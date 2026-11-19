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In 2025, ESPN fulfilled the hopes of sports fans everywhere by finally making its full content lineup available on a direct-to-consumer basis by launching ESPN Unlimited. With an ESPN Unlimited subscription, viewers can watch all live sports events on ABC, ESPN, and other linear channels without needing a pay-TV plan.

That gives viewers access to a huge number of events, including “Monday Night Football” games, nationally broadcast NBA, NHL, and MLB games, college football galore, and popular studio shows like “First Take” and “NFL Live,” all of which live on ESPN. The Worldwide Leader in Sports, indeed.

But ESPN offers another subscription plan called ESPN Select, and knowing the difference between the two is critical. Despite having similar names, they’re vastly different streamers, and we’ll explain everything you need to know about which is which and what’s available on each below.

ESPN Select vs ESPN Unlimited: Everything you need to know

What is ESPN Select?

What is ESPN Select? What is ESPN Unlimited?

What is ESPN Unlimited? What happened to ESPN+?

What happened to ESPN+? How much do they cost?

How much do they cost? What is ESPN Unlimited-exclusive content?

What is ESPN Unlimited-exclusive content? Are they in the Disney Bundle?

Are they in the Disney Bundle? Third-party bundles and add-ons

Third-party bundles and add-ons Can you get ESPN Unlimited for free?

What is ESPN Select?

ESPN Select is the new subscription tier built to house the content that was formerly offered with ESPN+. That includes a selection of live events, including exclusive games from across many sports that can’t be seen elsewhere. It also includes PGA TOUR LIVE, as well as NHL Power Play, the out-of-market NHL streaming service, live soccer from LaLiga and other international leagues, and more.

An ESPN Select subscription also has “30 for 30” and a huge selection of ESPN Original documentaries. It’s a more limited ESPN experience to be sure, but it’s a capable entry-level sports streaming service nonetheless, with tens of thousands of live events each year.

What is ESPN Unlimited?

As the name might suggest, ESPN Unlimited is a much more comprehensive experience overall. For starters, it includes ESPN Select, so everything in that subscription — including ESPN+ content — is also available in ESPN Unlimited. But that’s just a fraction of the overall programming available with this plan.

ESPN Unlimited also includes all linear ESPN cable channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network, SEC Network, and ESPN Deportes. Any live sports being broadcast nationally on ABC will also be available to stream with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. Now that ESPN owns NFL Network, that channel is also available to stream with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

What happened to ESPN+?

ESPN+ now lives inside ESPN Select. Think of ESPN Select as the plan name, while ESPN+ is the content engine and digital library powering things under the hood. You’ll still notice the ESPN+ badge as you navigate the ESPN Select library, but the subscription is no longer called ESPN+.

Since ESPN Unlimited includes everything in ESPN Select, you’ll also be able to watch ESPN+ content with a subscription. The distinction may seem minor, but it’s important to remember what’s what if you’re trying to find the right piece of ESPN content. ESPN+ is still around; it’s just housed in ESPN Select, which is included in ESPN Unlimited. It’s a little like the Russian nesting doll of sports streaming.

How much do ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select cost?

ESPN Select is far less expensive than ESPN Unlimited, thanks to the more limited content lineup. A subscription to ESPN Select by itself starts at $14 per month, and also has an annual option costing $140 per year.

ESPN Unlimited has monthly and annual plans, as well. This service on its own costs $32 per month, or viewers can choose an annual plan of $320 per year.

What does ESPN Unlimited have that ESPN Select doesn’t?

For starters, it’s important to be clear that everything available with ESPN Select is also included in ESPN Unlimited.

ESPN Unlimited also has a huge selection of programming not available on ESPN Select, including:

Live streams of all ESPN cable channels.

“Monday Night Football” games each week of the NFL regular season.

Regular season and playoff NBA and NHL games.

MLB Game of the Day.

SEC, ACC, and many more college football games.

College Football Playoff games, including the National Championship.

Popular studio shows including “SportsCenter” and “The Pat McAfee Show.”

WWE Premium Live Events

Live access to NFL Network.

Live sports from The CW.

Full-tournament coverage of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Features like AI-created “SportsCenter For You.”

Are ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select both in the Disney Bundle?

Yes, viewers can purchase the Disney Bundle with either ESPN Unlimited or ESPN Select. See the current pricing of each bundle in the table below:

Third-party bundles and add-ons

Viewers can bundle ESPN Unlimited with two additional streamers that live outside the Disney tent: Fox One and NFL+ Premium. Bundling ESPN Unlimited with Fox One costs $40 per month ($10 less than the standard price) and unlocks news, sports, and primetime programming on a viewer’s local Fox station, live sports from FS1 and FS2, Fox News programming, and more.

ESPN Unlimited can also be combined with NFL+ Premium for $42 per month, which includes NFL RedZone and local and primetime NFL games, alongside a huge selection of features that every football fan will love.

Can you get ESPN Unlimited for free?

If you already have a pay-TV package from a participating partner that includes ESPN, you can use those login credentials to sign in and use ESPN Unlimited at no extra cost. This is available with several of the biggest live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Using ESPN Unlimited on the ESPN App allows viewers to watch digital-only networks like SEC Network+, and to use interactive features like “SportsCenter For You.” That makes it highly worth your time to authenticate your credentials with the ESPN App and use ESPN Unlimited, even if you generally watch ESPN’s traditional linear channel. Keep in mind, authenticating your pay-TV credentials to use ESPN Unlimited may mean you won’t see 100% of the content found with a paid ESPN Unlimited subscription.