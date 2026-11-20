Get 6 months for just $7 per month with Apple TV Black Friday deal
Get 6 months for just $7 per month with Apple TV Black Friday deal
Save $48 on six months of acclaimed original series, blockbuster movies, live sports, and more with this limited-time offer.
Black Friday deals are rolling out, and Apple TV is joining in with a major discount for new and eligible returning subscribers. For a limited time, viewers can get six months of Apple TV for just $7 per month, more than 50% off the regular price of $15. That works out to $48 in savings over six months, giving subscribers plenty of time to catch up on some of the best shows and movies available on the streaming service. The offer is available through Monday, Nov. 30.
How to get Apple TV for just $6.99 per month for six months
- Click here to claim the Black Friday deal from Apple TV.
- Sign in with your Apple Account or create a new one.
- Select the limited-time offer for $7 per month for six months, if eligible.
- Enter your payment information and complete your subscription.
With Apple TV, subscribers get access to hundreds of exclusive original series and movies, with new releases arriving every week. The service is home to award-winning hits like “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Slow Horses,” “Pluribus,” “Silo,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Widow's Bay,” and more. Movie fans can also enjoy original films including the Oscar-winning “F1,” “Being Heumann,” and “Matchbox The Movie,” with “Way of the Warrior Kid” arriving on Nov. 25.
Sports fans also have plenty to watch, as Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Formula 1, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21. The service also carries every Major League Soccer match at no additional cost, including the MLS Cup Playoffs, which began Nov. 19 and continue through the championship match on Dec. 18. Subscribers can also enjoy “Friday Night Baseball” during the MLB regular season.
Apple TV Originals stream without commercial interruptions, and subscribers can watch on Apple devices, Roku, Fire TV, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and more. A single subscription can also be shared with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.
Normally, six months of Apple TV would cost $89.94, but this Black Friday promotion brings that total down to just $41.94. After the promotional period, the subscription renews at the regular monthly rate unless canceled. With more than half off the usual price, this is a great opportunity to catch up on Apple TV’s biggest hits and enjoy its upcoming releases without paying full price. Just make sure to sign up by Nov. 30 to take advantage of the savings!
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.