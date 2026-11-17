Merger of Disney+ and Hulu almost complete
Merger of Disney+ and Hulu almost complete
The combination of the two streamers will be completed in December, Disney revealed during its quarterly earnings call.
Disney’s quarterly earnings report from the three-month period ending in September (its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026) is now live. The report indicates that Disney had yet another strong quarter, with rising streaming revenue, increasing profits, and tangible progress toward integrating Disney+ and Hulu into the Disney+ app.
Key Details:
- Right direction: Revenue generated by Disney streamers grew 22% during the quarter.
- Twice as nice: Disney doubled its profits in its fourth quarter.
- We are as one: Disney+ and Hulu will be completely merged by December.
Disney+ and Hulu generated 22% more revenue than the year-ago quarter to $5.13 billion in the most recent quarter. Operating income for Disney’s streaming arm totaled $824 million — more than double the figure it turned in at the end of September 2025.
The money came rolling in for Disney during the quarter, with the company’s total profit reaching $2.61 billion — double the year-ago quarter. Revenue was $25.95 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, beating Wall Street estimates.
Company CEO Josh D’Amaro told analysts that Disney+ and Hulu will be fully merged by December, allowing live TV channels and premium add-ons purchased through Hulu to be streamed on the Disney+ app. D’Amaro says the company “believe[s] our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time.”
There is still no announced sunset date for the Hulu app, which Disney is reportedly intending to shut down after fully merging Hulu onto the Disney+ app. That will likely happen sometime in early 2027, but until Disney confirms the exact date, we will just have to wait.
Disney will also be rolling out creator content from TikTok following a recent agreement with the social media company. TikTok content will appear in Disney+’s vertical video feed, which launched earlier this year; TikTok content will be “strategically aligned” with the lead-in to Marvel’s end-of-year blockbuster “Avengers: Doomsday.”
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.