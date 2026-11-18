Can you download TV shows and movies with DIRECTV?
Can you download TV shows and movies with DIRECTV?
DIRECTV offers a fantastic selection of on-demand content, plus great DVR capabilities. But what about the ability to download titles for offline viewing?
DIRECTV offers its viewers a huge number of ways to watch content. Its Signature packages are stuffed with hundreds of beloved cable channels, while its Genre Packs offer customers a way to save by focusing in on just the type of channel they like to stream most. Customers can also watch on-demand shows and movies with DIRECTV sourced from the programmers that lend their cable channels to the service’s plans, and its DVR offering is one of the best in streaming. But can you download any titles from DIRECTV to watch while you’re offline? We’ll explain below.
Can you download TV shows and movies on DIRECTV?
Does DIRECTV allow for downloads?
No, unfortunately, there is no way to download a TV show or movie with your DIRECTV subscription. Downloading titles for offline viewing is a feature normally reserved for on-demand streaming services with paid subscriptions, since making a show available for download if that content isn’t owned by the streamer in question depends on licensing agreements and other factors.
DIRECTV doesn’t create any original content of its own, and that makes it much more difficult for it to offer TV shows and movies for downloading and watching offline. Programmers usually save the ability to download for their own streaming platforms and do not allow distributors like DIRECTV to provide a download option.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR feature?
Yes, it does! While you can’t watch any of DIRECTV’s shows and movies offline, you can use its unlimited Cloud DVR to record live programming for watching on demand. Unlimited DVR comes with all DIRECTV Signature and Genre plans, so as long as you’ve got a paid subscription to the service, you’ll be ready to record.
You can stream your recorded titles with DIRECTV through the DIRECTV app on a wide range of devices, but there is no way to watch these shows and movies without an internet connection of some kind.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.