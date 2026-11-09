Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

November has officially arrived, and for most, that means planning a Thanksgiving feast and enjoying the cool, crisp autumn weather. It also means plenty of time cozied up on the couch watching new TV, movie, and streaming premieres, and audiences can find all three within the DIRECTV MyEntertainment Genre Pack. For just $43 per month, the MyEntertainment Genre Pack unlocks a package of 60+ cable entertainment channels, plus on-demand content from AMC+, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. So, what are the best debuts coming to the MyEntertainment package in November? Let The Streamable lay them all out for you.

The best things to watch with DIRECTV MyEntertainment in November

‘The Assassin’ Season 2 on AMC+

‘The Assassin’ Season 2 on AMC+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 on Disney+

‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 on Disney+ ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 on Hulu

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 on Hulu ‘Holiday Ever After’ on Hallmark Channel

‘Holiday Ever After’ on Hallmark Channel ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on Bravo

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‘The Assassin’ Season 2 on AMC+

“The Assassin” Season 2 will premiere on AMC+ on November 19. It stars Keeley Hawes as Julie, a retired assassin who is trying to repair her relationship with her estranged son Edward (Freddie Highmore). This season, the pair will grapple with messy family dynamics, a wedding and honeymoon gone very wrong, and a trip through the murky criminal underworld of Spain.

AMC+ is included in the DIRECTV MyEntertainment bundle, so viewers can watch exclusives like “The Assassin” alongside favorites from the AMC linear channel. New episodes of “The Assassin” Season 2 will stream on AMC+ weekly.

The Assassin July 25, 2025 Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward, visiting from England. Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.

‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 on Disney+

This is a great choice for families with kids. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 will adapt “The Titan’s Curse” from the novel series, and follows Percy and his allies as they try to rescue Annabeth Chase from the minions of Kronos.

The series debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 20, and will use a weekly release pattern. Viewers can also catch up on previous seasons of “Percy Jackson” with the Disney+ subscription that comes included in every MyEntertainment Genre Pack subscription.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians December 19, 2023 Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’s master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his friends Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and who he’s destined to be.

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 on Hulu

“All's Fair” Season 2 arrived on Hulu on Nov. 4, and will release new episodes all throughout the month of November. The show follows a brilliant team of female divorce attorneys who left their male-dominated firm to start their own practice. But their private lives are as messy as any high-powered lawyer, and alliances are constantly shifting.

All’s Fair November 4, 2025 A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

With an all-star cast featuring Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Morrison, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts, “All’s Fair” Season 2 is must-see TV every week. MyEntertainment subscribers will be able to follow every episode each week with their complimentary Hulu subscription.

‘Holiday Ever After’ on Hallmark Channel

Lacey Chabert stars in this first-of-its-kind on-location collaboration between Hallmark Channel and Walt Disney World. “Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True” follows Lindsey (Chabert) on a magical Christmas trip to Disney World, which is upended when a man from a disastrous recent blind date happens to be staying in the room next door!

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True” will air on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The movie is shot entirely on location across Walt Disney World theme parks, offering viewers the chance to transport themselves to sunny Florida without having to leave the couch.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True November 28, 2026 Lindsey and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together, but the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip, a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance. Loading…

‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on Bravo

The weather may be cooling down outside, but things are heating up on Bravo. “Small Town Trouble: Texas” will transport viewers to Boerne, Texas, where a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders will try to square their conservative small-town values with hidden secrets and romances, messy friendships, and more.

The series will air on Bravo on Wednesdays starting Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will air weekly, and viewers can use the MyEntertainment Genre Pack’s unlimited Cloud DVR to record episodes and watch on-demand if they prefer.