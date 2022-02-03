What Are All the Premium Channels You Can Add to Your Amazon Prime Video Subscription?
Best known for its series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” “Bosch,” “The Expanse,” and the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings” show, Amazon Prime Video’s library contains thousands of hours of TV shows and movies.
If that selection isn’t enough for you, however, Amazon lets you add tons of channels for additional monthly fees. There are about 100+ different ones, with genres like Kids, British, Fitness, Comedy, Romance, and LQBTQ. They range from well-known names such as STARZ, SHOWTIME, discovery+, Paramount+ and MLB.TV, to more niche services like BritBox, Sundance Now, and PBS Kids.
Here are the hundreds of premium channels you may add on to your subscription for as low as $0.99/month with a seven-day free trial. It also should be noted that those that say “Free” are only $0.00/month when included with your Prime membership (which is $8.99/month).
How to Get Amazon Prime Video Channels
- Sign in to your Amazon account.
- Browse to Amazon’s list of channels.
- Find the channel you want and select it.
- Click on “Get started”
- Confirm details to purchase.
Once you confirm the purchase, your Amazon account will be charged, usually on a monthly basis, for the cost of the channel, and you’ll have instant access to all of its titles.
If you want to cancel a channel, go to “Your Account” and find “Memberships and Subscriptions.” Click on the channel you want to cancel. Under “Advanced Controls,” click “Go to my Video settings.” Then, there should be a “Cancel channel(s)” button. Simple as that.
Premium Channels
- Cinemax - $9.99/month
- discovery+ - $4.99/month
- EPIX - $5.99/month
- IMDb TV -Free
- Paramount+ - $9.99/month
- SHOWTIME - $10.99/month
- STARZ- $8.99/month
Premium Sports
- MLB.TV - Free
- NBA League Pass - $14.99/month
- PGA Tour Live - Free
Anime
British TV
- Acorn TV – $5.99/month
- Best of British (BOB) Television – $3.99/month
- BritBox – $6.99/month
- PBS Masterpiece – $5.99/month
- True Royalty - $5.99/month
Black Entertainment
- ALLBLK – $4.99/month
- BET+ – $9.99/month
- Brown Sugar – $3.99/month
Broadway, Opera, Ballet
- Broadway HD – $8.99/month
- Stingray Classical – $6.99/month
Documentary
- Daring Docs – $2.99/month
- Doc Club – $2.99/month
- Docurama – $4.99/month
- DOX – $2.99/month
- XiveTV – $4.99/month
Educational & History
- CuriosityStream – $2.99/month
- Green Planet Stream – $5.99/month
- HISTORY Vault – $4.99/month
- Hopster Learning - $7.99/month
- The Great Courses Signature Collection – $7.99/month
Entertainment
- AMC+ – $8.99/month
- Best TV Ever (OWNZONES) – $0.99/month
- CONtv – $4.99/month
- Best Westerns Ever – $1.99/month
- Lifetime Movie Club – $3.99/month
- MubiTV – $5.99/month
- PassionFlix – $5.99/month
- Shout! Factory TV – $2.99/month
- Movie Sphere (Tribeca Shortlist) – $4.99/month
- REELZ - $1.99/month
- Warriors and Gangsters – $2.99/month
- Young Hollywood – $3.99/month
Exercise & Health
- Acacia TV – $6.99/month
- BeFit– $6.99/month
- Daily Burn – $14.95/month
- FITFUSION TV (by Jillian Michaels) – $6.99/month
- Gaia – $11.99/month
- Grokker Yoga and Fitness – $6.99/month
- Sleep Sounds & Meditation – $4.99/month
- Wellness Plus by Psychetruth – $6.99/month
- Yoga International – $14.99/month
Family & Faith
- Destiny Image TV – $14.99/month
- Dove Channel – $4.99/month
- Hallmark Movies Now – $5.99/month
- PixL – $1.99/month
- UP Faith and Family – $4.99/month
Food & Cooking
- Cocina ON – $3.99/month
- FMTV Food Matters – $9.95/month
- Tastemade+ – $2.99/month
Lifestyle & Design
- PBS Living – $2.99/month
- Inside Outside (house & garden) – $4.99/month
Horror, Thriller, & Crime
- A&E Crime Central - $4.99/month
- Fear Factory – $2.99/month
- Full Moon – $6.99/month
- J-Edge (Japanese) – $3.99/month
- Horror TV – $1.99/month
- Monsters and Nightmares – $2.99/month
- Screambox – $4.99/month
- Shudder – $5.99/month
- XLTV – $4.99/month
Independent Film
- Cohen Media Channel – $4.99/month
- Fandor – $3.99/month
- Filmbox Live – $4.99/month
- Indie Club – $2.99/month
- IFC Films Unlimited – $5.99/month
- iNDIEFlix Shorts – $2.99/month
- IndiePix Unlimited – $5.99/month
- Magnolia Selects – $4.99/month
- Sundance Now – $6.99/month
International
- BongFlix (Bengali movies) – $4.99/month
- Eros Now (Bollywood and Indian movies) - $4.99/month
- FilmDOO – $3.99/month
- MHz Choice – $7.99/month
- Pinoy Box Office (Philippines) -$2.99/month
- Strand Releasing – $4.99/month
- Topic – $4.99/month
Kids
- Ameba – $3.99/month
- Boomerang - $4.99/month
- DreamWorks TV – $4.99/month
- Kartoon Channel – $3.99/month
- Kidstream – $4.99/month
- Noggin – $7.99/month
- PBS KIDS – $4.99/month
- Pokemon – $2.99/month
- Ryan and Friends - $3.99/month
LGBTQ+
- Dekkoo – $9.99/month
- Here TV – $7.99/month
- Pride Inside - Free
Spanish Language
- FlixLatino – $2.99/month
- Pantaya – $5.99/month
- Pongalo Next – $3.99/month
- VEMOX CINE – $3.99/month
Sports & Outdoor
- Echoboom Sports – $5.99/month
- FIDO TV – $3.99/month
- HI-YAH – $2.99/month
- MotorTrend – $4.99/month
- MOTV (My Outdoor TV) – $9.99/month
- Outside TV Features – $4.99/month
- TheSurfNetwork – $5.99/month
- Fuel TV+ (Vaporvue) – $4.99/month
The main benefit of using Prime Channels is that it provides one place to access content from multiple providers. Billing is handled by one central source as well. It’s also easy to find content from channels because it is typically included in Amazon’s search indexes. You can also download content for offline viewing through the Prime Video app.
