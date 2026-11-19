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It’s the time of year when streaming services are rolling out some of their deepest discounts and best deals. DIRECTV has an awesome discount now available for new subscribers: get the ENTERTAINMENT signature package with 90+ channels, the Sports add-on pack with NFL RedZone for one month, and the Movies Extra pack with Peacock Premium for two months, all for just $50.

How to get DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package, NFL RedZone, and Peacock starting at just $50

Click here to get the deal from DIRECTV.

Locate the deal banner at the top of the screen and click Shop now.

Click Continue to Devices and decide if you want a Gemini device to stream with.

Enter payment details and finish signing up.

Shop the deal Starting at $50 per month directv.com Get DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package, NFL RedZone, and Peacock all starting at $50 per month

With the DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT package, viewers will get local broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, popular cable news, sports, and entertainment networks, unlimited Cloud DVR, and unlimited simultaneous streams in the home. Normally $95 per month, viewers can sign up for the ENTERTAINMENT package for $50 per month for their first two months — $45 off.

The deal also includes two months of the Movies Extra Pack with Peacock Premium, which normally costs $10 per month to add to a DIRECTV package. It offers a variety of great movie channels, plus the Peacock Premium streaming service, with NBC and Bravo titles, live sports, and much more. And if that wasn’t enough, the discount also includes a free month of the Sports add-on, which normally costs $ 15 per month and includes NFL RedZone.

When you add it all up, that’s $70 in savings over the course of your first month of service, and the discounts on the ENTERTAINMENT package and the Movies Extra Pack carry over to your second month with DIRECTV, as well. Sign up now and start watching your holiday favorites with DIRECTV at a great price!