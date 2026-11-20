With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Black Friday deals are rolling out, and Apple TV is joining in with a major discount for new and eligible returning subscribers. For a limited time, viewers can get six months of Apple TV for just $7 per month, more than 50% off the regular price of $15. That works out to $48 in savings over six months, giving subscribers plenty of time to catch up on some of the best shows and movies available on the streaming service. The offer is available through Monday, Nov. 30.

How to get Apple TV for just $6.99 per month for six months

Click here to claim the Black Friday deal from Apple TV.

Sign in with your Apple Account or create a new one.

Select the limited-time offer for $7 per month for six months, if eligible.

Enter your payment information and complete your subscription.

Get the Black Friday deal $7 per month for 6 months apple.com Save $48 on 6 months of Apple TV

With Apple TV, subscribers get access to hundreds of exclusive original series and movies, with new releases arriving every week. The service is home to award-winning hits like “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Slow Horses,” “Pluribus,” “Silo,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Widow's Bay,” and more. Movie fans can also enjoy original films including the Oscar-winning “F1,” “Being Heumann,” and “Matchbox The Movie,” with “Way of the Warrior Kid” arriving on Nov. 25.

Sports fans also have plenty to watch, as Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Formula 1, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21. The service also carries every Major League Soccer match at no additional cost, including the MLS Cup Playoffs, which began Nov. 19 and continue through the championship match on Dec. 18. Subscribers can also enjoy “Friday Night Baseball” during the MLB regular season.

Apple TV Originals stream without commercial interruptions, and subscribers can watch on Apple devices, Roku, Fire TV, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and more. A single subscription can also be shared with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Normally, six months of Apple TV would cost $89.94, but this Black Friday promotion brings that total down to just $41.94. After the promotional period, the subscription renews at the regular monthly rate unless canceled. With more than half off the usual price, this is a great opportunity to catch up on Apple TV’s biggest hits and enjoy its upcoming releases without paying full price. Just make sure to sign up by Nov. 30 to take advantage of the savings!