How many devices can stream DIRECTV at once?
How many devices can stream DIRECTV at once?
Find out how many simultaneous streams are allowed with DIRECTV’s channel packages here.
Having a live TV streaming subscription is great precisely because of the amount of content most packages have. There’s usually something for everyone in every live TV streaming plan, but that can lead to conflicts when the whole family wants to watch at the same time on different devices. Some streamers have strict device limits that only allow customers to watch on one or two devices at once. Where does DIRECTV fall on the spectrum? Does it allow for a lot of simultaneous streams, or does it prevent viewers from watching on multiple devices at the same time? Find out below.
What you need to know about watching DIRECTV on multiple devices
How many in-home streams does DIRECTV allow?
An unlimited number of devices can connect to and stream DIRECTV channel packages if they are using the home network of the subscription owner. Any number of phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, or streaming devices can watch a single DIRECTV subscription inside the home.
DIRECTV satellite customers using the DIRECTV app are limited to five simultaneous streams, either at home or away. Certain channels may restrict the number of simultaneous streams on DIRECTV to three, regardless of network or plan.
How many streams does DIRECTV allow away from home?
DIRECTV will allow for up to three simultaneous streams of a single subscription outside the home network. Only two of these streams may be smart TVs, however, so someone will have to use a mobile device or computer to watch if you want to use all three streams at once.
Are there any device limits on DIRECTV simultaneous streams?
DIRECTV streaming customers watching the service on their home network can use any device that supports the DIRECTV app or website to watch their subscription — there are no limits on the type of device you can use to watch DIRECTV.
As mentioned, however, only two devices streaming a given DIRECTV account outside the home network are allowed to be smart TVs. This is the main device limitation to keep in mind when streaming DIRECTV on multiple devices at once.
Are DIRECTV device limits the same on all channel packages?
Yes, all DIRECTV streaming plans — including Genre Packs and Signature packages — have the same simultaneous stream limitations. DIRECTV satellite customers are limited to five streams at once while using the DIRECTV app.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.