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When it’s time to reevaluate a monthly entertainment budget, streaming subscriptions like Apple TV are some of the first things to go. Canceling Apple TV is one way to save $15 per month, though whether it’s an easy way depends on how deeply you’re digging into the streamer’s catalog of high-quality originals.

If you really like Apple TV and don’t want to give up your viewing history and personalized recommendations, but you also need a break from paying for the streamer, you may be wondering whether or not you can pause your subscription instead of canceling. Find out what you need to know below.

Everything you need to know about pausing Apple TV

Can you pause Apple TV instead of canceling?

Can you pause Apple TV instead of canceling? Why doesn’t Apple TV offer a pause option?

Why doesn’t Apple TV offer a pause option? How to cancel Apple TV

Can you pause Apple TV instead of canceling?

No, there is no way to pause an Apple TV subscription if you want to stop being billed for the streaming service. Streamers like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video let viewers pause instead of canceling, but there is no such feature with an Apple TV subscription.

Why doesn’t Apple TV offer a pause option?

Without public acknowledgement from Apple TV, there’s no way to know for sure why Apple TV does not offer a pause option. But it’s most likely that Apple wants to make it a harder decision for subscribers, and figures that a keep-or-cancel proposition will persuade more hesitant customers to stay with the service.

How to cancel Apple TV

If you want to cancel an Apple TV subscription, since you cannot pause it, you can find step-by-step instructions here. It’s a matter of a few clicks to cancel your Apple TV subscription and free up that fee for something else, be it another streamer