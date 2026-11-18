Prime Video has some of the best sci-fi shows on TV, so there’s no “settling” for a sci-fi binge. You get four high-quality shows with awesome “what if?” premises, multiple seasons to get lost in, and a nice variety that will take you from space, to a digital afterlife, to an alternate history where the Nazi won WWII (yes, really). These are all complete, too, so there’s no head-banging as you wait for another season. Here are my picks for the best binge-worthy sci-fi TV shows streaming on Prime Video right now.

Best binge-worthy sci-fi shows streaming on Prime Video

Best superhero binge: ‘The Boys’

Best superhero binge: ‘The Boys’ Best space binge: ‘The Expanse’

Best space binge: ‘The Expanse’ Best alternate-history binge: ‘The Man in the High Castle’

Best alternate-history binge: ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Best sci-fi comedy binge: ‘Upload’

Best sci-fi comedy binge: ‘Upload’ More binge-worthy sci-fi TV shows on Prime Video:

Best superhero binge: ‘The Boys’

“The Boys” is the superhero show I’ve always wanted. It follows a group of all-powerful superhumans who are also mostly complete a-holes. To the outside world, they’re heroes and celebrities… but behind the scenes, they are egomaniacs. And the biggest of all is Homelander (Antony Starr). Inside Vought International (the company that “owns” these superheroes), you see the world through new recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), a young (naive) superhero who quickly finds out just how rotten the system really is. Then there are the vigilantes who want to expose them, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), alongside Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid).

I dare you to find a show that pushes the boundaries as far as “The Boys.” The violence is hilariously over the top, and the comedy and satire are sharp, and Homelander is one of the greatest TV villains of all time. Starr is an absolute force in the role, and every scene he’s in just crackles. You get a commentary on corporate greed, celebrity worship, social media, and more. But more than anything else, I found “The Boys” to be wonderfully unpredictable. Over the five seasons Tara and I watched it, you never really knew where it was going to go. And I’m really happy to say the final season totally delivers, including a series finale that goes exactly where I wanted it to. If you haven’t binged this show, I’m actually jealous because you’re in for such an insane, violent, wacky ride. Enjoy!

The Boys July 25, 2019 A group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys” set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. This show is NOT for kids, thanks to the profanity, gore, and sexual content. But it is an antidote for adult fans who might be a little bored with the stereotypical superhero fare. It’s funny, dramatic, exciting, and thought-provoking.

Best space binge: ‘The Expanse’

“The Expanse” storyline mirrors its name over six seasons. What starts as a relatively contained missing-person mystery (albeit on a settlement in the asteroid belt) eventually opens up into a massive conspiracy that spans Earth, Mars, and the Belters and integrates alien tech, political uprisings, and threats to humanity. And it does it masterfully.

The show is set hundreds of years in the future when humans are living all over the solar system. But everything isn’t hunky-dory. Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt are about to go to war. That’s the context under which detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane) starts a search for a missing woman on Ceres Station. While that’s happening, James Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew set out to investigate a distress signal from a mysterious spaceship called the Scopuli. It all comes together in a growing conspiracy that builds over the run of the show. What I like most is that the space travel is grounded in real physics, and politics feel real — as if there are real consequences to real people depending on how it all plays out. It’s one of the best shows on Prime Video and one of the best sci-fi streaming shows ever.

The Expanse December 14, 2015 A thriller set two hundred years in the future following the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

Best alternate-history binge: ‘The Man in the High Castle’

This is a weird show, but once you get your vibe aligned with “The Man in the High Castle,” there’s nothing really like it. What if the Nazis and Japanese won World War II and split America between them? It sounds more like a (terrifying) drama setup, I know, but then Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) finds a film that shows a world where the Allies actually won. That sets her on a search for answers that pulls her into the resistance movement and brings her up against Nazi official John Smith (Rufus Sewell).

The binge factor here is the sheer morbid curiosity of an alternate history that is far from ideal. You’ll see Nazi-controlled American cities, propaganda, surveillance, and what life is like under Nazi and Japanese occupation. The sci-fi puzzle box will also keep you watching — could what’s on these tapes come true? Is it an alternate reality? Or something else? Plus, it’s just great storytelling, full of moral ambiguity as you simultaneously despise Nazi official Smith while also empathizing with his struggle. Keep in mind the ending is divisive, but for four seasons, this is a heck of a binge.

The Man in the High Castle January 15, 2015 Explore what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States. Based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning novel.

Best sci-fi comedy binge: ‘Upload’

If you’re looking for something a little bit lighter, especially after a Nazi-occupied America, then add “Upload” to your binge-list. This sci-fi dramedy is set in 2033, and tech is in a place where you can literally upload your consciousness into an epic, awesome digital afterlife… if you have the money to do it. Lucky for Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), his girlfriend’s family does have the money, so when he’s critically injured in a (suspicious) self-driving car accident, they pay for him to upload his consciousness to Lakeview resort. There he meets Nora (Andy Allo), a living customer-service representative, and the two start working together to see if Nathan’s death was really an accident…

What’s fun about this one is that it’s from “The Office” creator Greg Daniels, so humor is front and center. You have the murder-mystery pulling you through episodes, and great world-building where every detail of Lakeview is thought out (like how corporations might monetize the afterlife). The relationship between Nathan and Nora gives the show the emotional stakes it needs, and with four seasons and a series finale they knew was coming, “Upload” is an excellent sci-fi binge.

Upload April 30, 2020 In 2033, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.

More binge-worthy sci-fi TV shows on Prime Video:

Hanna March 28, 2019 Follow the journey of an extraordinary young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Undone September 12, 2019 After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death.

Homecoming November 1, 2018 Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.