Get DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package starting at just $50!
Get DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package starting at just $50!
New customers not only save $45 on the ENTERTAINMENT package, but they also get Peacock and NFL RedZone free for their first month, too!
It’s the time of year when streaming services are rolling out some of their deepest discounts and best deals. DIRECTV has an awesome discount now available for new subscribers: get the ENTERTAINMENT signature package with 90+ channels, the Sports add-on pack with NFL RedZone for one month, and the Movies Extra pack with Peacock Premium for two months, all for just $50.
How to get DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package, NFL RedZone, and Peacock starting at just $50
- Click here to get the deal from DIRECTV.
- Locate the deal banner at the top of the screen and click Shop now.
- Click Continue to Devices and decide if you want a Gemini device to stream with.
- Enter payment details and finish signing up.
With the DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT package, viewers will get local broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, popular cable news, sports, and entertainment networks, unlimited Cloud DVR, and unlimited simultaneous streams in the home. Normally $95 per month, viewers can sign up for the ENTERTAINMENT package for $50 per month for their first two months — $45 off.
The deal also includes two months of the Movies Extra Pack with Peacock Premium, which normally costs $10 per month to add to a DIRECTV package. It offers a variety of great movie channels, plus the Peacock Premium streaming service, with NBC and Bravo titles, live sports, and much more. And if that wasn’t enough, the discount also includes a free month of the Sports add-on, which normally costs $ 15 per month and includes NFL RedZone.
When you add it all up, that’s $70 in savings over the course of your first month of service, and the discounts on the ENTERTAINMENT package and the Movies Extra Pack carry over to your second month with DIRECTV, as well. Sign up now and start watching your holiday favorites with DIRECTV at a great price!
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.