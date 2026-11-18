Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Streaming services are available essentially anywhere you can take your phone these days. An internet connection and a working mobile phone will allow you to stream every top American video service anywhere you are, including the ruler of them all: Netflix.

But what if you want to watch your Netflix favorites in an area where the internet connection isn’t so good? Does Netflix allow you to download TV shows and movies for offline viewing? We’ll explain everything you need to know about downloads and Netflix below!

Everything you need to know about downloads on Netflix

Can you download titles on every Netflix plan?

Can you download titles on every Netflix plan? How many downloads does Netflix allow?

How many downloads does Netflix allow? What devices can you use to download titles on Netflix?

What devices can you use to download titles on Netflix? How to download a TV show or movie on Netflix

How to download a TV show or movie on Netflix What download features are available on Netflix?

What download features are available on Netflix? Are all shows and movies on Netflix available for download?

Can you download titles on every Netflix plan?

Yes, you can download titles on each Netflix plan, including the Standard with Ads tier. Netflix is one of the few streaming services that allow customers to download titles with its ad plan; most reserve the download feature for their higher-priced ad-free tiers.

How many downloads does Netflix allow?

There are download limits associated with Netflix plans; ad customers can only download 15 titles per calendar month with their subscription on two total devices.

Netflix Standard and Premium subscribers can have up to 100 downloads at a time per device, but there is no monthly limit on these plans.

What devices can you use to download titles on Netflix?

You can download TV shows and movies with Netflix on the following devices:

Android phones and tablets

iPhones and iPads

Amazon Fire tablets

Google Chromebook (as long as the Google Play Store is installed)

How to download a TV show or movie on Netflix

To download a movie or TV show on Netflix, all you have to do is open the Netflix app while using a compatible device. The download button will be located front-and-center in your interface; on my Android phone, the Download button is placed right under the Play button.

Click to expand.

To watch downloaded titles, open the Netflix app and find the Download logo. From here, you’ll be able to see your downloaded titles, and you can tap play to watch your chosen one.

What download features are available on Netflix?

Netflix has what it calls “Smart Downloads” available on ad-free plans. This automatically downloads TV shows and movies to your device, and it’s easy to use. First, we’ll tell you how to turn Download Next Episode on or off:

Open the Netflix app on an Android phone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad. In the lower-right, tap My Netflix.

In the top-right, click Menu. Click App Settings. Under Downloads, tap Smart Downloads. Toggle Download Next Episode on or off.

In this section, you’ll also see the option to switch on Downloads for You. This allows Netflix to automatically download shows and movies that it thinks you might like based on your viewing history. This feature is also only on ad-free Netflix plans and can only be used on iPhones, iPads, or Android phones and tablets.

Are all shows and movies on Netflix available for download?

Many Netflix shows and movies are available to download for offline viewing, but not all. Licensing agreements, regional restrictions, and other factors can cause a title not to be available for download on Netflix, no matter what device you are using or the strength of your internet connection.