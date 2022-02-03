 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

What Are All the Premium Channels You Can Add to Your Amazon Prime Video Subscription?

Lauren Forristal

Best known for its series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” “Bosch,” “The Expanse,” and the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings” show, Amazon Prime Video’s library contains thousands of hours of TV shows and movies.

If that selection isn’t enough for you, however, Amazon lets you add tons of channels for additional monthly fees. There are about 100+ different ones, with genres like Kids, British, Fitness, Comedy, Romance, and LQBTQ. They range from well-known names such as STARZ, SHOWTIME, discovery+, Paramount+ and MLB.TV, to more niche services like BritBox, Sundance Now, and PBS Kids.

Here are the hundreds of premium channels you may add on to your subscription for as low as $0.99/month with a seven-day free trial. It also should be noted that those that say “Free” are only $0.00/month when included with your Prime membership (which is $8.99/month).

How to Get Amazon Prime Video Channels

  1. Sign in to your Amazon account.
  2. Browse to Amazon’s list of channels.
  3. Find the channel you want and select it.
  4. Click on “Get started
  5. Confirm details to purchase.

Once you confirm the purchase, your Amazon account will be charged, usually on a monthly basis, for the cost of the channel, and you’ll have instant access to all of its titles.

If you want to cancel a channel, go to “Your Account” and find “Memberships and Subscriptions.” Click on the channel you want to cancel. Under “Advanced Controls,” click “Go to my Video settings.” Then, there should be a “Cancel channel(s)” button. Simple as that.

Premium Channels

Premium Sports

Anime

British TV

Black Entertainment

Broadway, Opera, Ballet

Documentary

Educational & History

Entertainment

Exercise & Health

Food & Cooking

Lifestyle & Design

Horror, Thriller, & Crime

Independent Film

International

Kids

LGBTQ+

Spanish Language

Sports & Outdoor

The main benefit of using Prime Channels is that it provides one place to access content from multiple providers. Billing is handled by one central source as well. It’s also easy to find content from channels because it is typically included in Amazon’s search indexes. You can also download content for offline viewing through the Prime Video app.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

