The best live TV streamers for watching local channels
The best live TV streamers for watching local channels
See which streamers we recommend most highly for watching local broadcast channels without traditional cable.
Local broadcast channels are far from obsolete in 2026, despite the popularity of streaming and the increased rate of cord-cutting in the United States. Channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS still offer must-see primetime programming, local news, and live sports that attract huge audiences.
But knowing which streaming services offer live channels can be tricky, especially with the number of services now available. So, which streaming service is the best for watching local broadcast channels live? Find out all the details you need to know below.
Which streamers are best for watching local channels?
Which streamers carry the most local channels?
DIRECTV
DIRECTV offers ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and PBS in nearly all American markets in its Signature channel packages. These start with the ENTERTAINMENT plan at $90 per month, and range all the way up to the PREMIER plan at $175 per month. They’re all-in-one plans with at least 90 channels each, including news, sports, and entertainment channels.
There are also two DIRECTV Genre Packs that include ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC: the MySports and MyNews Genre Packs. MySports offers 20+ cable and broadcast sports channels for $65 per month, and MyNews carries 10+ news channels for $45 per month. Customers can bundle these two genre packs for a combined price of $80 per month.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV has just one all-in-one package that includes local channels, with 100+ selections for $83 per month. This includes ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS in almost all American TV markets, as well as popular cable networks.
Like DIRECTV, YouTube TV also offers Genre Plans with local channels, starting with the Entertainment plan at $55 per month. Unlike DIRECTV, however, YouTube TV carries The CW and PBS in any genre plans that include local broadcast channels.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.
Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.
YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.
With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV has local channels alongside cable news, sports, and entertainment channels in its lone channel package. It has 90+ selections, including ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and PBS in most markets. For $100 per month, customers can bundle this package with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited access.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $89.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no extra charge.
Where it really separates itself is value. Your subscription doesn’t just cover live TV — it also includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus bundled subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN Select content at no extra cost. That means you’re getting everything from next-day network TV episodes and Hulu Originals, to Marvel, Star Wars, and live sports content all in one place without juggling multiple bills.
For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV also includes regional sports networks (RSNs) in select areas, a feature many competing services have dropped. That can be a big deal if you’re trying to follow local MLB, NBA, or NHL teams.
The DVR experience is another strong point. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded content — a feature that used to cost extra but is now standard. It’s designed to feel closer to a traditional cable DVR, just without the box.
If you want to customize further, several add-ons are available. You can upgrade to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz, add an unlimited streams option for households with lots of viewers, or go ad-free on Hulu’s on-demand content (live TV will still include ads).
Overall, Hulu + Live TV is less about being the cheapest option and more about being the most comprehensive. It’s built for people who want live TV, on-demand shows, and bundled streaming services all under one roof — without having to piece everything together themselves.
Fubo
Fubo carries ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC in its Pro ($89 per month) and Elite ($99 per month) packages, and also distributes those channels in the Fubo Sports service for $65 per month. The biggest issue with Fubo is that it does not carry PBS anywhere; some may consider this a minor loss, but for those who love PBS, it could well be a dealbreaker.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service offering a robust lineup of approximately 150 premier channels, with plans starting at $63.99 per month. This entry-level package provides access to local broadcast affiliates 18 of the leading 35 cable channels channels, and valuable regional sports networks (RSNs).
For many other sports enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize access to local sports broadcasts, Fubo is a compelling choice in our view. Featuring FanDuel Sports RSNs in its channel lineup, Fubo stands out as the most budget-friendly option for RSN access across numerous markets, including Altitude, AT&T Sports, Fox Sports, Marquee, MSG, NBC Sports, and NESN. (Explore the comprehensive list of Fubo’s sports channels.) Fubo recently launched an add-on to their sports package, allowing subscribers access to local RSNs as well.
In September 2025, Fubo also launched its Sports package for $45.99 per month, featuring a variety of sports-oriented channels including ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates (in select markets) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel.
Fubo further enriches its sports offerings by including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network and beIN Sports (a channel not commonly found on competing services). For expanded soccer coverage, you can opt for Fox Soccer Plus via the International Sports Plus add-on for an additional $7/month.
Additionally, you have the option to enhance your channel variety with the Fubo Extra ($8), which incorporates approximately ~38 channels more channels, featuring popular selections like GSN.
