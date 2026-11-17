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Fubo has set a new course for profitability. The streamer has unveiled its earnings report for the three-month period ending in September, and while it still isn’t consistently profitable, Fubo’s CEO, Alisa Bowen, says that key metric will be its watchword going forward — with a little help from Disney+ and Hulu.

Key Details: Small slip: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV subscribers declined year over year in its most recent quarter.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV subscribers declined year over year in its most recent quarter. Right direction: Fubo narrowed its losses compared to its previous fiscal year in 2026.

Fubo narrowed its losses compared to its previous fiscal year in 2026. Bundle up: Disney+ and Hulu will be offered alongside Fubo Pro and Elite plans at no extra cost.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV now report their subscriber totals as a single unit. The two streamers claimed a total of 6.08 million subscribers — 5.75 million in North America, and 327,000 around the rest of the world. The North American subscriber total stayed flat from the previous quarter, but ROW customers fell from 356,000 in the three-month period ending in July.

Fubo’s net loss during the quarter was $51.8 million, compared to $38.8 million in the year-ago quarter. But the streamer still managed to narrow its losses overall in fiscal 2026; Fubo’s net loss was $106.7 million this year, compared to $156.3 million in fiscal 2025.

Looking forward, the company says that profitability will be its “North Star,” and its core audiences of sports lovers on Fubo and general entertainment fans on Hulu + Live TV will help move it toward that goal. Fubo will “look beyond traditional pay TV, exploring new content and fan experiences, particularly on mobile, as viewing habits change.”

Fubo is moving closer toward emulating Hulu + Live TV in one key way: this week, it will begin offering Disney+ and Hulu at no additional cost to subscribers of its Pro and Elite plans. The move answers one of the biggest questions we had about the merger of Fubo and Hulu + Live TV in 2025.

Viewers will be able to create ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu accounts with their Fubo plans, unlocking a huge selection of on-demand entertainment like next-day streams of primetime titles from ABC and Fox, the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Disney animated classics and Pixar titles, and much more.