As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

Formula 1 arrives on The Strip for the fourth running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, serving as the 21st round of the season and kicking off the final triple-header under the lights in Las Vegas. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the race itself happening on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. ET. Unlike the rest of the season on Apple TV, all of the high-octane action from Sin City this weekend will be available to stream for free on Apple TV.

How to watch the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET TV: Apple TV

Apple TV Stream: Watch for free on Apple TV.

Watch for free on Apple TV. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know to stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

How to watch the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix What is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule?

What is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule? Why watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Apple TV?

Why watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Apple TV? Watch a preview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Watch a preview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix What you need to know about the Las Vegas Grand Prix

What you need to know about the Las Vegas Grand Prix How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from anywhere

What is the broadcast schedule for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Date Time (ET) Race Platform Friday, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Practice 3 Apple TV Friday, Nov. 20 11 p.m. Qualifying Apple TV Saturday, Nov. 21 11 p.m. Las Vegas Grand Prix Apple TV

Why watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Apple TV?

Unlike in years prior, when F1 broadcasts were on a mix of channels and were somewhat confusing, coverage through 2031 will live exclusively on Apple TV. While it certainly makes things vastly easier when it comes to watching coverage from start to finish, it also means adding another subscription to your plate. While channels like ABC and ESPN were likely to be included in a subscription you already had, Apple TV is completely separate and will run you $14.99 per month.

For F1 fans, the price is worth it for the entire season, though, as you also get access to F1 TV Premium at no extra charge, letting you watch every practice session, sprint race, qualifying, and Grand Prix.

Apple is spreading some early holiday cheer this weekend, though, making all of the F1 coverage in Las Vegas available totally free, no strings attached. All you need to do is sign up for an account, and you can stream the coverage all weekend through the Apple TV app.

Watch a preview of the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

What you need to know about the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes has thoroughly dominated F1 in 2026, mathematically sealing both championships ahead of this weekend. Newcomer Kimi Antonelli locked up the Drivers’ Championship back in Mexico City on the heels of nine Grand Prix victories, and paired with George Russell’s strong campaign, the Silver Arrows clinched the Constructors’ title weeks ago, meaning this will just be another outing with nothing to lose.

With the titles settled, the real tension in Las Vegas centers on a tight five-driver battle for second place in the standings. Four-time Drivers’ Championship winner Max Verstappen currently holds the runner-up spot at 279 points after surging back into form with three wins in the last five races. However, just 33 points separate second from sixth, leaving George Russell (262), Lewis Hamilton (261), Charles Leclerc (249), and last year’s champion, Lando Norris (246), all within striking distance.

Further down the grid, rookies and midfield contenders are fighting for crucial late-season points and momentum, including Haas newcomer Rafael Câmara making his second career start and Cadillac still hunting for its first points of the year on home soil.

How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the race as you normally would, you can still catch all the action, no matter where you are in the world, with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer to make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — so you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Apple TV in order to stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.59 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

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While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available, depending on what you are looking for.