Sling TV
Sling TV does a lot of things well, but one thing it isn’t all that great at is distributing local broadcast channels. The streamer does carry ABC, Fox, and NBC in a small handful of major American TV markets, but it doesn’t offer CBS, The CW, or PBS in any packages or add-ons.
See the markets in which Sling offers local channels in the table below:
|Market
|Fox Station
|NBC Station
|ABC Station
|Atlanta
|WAGA
|Austin
|KTBC
|Boston
|WBTS
|Chicago
|WFLD
|WMAQ
|WLS
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|KDFW
|KXAS
|Detroit
|WJBK
|Fresno
|KFSN
|Gainesville
|WOGX
|Hartford/New Haven
|WVIT
|Houston
|KRIV
|KTRK
|Los Angeles
|KTTV
|KNBC
|KABC
|Miami/Fort Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|Milwaukee
|WITI
|Minneapolis/St. Paul
|KMSP
|New York
|WNYW
|WNBC
|WABC
|Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne
|WOFL
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|WCAU
|WPVI
|Phoenix
|KSAZ
|Raleigh-Durham
|WTVD
|San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
|KTVU
|KNTV
|KGO
|San Diego
|KNSD
|Seattle
|KCPQ
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|WTVT
|Washington, DC
|WTTG
|WRC
Which streamers don’t carry local channels at all?
Frndly TV and Philo are two of the lowest-cost live TV streaming services on the market, and omitting local channels is a big part of the reason why. Neither streamer has local channel access in any way; to watch local channels with these services, you’ll have to get an over-the-air antenna.
Ranking best streaming services for watching local channels
Below, we’ll rank the best streamers for watching local broadcast channels individually. Our rankings will take both price and availability into account, helping viewers find the cheapest way to watch each channel in their local market.
The best streamer for watching ABC
Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry ABC in every American market. YouTube TV includes the channel in genre-based plans that cost less than its core plan, and Hulu + Live TV edges out Fubo thanks to the inclusion of the Disney Bundle with its channel package. DIRECTV slides ahead of Fubo because it includes ABC in its MyNews Genre Pack, the cheapest option to stream the channel. However, because it doesn’t carry ABC in Lubbock, Texas, it is behind Hulu and YouTube TV. Sling TV only carries ABC in a small handful of markets, which is why it comes in last. On the good side, the markets that do carry the channel include some of the biggest markets in the country: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and more.
The best streamer for watching CBS
Much like their ABC coverage, DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer CBS in all markets. Between its Signature packages and Genre Packs, DIRECTV offers a high level of choice for watching CBS, as does YouTube TV. Hulu + Live TV edges Fubo because of the inclusion of the Disney Bundle with its channel plan, and Sling TV does not carry CBS anywhere.
The best streamer for watching The CW
YouTube TV is the only streamer that carries The CW widely in genre-based channel plans, so it’s the best way to get the channel at a reasonable price. Sling TV once again does not carry The CW in any market.
The best streamer for watching Fox
YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carry Fox in all major markets, but YouTube TV is the only one of those services with multiple genre plans that offer the channel. DIRECTV has no listing for Fox in Little Rock, Arkansas, which pushes it down the list. But, since it offers the channel in the MyNews Genre Pack, which is the cheapest option in streaming, it remains ahead of the more expensive options, like Fubo. Additionally, Sling only carries Fox in a small number of markets, which is why it comes in fifth.
The best streamer for watching NBC
Once again, DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV carry NBC everywhere. YouTube TV has it in more genre-based plans than DIRECTV does, but DIRECTV has more all-in-one channel plans than Fubo, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. Sling only has NBC in the markets listed above.
The best streamer for watching PBS
YouTube TV takes the top spot here because PBS is available in its genre plans. DIRECTV does not include it in Genre Packs, but does have the channel in all Signature packages. Hulu + Live TV carries the channel in most areas, but neither Fubo nor Sling offers PBS at all.
What’s the best streamer for watching all local channels?
To watch all local channels in one place, we recommend YouTube TV most highly. It may not carry locals in as many markets as Fubo, but it’s close, and it provides many more options for watching thanks to the number of YouTube TV genre plans that carry local channels.
Genre plans from YouTube TV also include The CW and PBS, something that can’t be said of DIRECTV and Fubo. While those services (and Hulu + Live TV) are quite good at providing local channel access, YouTube TV is our favorite option. To assemble the best streaming package with local channels and other options, use our streaming matchmaker tool below!
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