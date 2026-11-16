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Local broadcast channels are far from obsolete in 2026, despite the popularity of streaming and the increased rate of cord-cutting in the United States. Channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS still offer must-see primetime programming, local news, and live sports that attract huge audiences.

But knowing which streaming services offer live channels can be tricky, especially with the number of services now available. So, which streaming service is the best for watching local broadcast channels live? Find out all the details you need to know below.

Which streamers are best for watching local channels?

Which streamers carry the most local channels?

Which streamers carry the most local channels? Which streamers don’t carry local channels at all?

Which streamers don’t carry local channels at all? Ranking best streaming services for watching local channels

Ranking best streaming services for watching local channels What’s the best streamer for watching all local channels?

Which streamers carry the most local channels?

DIRECTV

DIRECTV offers ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and PBS in nearly all American markets in its Signature channel packages. These start with the ENTERTAINMENT plan at $90 per month, and range all the way up to the PREMIER plan at $175 per month. They’re all-in-one plans with at least 90 channels each, including news, sports, and entertainment channels.

There are also two DIRECTV Genre Packs that include ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC: the MySports and MyNews Genre Packs. MySports offers 20+ cable and broadcast sports channels for $65 per month, and MyNews carries 10+ news channels for $45 per month. Customers can bundle these two genre packs for a combined price of $80 per month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has just one all-in-one package that includes local channels, with 100+ selections for $83 per month. This includes ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS in almost all American TV markets, as well as popular cable networks.

Like DIRECTV, YouTube TV also offers Genre Plans with local channels, starting with the Entertainment plan at $55 per month. Unlike DIRECTV, however, YouTube TV carries The CW and PBS in any genre plans that include local broadcast channels.

Free Trial tv.youtube.com YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers. … Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion. With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract. Free Trial $82.99+ / month tv.youtube.com New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV has local channels alongside cable news, sports, and entertainment channels in its lone channel package. It has 90+ selections, including ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS in most markets. For $100 per month, customers can bundle this package with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited access.

Free 3-Day Trial hulu.com Hulu Live TV Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $89.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no extra charge. … Where it really separates itself is value. Your subscription doesn’t just cover live TV — it also includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus bundled subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN Select content at no extra cost. That means you’re getting everything from next-day network TV episodes and Hulu Originals, to Marvel, Star Wars, and live sports content all in one place without juggling multiple bills. For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV also includes regional sports networks (RSNs) in select areas, a feature many competing services have dropped. That can be a big deal if you’re trying to follow local MLB, NBA, or NHL teams. The DVR experience is another strong point. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded content — a feature that used to cost extra but is now standard. It’s designed to feel closer to a traditional cable DVR, just without the box. If you want to customize further, several add-ons are available. You can upgrade to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz, add an unlimited streams option for households with lots of viewers, or go ad-free on Hulu’s on-demand content (live TV will still include ads). Overall, Hulu + Live TV is less about being the cheapest option and more about being the most comprehensive. It’s built for people who want live TV, on-demand shows, and bundled streaming services all under one roof — without having to piece everything together themselves. Free 3-Day Trial $89.99+ / month hulu.com

Fubo

Fubo carries ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC in its Pro ($89 per month) and Elite ($99 per month) packages, and also distributes those channels in the Fubo Sports service for $65 per month. The biggest issue with Fubo is that it does not carry PBS anywhere; some may consider this a minor loss, but for those who love PBS, it could well be a dealbreaker.

Sling TV

Sling TV does a lot of things well, but one thing it isn’t all that great at is distributing local broadcast channels. The streamer does carry ABC, Fox, and NBC in a small handful of major American TV markets, but it doesn’t offer CBS, The CW, or PBS in any packages or add-ons.

See the markets in which Sling offers local channels in the table below:

Market Fox Station NBC Station ABC Station Atlanta WAGA Austin KTBC Boston WBTS Chicago WFLD WMAQ WLS Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW KXAS Detroit WJBK Fresno KFSN Gainesville WOGX Hartford/New Haven WVIT Houston KRIV KTRK Los Angeles KTTV KNBC KABC Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ Milwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP New York WNYW WNBC WABC Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL Philadelphia WTXF WCAU WPVI Phoenix KSAZ Raleigh-Durham WTVD San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU KNTV KGO San Diego KNSD Seattle KCPQ Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT Washington, DC WTTG WRC

Which streamers don’t carry local channels at all?

Frndly TV and Philo are two of the lowest-cost live TV streaming services on the market, and omitting local channels is a big part of the reason why. Neither streamer has local channel access in any way; to watch local channels with these services, you’ll have to get an over-the-air antenna.

Ranking best streaming services for watching local channels

Below, we’ll rank the best streamers for watching local broadcast channels individually. Our rankings will take both price and availability into account, helping viewers find the cheapest way to watch each channel in their local market.

The best streamer for watching ABC

Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry ABC in every American market. YouTube TV includes the channel in genre-based plans that cost less than its core plan, and Hulu + Live TV edges out Fubo thanks to the inclusion of the Disney Bundle with its channel package. DIRECTV slides ahead of Fubo because it includes ABC in its MyNews Genre Pack, the cheapest option to stream the channel. However, because it doesn’t carry ABC in Lubbock, Texas, it is behind Hulu and YouTube TV. Sling TV only carries ABC in a small handful of markets, which is why it comes in last. On the good side, the markets that do carry the channel include some of the biggest markets in the country: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and more.

The best streamer for watching CBS

Much like their ABC coverage, DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer CBS in all markets. Between its Signature packages and Genre Packs, DIRECTV offers a high level of choice for watching CBS, as does YouTube TV. Hulu + Live TV edges Fubo because of the inclusion of the Disney Bundle with its channel plan, and Sling TV does not carry CBS anywhere.

The best streamer for watching The CW

YouTube TV is the only streamer that carries The CW widely in genre-based channel plans, so it’s the best way to get the channel at a reasonable price. Sling TV once again does not carry The CW in any market.

The best streamer for watching Fox

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carry Fox in all major markets, but YouTube TV is the only one of those services with multiple genre plans that offer the channel. DIRECTV has no listing for Fox in Little Rock, Arkansas, which pushes it down the list. But, since it offers the channel in the MyNews Genre Pack, which is the cheapest option in streaming, it remains ahead of the more expensive options, like Fubo. Additionally, Sling only carries Fox in a small number of markets, which is why it comes in fifth.

The best streamer for watching NBC

Once again, DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV carry NBC everywhere. YouTube TV has it in more genre-based plans than DIRECTV does, but DIRECTV has more all-in-one channel plans than Fubo, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. Sling only has NBC in the markets listed above.

The best streamer for watching PBS

YouTube TV takes the top spot here because PBS is available in its genre plans. DIRECTV does not include it in Genre Packs, but does have the channel in all Signature packages. Hulu + Live TV carries the channel in most areas, but neither Fubo nor Sling offers PBS at all.

What’s the best streamer for watching all local channels?

To watch all local channels in one place, we recommend YouTube TV most highly. It may not carry locals in as many markets as Fubo, but it’s close, and it provides many more options for watching thanks to the number of YouTube TV genre plans that carry local channels.

Genre plans from YouTube TV also include The CW and PBS, something that can’t be said of DIRECTV and Fubo. While those services (and Hulu + Live TV) are quite good at providing local channel access, YouTube TV is our favorite option. To assemble the best streaming package with local channels and other options, use our streaming matchmaker tool below!