxone.com

Best HBO Max deal:

HBO Max is offering a deal on its Prime Video channel: $5.49 per month for a new customer’s first 12 months of the ad-supported plan.

Best Hulu deal:

Hulu’s lowest-priced plan is its ad-supported tier for $12.49 per month, and customers can bundle it with Disney+ for just $0.50 more.

Best Netflix deal:

The cheapest Netflix offering currently is its Standard with ads plan, which costs $9 per month.

Best Paramount+ deal:

Paramount+ is offering a 50% discount on the annual version of its ad-free Premium plan. Normally $140, this plan is discounted to $70 for Black Friday. Paramount+ is also offering deals on its Prime Video channels.

Best Peacock deal:

Peacock’s cheapest plan currently is its Select package, which offers a selection of NBC and Bravo titles starting at $9 per month.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Best Prime Video deal:

Prime Video is offering a huge list of discounts on supplementary streaming channels, including HBO Max, Apple TV, Paramount+, and others. There is no deal on Prime Video itself — not yet, at least.

Best STARZ deal:

STARZ is offering new subscribers a full year of service for just $12, its best deal of the year. Customers can also get two months of the STARZ Prime Video channel for $2.75 each.

Sign Up Starz STARZ STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.” … The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.” You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. Sign Up $10.99+ / month Starz

Best live TV streaming deals for Black Friday 2026

Best DIRECTV deal:

DIRECTV’s best Black Friday deal is on its ENTERTAINMENT Signature package, which has 90+ channels. The deal bundle also includes the Sports add-on pack, including NFL RedZone free for one month, Peacock Premium free for two months, and a discount from $95 to $50 for the ENTERTAINMENT plan.

Other DIRECTV deals for Black Friday

DIRECTV has rolled out discounts on several of its Genre Packs for Black Friday, as well.

Best Frndly TV deal:

New subscribers can get Frndly TV's Premium plan, with 50 channels, four simultaneous streams, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage for $1 per month for three months instead of the regular $13 per month price. The Premium annual plan is also discounted from $120 to $99 for the first year of service.

7-Day Trial frndlytv.com Frndly TV Frndly TV is a budget-friendly live TV streaming service in the United States that focuses on family-friendly and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2019, the service offers a curated lineup of channels that includes Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Lifetime, MeTV, INSP, The Weather Channel, Game Show Network, and dozens more. It’s designed for viewers who want wholesome content without the’ high cost or complexity of larger streaming bundles. … Frndly TV does not carry sports or news-heavy networks, instead prioritizing entertainment, classic television, educational content, and movies suitable for all ages. Viewers can access Frndly TV on most major devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, iOS, and Android devices, and web browsers. The service offers multiple subscription tiers, starting at a low monthly cost, with features like unlimited DVR, multiple screens, and on-demand access depending on the plan. On May 1, 2025, it was announced that Roku was set to acquire Frndly TV, a deal that would close in the second quarter of 2025. With its affordable pricing, simple interface, and focus on positive, family-oriented entertainment, Frndly TV is a popular choice for households looking to stream classic and uplifting content. 7-Day Trial $8.99+ / month frndlytv.com

Best Fubo deal:

Fubo is offering $30 off a new subscriber’s first month of its Elite package. Normally $99 per month, the plan is now discounted to $69 per month before taxes and fees. The package includes nearly 300 channels, unlimited DVR, an ESPN Unlimited subscription, and local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, as well as a selection of 4K games.

Other Fubo deals for Black Friday

New Fubo subscribers can get the Fubo Pro plan, with 200+ channels, for $64 per month for their first month, $25 off the standard price.

The Fubo Sports service, with 30 sports and news channels, is discounted from $65 to $55 for a new subscriber’s first month.

Best Hulu + Live TV deal:

Hulu + Live TV starts at $100 per month for a package of 90+ channels and the Disney bundle.

Free 3-Day Trial hulu.com Hulu Live TV Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $89.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no extra charge. … Where it really separates itself is value. Your subscription doesn’t just cover live TV — it also includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus bundled subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN Select content at no extra cost. That means you’re getting everything from next-day network TV episodes and Hulu Originals, to Marvel, Star Wars, and live sports content all in one place without juggling multiple bills. For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV also includes regional sports networks (RSNs) in select areas, a feature many competing services have dropped. That can be a big deal if you’re trying to follow local MLB, NBA, or NHL teams. The DVR experience is another strong point. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded content — a feature that used to cost extra but is now standard. It’s designed to feel closer to a traditional cable DVR, just without the box. If you want to customize further, several add-ons are available. You can upgrade to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz, add an unlimited streams option for households with lots of viewers, or go ad-free on Hulu’s on-demand content (live TV will still include ads). Overall, Hulu + Live TV is less about being the cheapest option and more about being the most comprehensive. It’s built for people who want live TV, on-demand shows, and bundled streaming services all under one roof — without having to piece everything together themselves. Free 3-Day Trial $89.99+ / month hulu.com

Best Philo deal:

Philo subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial of the service when signing up for the Essential tier at $25 per month.

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want. … The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers. For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial. The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription. While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming. 7-Day Trial $25+ / month philo.com

Best Sling TV deal:

Sling TV is offering Unlimited DVR for a month to new subscribers. New Viewers can also enjoy premium add-ons like Paramount+, AMC+, STARZ, and others for just $5 per month for their first month.

Best YouTube TV deal:

The best YouTube TV deal for Black Friday is the combo of its Sports and News Genre Plans: new customers can get their first six months of service for only $50 each, a $22 discount off the regular price. The combo includes 50+ broadcast and cable sports channels, news channels, ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV’s multiview, and other great features.

Other YouTube TV deals

New subscribers can get YouTube TV’s core package for $60 per month for their first three months, a $23 discount off the standard price.