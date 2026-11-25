With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

I’ll admit I haven’t been a hardcore Harlan Coben fan. I haven’t read his novels (I will one day… currently reading the Harry Bosch series) or seen many of the TV adaptations. But Tara and I did watch “I Will Find You” and we absolutely loved it. And now, that same creative team is gearing up for another Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix: “The Innocent.” His bestselling novel was already adapted into a Spanish-language series in 2021, but it’s getting the English treatment to become Coben’s 15th(!!!) Netflix project. Here’s everything you need to know about the new “The Innocent” limited series on Netflix.

Everything you need to know about ‘The Innocent’

When does ‘The Innocent’ come out?

When does ‘The Innocent’ come out? Can you watch ‘The Innocent’ for free?

Can you watch ‘The Innocent’ for free? What is ‘The Innocent’ about?

What is ‘The Innocent’ about? Who is making ‘The Innocent’?

When does ‘The Innocent’ come out?

“The Innocent” doesn’t have a premiere date yet. It was just announced, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for any casting or production details.

Can you watch ‘The Innocent’ for free once it starts streaming?

You probably won’t be able to watch “The Innocent” for free when it drops because Netflix doesn’t currently offer a free trial. That could change by the time the limited series actually drops, especially if Netflix brings the free trials it’s testing in other territories to the U.S. Just don’t count on it.

Netflix subscriptions start at $9 per month with ads (that’s what I have), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month or upgrade to 4K and four simultaneous devices for $27 per month.

What is ‘The Innocent’ about?

“The Innocent” follows Matt Hunter, a New Jersey man who’s managed to build a quiet, happy life despite a dark past he’d rather forget. He and his wife, Olivia, are ready to put down roots and buy a house in Matt’s old hometown, but what should be an exciting new chapter quickly turns into a nightmare. People start turning up dead, and Matt finds himself at the center of the investigation as the prime suspect. Suddenly, the couple is forced to operate outside the law to prove his innocence and protect the future they’ve built together. And with Matt’s past coming back to haunt him, the question is whether he’s truly innocent of what’s happening now.

Who is making ‘The Innocent’?

“The Innocent” comes from Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien, the same creative team behind Netflix’s “I Will Find You.” All three will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers. The team has also signed a new exclusive deal with Netflix to develop more original series for the streamer. Harlan Coben will also executive produce, marking his 15th project with Netflix since their partnership began in 2018 with “Safe.”