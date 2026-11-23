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Having a live TV streaming subscription is great precisely because of the amount of content most packages have. There’s usually something for everyone in every live TV streaming plan, but that can lead to conflicts when the whole family wants to watch at the same time on different devices. Some streamers have strict device limits that only allow customers to watch on one or two devices at once. Where does DIRECTV fall on the spectrum? Does it allow for a lot of simultaneous streams, or does it prevent viewers from watching on multiple devices at the same time? Find out below.

What you need to know about watching DIRECTV on multiple devices

How many in-home streams does DIRECTV allow?

How many in-home streams does DIRECTV allow? How many streams does DIRECTV allow away from home?

How many streams does DIRECTV allow away from home? Are there any device limits on DIRECTV simultaneous streams?

Are there any device limits on DIRECTV simultaneous streams? Are DIRECTV device limits the same on all channel packages?

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How many in-home streams does DIRECTV allow?

An unlimited number of devices can connect to and stream DIRECTV channel packages if they are using the home network of the subscription owner. Any number of phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, or streaming devices can watch a single DIRECTV subscription inside the home.

DIRECTV satellite customers using the DIRECTV app are limited to five simultaneous streams, either at home or away. Certain channels may restrict the number of simultaneous streams on DIRECTV to three, regardless of network or plan.

How many streams does DIRECTV allow away from home?

DIRECTV will allow for up to three simultaneous streams of a single subscription outside the home network. Only two of these streams may be smart TVs, however, so someone will have to use a mobile device or computer to watch if you want to use all three streams at once.

Are there any device limits on DIRECTV simultaneous streams?

DIRECTV streaming customers watching the service on their home network can use any device that supports the DIRECTV app or website to watch their subscription — there are no limits on the type of device you can use to watch DIRECTV.

As mentioned, however, only two devices streaming a given DIRECTV account outside the home network are allowed to be smart TVs. This is the main device limitation to keep in mind when streaming DIRECTV on multiple devices at once.

Are DIRECTV device limits the same on all channel packages?

Yes, all DIRECTV streaming plans — including Genre Packs and Signature packages — have the same simultaneous stream limitations. DIRECTV satellite customers are limited to five streams at once while using the DIRECTV app.