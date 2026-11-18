‘Monday Night Football’ tracking to have its best season ever
‘Monday Night Football’ tracking to have its best season ever
The ratings data revealed by ESPN is encouraging for parent company Disney as it prepares to host the first-ever Super Bowl on the channel.
Hank Williams Jr. would be proud — the “Monday Night Football” crowd in 2026 has been both rowdy and numerous. “MNF” has continued to air on ESPN and ABC through the 2026 season, and while its broadcasting booth of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck may be headed toward an irrevocable split, ESPN has revealed that, from a ratings perspective, there is very little ailing “MNF” this year.
Key Details:
- Growing strong “MNF” broadcasts are averaging 19 million viewers each in 2026.
- Major reach: “MNF” has reached 110 million fans in total this season.
- Carryover?: ESPN is hoping its success with “MNF” will help boost its Super Bowl audience.
“Monday Night Football” is on track to have its strongest ratings year in the ESPN era (2006 to present). Thus far, each “MNF” game has averaged 19 million viewers, up an impressive 24% year over year. The season-opening tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs averaged a whopping 23.2 million viewers.
Alternate broadcasts like the “ManningCast,” as well as an alt-cast featuring the ubiquitous Pat McAfee, have helped to boost these ratings. No doubt the availability of the ESPN direct-to-consumer service ESPN Unlimited has also helped to grow the audience of “MNF” — ESPN Unlimited was available in time for the 2025 NFL season, but it was released just a few weeks before the season started. In 2026, viewers have had more time to familiarize themselves with the service before diving into the football season.
The ESPN studio show “NFL Live” is also enjoying increased ratings. Viewership is averaging 600,000 fans per week through Week 9, up 21% from the same window in 2025. Ratings have surged among young watchers, with viewership jumping 112% among those aged 2 to 17. Boosting the show’s distribution hasn’t hurt; “NFL Live” is now shown on NFL Network, after ESPN acquired the channel in a landmark deal in 2025.
The data all add up to an opportunity for ESPN to shatter the Super Bowl viewership record when it hosts Super Bowl LXI in February. It will be ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, and Disney has already announced a host of alt-casts that will accompany the Big Game — much to the chagrin of ABC station owners around the U.S.
The NFL has been cozying up to streaming services in recent years, with platforms like Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, and others securing exclusive NFL game broadcasts. But the data shows that viewers are still watching NFL games on traditional TV channels in large numbers, and that the NFL might truly be one of the last things keeping linear TV going.
ESPN Unlimited
ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription.
Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually.
ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead.
ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.
NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise.
On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited.
Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage.