Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Disney’s quarterly earnings report from the three-month period ending in September (its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026) is now live. The report indicates that Disney had yet another strong quarter, with rising streaming revenue, increasing profits, and tangible progress toward integrating Disney+ and Hulu into the Disney+ app.

Key Details: Right direction: Revenue generated by Disney streamers grew 22% during the quarter.

Revenue generated by Disney streamers grew 22% during the quarter. Twice as nice: Disney doubled its profits in its fourth quarter.

Disney doubled its profits in its fourth quarter. We are as one: Disney+ and Hulu will be completely merged by December.

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Disney+ and Hulu generated 22% more revenue than the year-ago quarter to $5.13 billion in the most recent quarter. Operating income for Disney’s streaming arm totaled $824 million — more than double the figure it turned in at the end of September 2025.

The money came rolling in for Disney during the quarter, with the company’s total profit reaching $2.61 billion — double the year-ago quarter. Revenue was $25.95 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, beating Wall Street estimates.

Company CEO Josh D’Amaro told analysts that Disney+ and Hulu will be fully merged by December, allowing live TV channels and premium add-ons purchased through Hulu to be streamed on the Disney+ app. D’Amaro says the company “believe[s] our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time.”

There is still no announced sunset date for the Hulu app, which Disney is reportedly intending to shut down after fully merging Hulu onto the Disney+ app. That will likely happen sometime in early 2027, but until Disney confirms the exact date, we will just have to wait.

Disney will also be rolling out creator content from TikTok following a recent agreement with the social media company. TikTok content will appear in Disney+’s vertical video feed, which launched earlier this year; TikTok content will be “strategically aligned” with the lead-in to Marvel’s end-of-year blockbuster “Avengers: Doomsday.”