Save as much as 53% on Roku devices for Black Friday
Save as much as 53% on Roku devices for Black Friday
Shop great deals on new Roku smart TVs, streaming players, and even projectors with the Roku TV operating system installed.
The holiday shopping season is here! As it traditionally does, Roku has waited for Black Friday to drop some of its best deals of the entire year on new smart TVs, streaming players, and smart projectors with the Roku operating system installed. Shoppers can save more than 50% on select new Roku devices and get great deals from their favorite major retailer.
Roku’s Black Friday deals go live on Nov. 19, and shoppers have until Nov. 30 to buy. See the deals now, and click around to see if any early Black Friday discounts have gone live! If so, you can purchase your new Roku and skip the rush later this month.
All the best Black Friday Roku deals
Roku streaming players
From $40
Streaming player deals
- Roku Streaming Stick | $20, normally $40 (50% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus | $35, normally $60 (42% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K | $50, normally $80 (38% off)
- Roku Ultra | $90, normally $150 (40% off)
- Roku Streambar SE | $90, normally $150 (40% off)
Smart TV deals
- 43-inch Roku HIRO TV | $90, normally $120 (25% off)
- 65-inch Roku HIRO TV | $229, normally $300 (23% off)
- 55-inch Roku Pro Series TV | $700, normally $1,000 (30% off)
- 65-inch Roku Pro Series TV | $800, normally $1,200 (33% off)
- 55-inch Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV | $900, normally $1,300 (31% off)
- 65-inch Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV | $1,100, normally $1,600 (31% off)
- Roku 2K and 4K Select Series TVs | Up to 42% off
- Roku Plus Series TVs | Up to 43% off
Smart projector deals
- AuKing Roku Smart TV Projector | $332.49, normally $700 (53% off)
- Aurzen Roku TV E1R smart projector | $85.49, normally $140 (39% off)
- BIGASUO Roku smart TV projector | $85.48, normally $110 (22% off)
- ELEPHAS Roku TV smart projector | $85.49, normally $130 (34% off)
- Happrun H211 Roku Smart TV projector | $95, normally $160 (41% off)
-Vankyo Roku TV Smart Projector (Leisure 3R Flip) | $102, normally $114 (11% off)
- Shop Roku smart projectors at Best Buy.
- Shop Roku smart projectors at Target.
- Shop Roku smart projector deals at Walmart.
Walmart-exclusive deals
- Roku Streamer | $19.88, normally $29.88 (33% off)
- Roku Streamer Plus | $34.88, normally $49.88 (30% off)
Roku streaming players
From $40
Roku streaming players make it easy to access your favorite streaming apps in one simple interface. With options for HD and 4K viewing, there’s a Roku device for every budget and setup.