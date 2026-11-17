Free Disney+, Hulu subscriptions coming to Fubo
Free Disney+, Hulu subscriptions coming to Fubo
The sports-forward live TV streamer will begin offering Disney’s two entertainment streamers alongside its core channel packages.
Fubo has set a new course for profitability. The streamer has unveiled its earnings report for the three-month period ending in September, and while it still isn’t consistently profitable, Fubo’s CEO, Alisa Bowen, says that key metric will be its watchword going forward — with a little help from Disney+ and Hulu.
Key Details:
- Small slip: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV subscribers declined year over year in its most recent quarter.
- Right direction: Fubo narrowed its losses compared to its previous fiscal year in 2026.
- Bundle up: Disney+ and Hulu will be offered alongside Fubo Pro and Elite plans at no extra cost.
Fubo and Hulu + Live TV now report their subscriber totals as a single unit. The two streamers claimed a total of 6.08 million subscribers — 5.75 million in North America, and 327,000 around the rest of the world. The North American subscriber total stayed flat from the previous quarter, but ROW customers fell from 356,000 in the three-month period ending in July.
Fubo’s net loss during the quarter was $51.8 million, compared to $38.8 million in the year-ago quarter. But the streamer still managed to narrow its losses overall in fiscal 2026; Fubo’s net loss was $106.7 million this year, compared to $156.3 million in fiscal 2025.
Looking forward, the company says that profitability will be its “North Star,” and its core audiences of sports lovers on Fubo and general entertainment fans on Hulu + Live TV will help move it toward that goal. Fubo will “look beyond traditional pay TV, exploring new content and fan experiences, particularly on mobile, as viewing habits change.”
Fubo is moving closer toward emulating Hulu + Live TV in one key way: this week, it will begin offering Disney+ and Hulu at no additional cost to subscribers of its Pro and Elite plans. The move answers one of the biggest questions we had about the merger of Fubo and Hulu + Live TV in 2025.
Viewers will be able to create ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu accounts with their Fubo plans, unlocking a huge selection of on-demand entertainment like next-day streams of primetime titles from ABC and Fox, the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Disney animated classics and Pixar titles, and much more.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service offering a robust lineup of approximately 150 premier channels, with plans starting at $63.99 per month. This entry-level package provides access to local broadcast affiliates 18 of the leading 35 cable channels channels, and valuable regional sports networks (RSNs).
For many other sports enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize access to local sports broadcasts, Fubo is a compelling choice in our view. Featuring FanDuel Sports RSNs in its channel lineup, Fubo stands out as the most budget-friendly option for RSN access across numerous markets, including Altitude, AT&T Sports, Fox Sports, Marquee, MSG, NBC Sports, and NESN. (Explore the comprehensive list of Fubo’s sports channels.) Fubo recently launched an add-on to their sports package, allowing subscribers access to local RSNs as well.
In September 2025, Fubo also launched its Sports package for $45.99 per month, featuring a variety of sports-oriented channels including ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates (in select markets) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel.
Fubo further enriches its sports offerings by including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network and beIN Sports (a channel not commonly found on competing services). For expanded soccer coverage, you can opt for Fox Soccer Plus via the International Sports Plus add-on for an additional $7/month.
Additionally, you have the option to enhance your channel variety with the Fubo Extra ($8), which incorporates approximately ~38 channels more channels, featuring popular selections like GSN.