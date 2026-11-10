Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

The holiday shopping season is here! As it traditionally does, Roku has waited for Black Friday to drop some of its best deals of the entire year on new smart TVs, streaming players, and smart projectors with the Roku operating system installed. Shoppers can save more than 50% on select new Roku devices and get great deals from their favorite major retailer.

Roku’s Black Friday deals go live on Nov. 19, and shoppers have until Nov. 30 to buy. See the deals now, and click around to see if any early Black Friday discounts have gone live! If so, you can purchase your new Roku and skip the rush later this month.

All the best Black Friday Roku deals

Streaming player deals

Streaming player deals Smart TV deals

Smart TV deals Smart projector deals

Smart projector deals Walmart-exclusive deals

Roku streaming players From $40

Streaming player deals

Smart TV deals

Smart projector deals

Walmart-exclusive deals