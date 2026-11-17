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Prime Video is doubling down on fantasy with an adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling Empyrean novels, called “Fourth Wing.” The series will follow Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old woman forced into a cutthroat military college where she’ll have to earn her place as a dragon rider. What’s not to love about dragons, deadly competitions, and a little romance? The two leads are set to be Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya, but there’s no premiere date yet. Here’s everything you need to know about “Fourth Wing.”

Everything you need to know about ‘Fourth Wing’

When does ‘Fourth Wing’ come out?

When does ‘Fourth Wing’ come out? Can you watch ‘Fourth Wing’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Fourth Wing’ for free? What is ‘Fourth Wing’ about?

What is ‘Fourth Wing’ about? Who stars in ‘Fourth Wing’?

Who stars in ‘Fourth Wing’? Who’s making ‘Fourth Wing’?

When does ‘Fourth Wing’ come out?

There’s no release date yet and other than the casting news, there aren’t a lot of production details to go on. There’s no word yet on when physical production will start, or how many episodes will be in Season 1. We do know the series is officially ordered, so hopefully more info starts trickling out as production picks up.

Can you watch ‘Fourth Wing’ for free once it starts streaming?

Yes! You will very likely be able to stream “Fourth Wing” for free when it drops. Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, so if that deal is still around when “Fourth Wing” drops, you can watch for free. After that, you can get the service for just $9 per month with ads.

What is ‘Fourth Wing’ about?

Based on Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling Empyrean fantasy novels, “Fourth Wing” follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old woman whose life takes a crazy turn when her mother forces her to attend Basgiath War College. Once there, she’s put up against hundreds of other students all vying to become one of Navarre’s elite dragon riders. But there’s one person in particular who catches her attention: Xaden Riorson, a ruthless candidate with a mysterious past. They start out as enemies… but the more dangers they face, the closer they get.

Who stars in ‘Fourth Wing’?

“Fourth Wing” will star Esther McGregor as Violet Sorrengail and Emilio Sakraya as Xaden Riorson. McGregor is best known for her role in Prime Video’s “We Were Liars” and also appeared in “Babygirl.” Sakraya, meanwhile, has appeared in “Warrior Nun” and “Those About to Die.” So far, they’re the only two cast members officially announced.

Who’s making ‘Fourth Wing’?

Meredith Averill is adapting Rebecca Yarros’ novels for television and serving as showrunner and executive producer. She was previously co-showrunner on “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Locke & Key” so she’s got a lot of supernatural work under her belt.

Then there’s Lisa Joy, who co-created “Westworld” with Jonathan Nolan. She’s directing the pilot, while Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are involved through Outlier Society. Yarros herself is also an executive producer, so she’ll help bring her novels to life on-screen.