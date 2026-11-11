Can you pause an Apple TV subscription?
Can you pause an Apple TV subscription?
What you need to know about whether you can pause an Apple TV streaming subscription instead of canceling.
When it’s time to reevaluate a monthly entertainment budget, streaming subscriptions like Apple TV are some of the first things to go. Canceling Apple TV is one way to save $15 per month, though whether it’s an easy way depends on how deeply you’re digging into the streamer’s catalog of high-quality originals.
If you really like Apple TV and don’t want to give up your viewing history and personalized recommendations, but you also need a break from paying for the streamer, you may be wondering whether or not you can pause your subscription instead of canceling. Find out what you need to know below.
Everything you need to know about pausing Apple TV
Can you pause Apple TV instead of canceling?
No, there is no way to pause an Apple TV subscription if you want to stop being billed for the streaming service. Streamers like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video let viewers pause instead of canceling, but there is no such feature with an Apple TV subscription.
Why doesn’t Apple TV offer a pause option?
Without public acknowledgement from Apple TV, there’s no way to know for sure why Apple TV does not offer a pause option. But it’s most likely that Apple wants to make it a harder decision for subscribers, and figures that a keep-or-cancel proposition will persuade more hesitant customers to stay with the service.
How to cancel Apple TV
If you want to cancel an Apple TV subscription, since you cannot pause it, you can find step-by-step instructions here. It’s a matter of a few clicks to cancel your Apple TV subscription and free up that fee for something else, be it another streamer
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.