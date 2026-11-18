How to download TV shows and movies on Netflix
How to download TV shows and movies on Netflix
We’ll run through everything you need to know about downloading titles for offline viewing on Netflix.
Streaming services are available essentially anywhere you can take your phone these days. An internet connection and a working mobile phone will allow you to stream every top American video service anywhere you are, including the ruler of them all: Netflix.
But what if you want to watch your Netflix favorites in an area where the internet connection isn’t so good? Does Netflix allow you to download TV shows and movies for offline viewing? We’ll explain everything you need to know about downloads and Netflix below!
Everything you need to know about downloads on Netflix
Can you download titles on every Netflix plan?
Yes, you can download titles on each Netflix plan, including the Standard with Ads tier. Netflix is one of the few streaming services that allow customers to download titles with its ad plan; most reserve the download feature for their higher-priced ad-free tiers.
How many downloads does Netflix allow?
There are download limits associated with Netflix plans; ad customers can only download 15 titles per calendar month with their subscription on two total devices.
Netflix Standard and Premium subscribers can have up to 100 downloads at a time per device, but there is no monthly limit on these plans.
What devices can you use to download titles on Netflix?
You can download TV shows and movies with Netflix on the following devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- iPhones and iPads
- Amazon Fire tablets
- Google Chromebook (as long as the Google Play Store is installed)
How to download a TV show or movie on Netflix
To download a movie or TV show on Netflix, all you have to do is open the Netflix app while using a compatible device. The download button will be located front-and-center in your interface; on my Android phone, the Download button is placed right under the Play button.
To watch downloaded titles, open the Netflix app and find the Download logo. From here, you’ll be able to see your downloaded titles, and you can tap play to watch your chosen one.
What download features are available on Netflix?
Netflix has what it calls “Smart Downloads” available on ad-free plans. This automatically downloads TV shows and movies to your device, and it’s easy to use. First, we’ll tell you how to turn Download Next Episode on or off:
- Open the Netflix app on an Android phone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad.
- In the lower-right, tap My Netflix.
In the top-right, click Menu.
- Click App Settings.
- Under Downloads, tap Smart Downloads.
- Toggle Download Next Episode on or off.
In this section, you’ll also see the option to switch on Downloads for You. This allows Netflix to automatically download shows and movies that it thinks you might like based on your viewing history. This feature is also only on ad-free Netflix plans and can only be used on iPhones, iPads, or Android phones and tablets.
Are all shows and movies on Netflix available for download?
Many Netflix shows and movies are available to download for offline viewing, but not all. Licensing agreements, regional restrictions, and other factors can cause a title not to be available for download on Netflix, no matter what device you are using or the strength of your internet connection.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.