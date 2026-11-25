Harlan Coben’s ‘The Innocent’ is getting a new Netflix series
Harlan Coben’s ‘The Innocent’ is getting a new Netflix series
The creative team behind ‘I Will Find You’ is reuniting for another twisty thriller, this time based on one of Coben’s bestselling novels.
I’ll admit I haven’t been a hardcore Harlan Coben fan. I haven’t read his novels (I will one day… currently reading the Harry Bosch series) or seen many of the TV adaptations. But Tara and I did watch “I Will Find You” and we absolutely loved it. And now, that same creative team is gearing up for another Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix: “The Innocent.” His bestselling novel was already adapted into a Spanish-language series in 2021, but it’s getting the English treatment to become Coben’s 15th(!!!) Netflix project. Here’s everything you need to know about the new “The Innocent” limited series on Netflix.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Innocent’
When does ‘The Innocent’ come out?
“The Innocent” doesn’t have a premiere date yet. It was just announced, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for any casting or production details.
Can you watch ‘The Innocent’ for free once it starts streaming?
You probably won’t be able to watch “The Innocent” for free when it drops because Netflix doesn’t currently offer a free trial. That could change by the time the limited series actually drops, especially if Netflix brings the free trials it’s testing in other territories to the U.S. Just don’t count on it.
Netflix subscriptions start at $9 per month with ads (that’s what I have), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month or upgrade to 4K and four simultaneous devices for $27 per month.
What is ‘The Innocent’ about?
“The Innocent” follows Matt Hunter, a New Jersey man who’s managed to build a quiet, happy life despite a dark past he’d rather forget. He and his wife, Olivia, are ready to put down roots and buy a house in Matt’s old hometown, but what should be an exciting new chapter quickly turns into a nightmare. People start turning up dead, and Matt finds himself at the center of the investigation as the prime suspect. Suddenly, the couple is forced to operate outside the law to prove his innocence and protect the future they’ve built together. And with Matt’s past coming back to haunt him, the question is whether he’s truly innocent of what’s happening now.
Who is making ‘The Innocent’?
“The Innocent” comes from Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien, the same creative team behind Netflix’s “I Will Find You.” All three will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers. The team has also signed a new exclusive deal with Netflix to develop more original series for the streamer. Harlan Coben will also executive produce, marking his 15th project with Netflix since their partnership began in 2018 with “Safe.”
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.