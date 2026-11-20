The best Black Friday deals for streaming services available now
The best Black Friday deals for streaming services available now
Check in with every top streamer in the United States to see who is offering great Black Friday discounts on a new subscription.
The holidays are just around the corner, and the holiday shopping season has already begun at many retailers. Some streaming services have also rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and customers who are searching for a new service can now save big bucks.
Which streamers have rolled out their sales so far, and which have yet to offer deals? Check out every major American streaming service below to see who has posted their Black Friday 2026 deals, and who is keeping viewers waiting for a few more days.
Save with streaming Black Friday deals
Best on-demand streaming deals for Black Friday 2026
Best AMC+ deal:
AMC+ is not offering any discounts to direct subscribers, but the AMC+ channel on Prime Video is now offering new customers two months of ad-supported service for $2 each, or the ad-free plan for $2.75 per month for two months.
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium subscription streaming bundle owned by AMC Networks. It offers curated access to award-winning originals, indie films, and prestige television. Launched in June 2020, the service combines content from AMC with flagship brands such as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, delivering a rich library of exclusive programming and early episode access.
AMC+ features exclusive original series like “Gangs of London,” “Ragdoll,” “Firebite,” “Anne Boleyn,” and “Kin,” along with critically acclaimed films and simulcasted favorites such as those from The Walking Dead universe. The service supports up to five simultaneous streams and includes access to six live channels — including AMC, BBC America, and The Walking Dead Channel — alongside on-demand content. It also allows for offline downloads for ad-free subscribers.
The service is available directly via amcplus.com or the AMC+ app on platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. It’s also accessible through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Dish, and YouTube TV. However, free trial eligibility and app access may vary depending on the provider. Viewers can sign up for a 7-day free trial when subscribing directly through AMC+ or its app, though eligibility may vary depending on the platform.
With its depth of high-quality content, flexible pricing, and seamless streaming capabilities, AMC+ remains a top-tier choice for horror fans, prestige dramas, indie films, and compelling originals.
Best Apple TV deal:
Apple TV, like AMC+, is now offering a Black Friday deal through Prime Video: six months of service for $7 per month each. Apple often gives a discount on the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV, near Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so keep an eye out for that!
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Best Crunchyroll deal:
Crunchyroll is allowing direct subscribers to sign up for its Fan plan for $4 per month for six months, its Mega Fan plan for $6 per month for six months, and the Ultimate Fan plan for $9 per month for six months. Viewers can also find the same discounts on Crunchyroll’s Prime Video channel.
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.
Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($9.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($13.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($17.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.
For maximum flexibility, The Streamable recommends adding Crunchyroll as a Prime Video channel.
Best Disney+ deal:
Disney+ and Hulu are now available at $12 per month for a new customer’s first six months, $1 off the standard price of that bundle.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
Best ESPN Unlimited deal:
The lowest available price to sign up for ESPN Unlimited is $32 per month, but the streamer can also be bundled with other services.
ESPN Unlimited
ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription.
Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually.
ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead.
ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.
NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise.
On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited.
Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage.
Best Fox One deal:
There are no deals available when signing up for Fox One directly, but the streamer is offering a deal through Prime Video: $5 per month for your first month of service.
Fox One
Launched August 21, 2025, Fox One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox Corporation. Billed as a “major digital initiative,” Fox One brings together the full range of Fox’s leading news, sports, and entertainment brands, offering live and on-demand access in one unified platform.
For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers can stream the complete FOX portfolio for $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually), including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, local FOX stations, and the FOX broadcast network. Viewers also have the option to bundle FOX Nation content directly within the platform for $24.99 per month ($239.88 annually).
Fox One features a dynamic mix of programming, from popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “911: Lone Star,” and “Next Level Chef” to live coverage of major sporting events, breaking news, and in-depth business reporting. The platform leverages cutting-edge personalization technology, offering a seamless experience that adapts to individual viewing preferences and integrates live and on-demand content cohesively.
Fox was also the official home of the FIFA World Cup for 2026, covering all 104 matches throughout the tournament across Fox and FS1.
Fox One is accessible across all major streaming devices and smart TVs. More updates and details about the platform are available at fox.com/foxone.
With its premium Fox-branded content, advanced streaming technology, and flexible viewing options, Fox One is a major destination for fans of live news, sports, and entertainment.
Best HBO Max deal:
HBO Max is offering a deal on its Prime Video channel: $5.49 per month for a new customer’s first 12 months of the ad-supported plan.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
Best Hulu deal:
Hulu’s lowest-priced plan is its ad-supported tier for $12.49 per month, and customers can bundle it with Disney+ for just $0.50 more.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.
Best Netflix deal:
The cheapest Netflix offering currently is its Standard with ads plan, which costs $9 per month.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Best Paramount+ deal:
Paramount+ is offering a 50% discount on the annual version of its ad-free Premium plan. Normally $140, this plan is discounted to $70 for Black Friday. Paramount+ is also offering deals on its Prime Video channels.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.
Best Peacock deal:
Peacock’s cheapest plan currently is its Select package, which offers a selection of NBC and Bravo titles starting at $9 per month.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Best Prime Video deal:
Prime Video is offering a huge list of discounts on supplementary streaming channels, including HBO Max, Apple TV, Paramount+, and others. There is no deal on Prime Video itself — not yet, at least.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
Best STARZ deal:
STARZ is offering new subscribers a full year of service for just $12, its best deal of the year. Customers can also get two months of the STARZ Prime Video channel for $2.75 each.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.
