As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

f you’re in the market for a streaming upgrade — whether you’re ditching cable for the first time or finally replacing that sluggish old device — Roku is still one of the easiest recommendations out there. It nails the basics: a clean interface, a massive app library, and a setup that doesn’t make you work for it. Roku’s momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

But here’s the thing — Roku isn’t just about streaming sticks anymore. If your TV itself is due for an upgrade, a Roku TV might be the smarter move. These sets bake Roku’s platform directly into the display, so you get instant access to thousands of channels, live TV, and a seamless experience right out of the box — no extra gear required. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time or leveling up your setup, Roku’s lineup has something that fits just about any room (and budget).

On the subject of the last, Roku has joined other companies like Amazon and Google in raising the price of its connected streaming players, citing an ongoing shortage of RAM. That makes finding top deals on Roku devices all the more important for cord-cutters on a budget, and we’ll unearth the top Roku deals we’ve found from major retailers below.

Best Roku Deals

We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals on my favorite streaming platform so you don’t have to! Regardless of what device you’re in the market for — from the top-of-the-line Roku Ultra to the travel-friendly Roku Streaming Stick — here are the best deals you’ll find on Roku streaming devices right now.





Don’t miss out!

Whether grabbing a budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick HD or going all-in on the Roku Ultra for the best performance and features, there’s usually a deal out there if you know where to look. The basic Roku Streaming Stick is a great choice for casual users who want fast, reliable HD streaming, or you can step up to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for improved performance or a bit more Wi-Fi range. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is ideal if you’re looking to future-proof your setup with crisp 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support — without spending a fortune.

The Roku Ultra is the top-of-the-line option for building a more serious home entertainment setup. It offers the fastest performance, Dolby Atmos support, and features like an Ethernet port for wired streaming and a lost remote finder — perfect for power users. And if your TV’s built-in speakers aren’t cutting it, the Roku Streambar SE is a two-in-one device that combines Roku streaming with improved audio, making it a smart and space-saving upgrade for smaller rooms or secondary TVs.

I’ll update this post frequently with the latest deals, price drops, and bundles, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re in the market for a Roku device. And if you spot a better price we missed, feel free to leave a comment below or email me directly at adam@thestreamable.com so we can make sure our readers get the best possible deal.