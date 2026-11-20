Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Unfortunately, 2026 proved that inflation is not only hitting streaming subscriptions hard; it’s also affecting the devices that allow viewers to stream major apps like Disney+ and Netflix on their TV screens. A boom in the construction of AI data centers has compelled Amazon and Roku to raise their prices on streaming players in response to greater demands for RAM, much as it has compelled computer manufacturers and other electronics makers to do likewise.

At the moment, no device manufacturer is making a streaming player that retails for $50 or less. The new starting price for streaming players in the marketplace is $40, and we’ll show off the lowest-cost devices from major manufacturers below. Prices may be rising, but there are still ways to save on a new streaming device!

Best budget streaming devices under $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD ($40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD ($40) Roku Streamer HD ($30)

Roku Streamer HD ($30) onn Full HD Streaming Device ($40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD ($40)

Streaming gets a serious upgrade with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This compact device may look small, but it packs the kind of streaming power that transforms any TV into a full-fledged entertainment machine. Plug it into an HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and watch the screen come alive with color, sound, and instant access to all the biggest platforms.

The Alexa+ Voice remote brings futuristic ease to every session. Instead of scrolling endlessly, just say “Play the latest thriller” or “Find classic comedies,” and Alexa+ instantly delivers. The interface feels smooth and responsive, guiding you through Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and dozens of other apps with zero clutter.

Its portability adds even more appeal. Slip it into a travel bag, plug it into any screen, and it’s showtime anywhere. Perfect for binge-watchers, casual streamers, and tech lovers, the Fire TV Stick proves that the smartest gadgets are often the simplest.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Normally $40 The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD allows for simple, high-definition video streaming, with thousands of apps available.

Roku Streamer HD ($30)

At first glance, the Roku Streamer appears unassuming, but this compact device delivers significant streaming power. Plug it into an HDMI port, and the TV instantly becomes a sleek, fast, and modern entertainment hub. The interface is easy to use, designed for those who want to access their favorite shows without endless scrolling or setup screens.

It runs in full HD with bright colors and smooth playback across popular apps. The voice remote adds a modern touch, letting you speak the name of a show or movie to jump straight to it. With more than 500 free channels, along with live news, sports, and weather, there is always something to watch.

Drawing power directly from the TV, the Roku Streamer keeps things tidy with fewer cords and no bulky adapters. It’s the ideal upgrade for spare TVs, dorm rooms, or anyone who wants simple, reliable streaming that delivers for $30.

Roku Streaming Device HD Normally $30 This Walmart-exclusive streaming player includes the Roku interface, allows for full HD streaming, and is available at an affordable price.

onn Full HD Streaming Device ($40)

Finally, the Onn Full HD Streaming Device brings modern smart-TV features to any television equipped with an HDMI port, all for less than the price of a coffee outing. With the familiar Google TV interface, casting capabilities, and built-in voice search via Google Assistant, this compact device opens the door to over 700,000 movies and shows, offering a sleek, no-compromise experience.

Plug directly into the HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and sign in to your Google account. You’ll discover crisp 1080p resolution, responsive navigation, and access to major apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. The included voice remote and Chromecast support add versatility, letting you stream from a phone, speak a command, and start watching instantly.

Onn Full HD streaming device Normally $40 The Onn Full HD device is from Walmart’s in-house brand of effective, budget-friendly streaming players, and runs on the Google TV operating system.

Stream big without spending big

Streaming is still pretty affordable overall, but there’s no denying that prices have been going up, and many viewers can be forgiven for having reached their spending ceiling. That’s why The Streamable always keeps an eye on how audiences can save money on streaming devices from top brands. It’s getting harder and harder to save, but we’ve still got your back.

If you don’t want to compromise on power, you can always hold out for sales on newer devices like the Roku Streaming Stick Plus or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K as well, which often drop closer to the $30 price tag, especially with Black Friday just around the corner.