Best live TV streaming deals for Black Friday 2026
Best DIRECTV deal:
DIRECTV’s best Black Friday deal is on its ENTERTAINMENT Signature package, which has 90+ channels. The deal bundle also includes the Sports add-on pack, including NFL RedZone free for one month, Peacock Premium free for two months, and a discount from $95 to $50 for the ENTERTAINMENT plan.
Other DIRECTV deals for Black Friday
DIRECTV has rolled out discounts on several of its Genre Packs for Black Friday, as well.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Best Frndly TV deal:
New subscribers can get Frndly TV's Premium plan, with 50 channels, four simultaneous streams, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage for $1 per month for three months instead of the regular $13 per month price. The Premium annual plan is also discounted from $120 to $99 for the first year of service.
Frndly TV
Frndly TV is a budget-friendly live TV streaming service in the United States that focuses on family-friendly and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2019, the service offers a curated lineup of channels that includes Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Lifetime, MeTV, INSP, The Weather Channel, Game Show Network, and dozens more. It’s designed for viewers who want wholesome content without the’ high cost or complexity of larger streaming bundles.
Frndly TV does not carry sports or news-heavy networks, instead prioritizing entertainment, classic television, educational content, and movies suitable for all ages.
Viewers can access Frndly TV on most major devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, iOS, and Android devices, and web browsers. The service offers multiple subscription tiers, starting at a low monthly cost, with features like unlimited DVR, multiple screens, and on-demand access depending on the plan.
On May 1, 2025, it was announced that Roku was set to acquire Frndly TV, a deal that would close in the second quarter of 2025.
With its affordable pricing, simple interface, and focus on positive, family-oriented entertainment, Frndly TV is a popular choice for households looking to stream classic and uplifting content.
Best Fubo deal:
Fubo is offering $30 off a new subscriber’s first month of its Elite package. Normally $99 per month, the plan is now discounted to $69 per month before taxes and fees. The package includes nearly 300 channels, unlimited DVR, an ESPN Unlimited subscription, and local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, as well as a selection of 4K games.
Other Fubo deals for Black Friday
- New Fubo subscribers can get the Fubo Pro plan, with 200+ channels, for $64 per month for their first month, $25 off the standard price.
- The Fubo Sports service, with 30 sports and news channels, is discounted from $65 to $55 for a new subscriber’s first month.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service offering a robust lineup of approximately 150 premier channels, with plans starting at $63.99 per month. This entry-level package provides access to local broadcast affiliates 18 of the leading 35 cable channels channels, and valuable regional sports networks (RSNs).
For many other sports enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize access to local sports broadcasts, Fubo is a compelling choice in our view. Featuring FanDuel Sports RSNs in its channel lineup, Fubo stands out as the most budget-friendly option for RSN access across numerous markets, including Altitude, AT&T Sports, Fox Sports, Marquee, MSG, NBC Sports, and NESN. (Explore the comprehensive list of Fubo’s sports channels.) Fubo recently launched an add-on to their sports package, allowing subscribers access to local RSNs as well.
In September 2025, Fubo also launched its Sports package for $45.99 per month, featuring a variety of sports-oriented channels including ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates (in select markets) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel.
Fubo further enriches its sports offerings by including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network and beIN Sports (a channel not commonly found on competing services). For expanded soccer coverage, you can opt for Fox Soccer Plus via the International Sports Plus add-on for an additional $7/month.
Additionally, you have the option to enhance your channel variety with the Fubo Extra ($8), which incorporates approximately ~38 channels more channels, featuring popular selections like GSN.
Best Hulu + Live TV deal:
Hulu + Live TV starts at $100 per month for a package of 90+ channels and the Disney bundle.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $89.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no extra charge.
Where it really separates itself is value. Your subscription doesn’t just cover live TV — it also includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus bundled subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN Select content at no extra cost. That means you’re getting everything from next-day network TV episodes and Hulu Originals, to Marvel, Star Wars, and live sports content all in one place without juggling multiple bills.
For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV also includes regional sports networks (RSNs) in select areas, a feature many competing services have dropped. That can be a big deal if you’re trying to follow local MLB, NBA, or NHL teams.
The DVR experience is another strong point. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded content — a feature that used to cost extra but is now standard. It’s designed to feel closer to a traditional cable DVR, just without the box.
If you want to customize further, several add-ons are available. You can upgrade to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz, add an unlimited streams option for households with lots of viewers, or go ad-free on Hulu’s on-demand content (live TV will still include ads).
Overall, Hulu + Live TV is less about being the cheapest option and more about being the most comprehensive. It’s built for people who want live TV, on-demand shows, and bundled streaming services all under one roof — without having to piece everything together themselves.
Best Philo deal:
Philo subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial of the service when signing up for the Essential tier at $25 per month.
Philo
Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want.
The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers.
For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial.
The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription.
While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming.
Best Sling TV deal:
Sling TV is offering Unlimited DVR for a month to new subscribers. New Viewers can also enjoy premium add-ons like Paramount+, AMC+, STARZ, and others for just $5 per month for their first month.
Sling TV
Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.
You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.
Best YouTube TV deal:
The best YouTube TV deal for Black Friday is the combo of its Sports and News Genre Plans: new customers can get their first six months of service for only $50 each, a $22 discount off the regular price. The combo includes 50+ broadcast and cable sports channels, news channels, ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV’s multiview, and other great features.
Other YouTube TV deals
- New subscribers can get YouTube TV’s core package for $60 per month for their first three months, a $23 discount off the standard price.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.
Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.
YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.
With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.