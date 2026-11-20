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Vince Vaughn is back with an all-new Florida Keys mystery in Season 2 of “Bad Monkey,” premiering on Apple TV on Wednesday, Dec. 2. This time, former Miami detective Andrew Yancy witnesses the murder of a prominent fixer and is pulled into a turf war between rival criminal organizations, while also dealing with his complicated relationship with medical examiner Dr. Rosa Campensino and a host of new Florida eccentrics. You can catch all of the craziness in the new season with a subscription to Apple TV.

How to watch ‘Bad Monkey.’ Season 2

When: Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: Apple TV

Apple TV Stream: Watch with a subscription to Apple TV.

Watch with a subscription to Apple TV. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2

How to watch ‘Bad Monkey.’ Season 2

How to watch ‘Bad Monkey.’ Season 2 When does ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 come out?

When does ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 come out? Can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Bad Money’ Season 2

Watch the trailer for ‘Bad Money’ Season 2 What is ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 about?

What is ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 about? Who stars in ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2?

Who stars in ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2? How can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ before Season 2?

When does ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Bad Monkey” drops the first episode on Wednesday, Dec. 2 on Apple TV. From there, new episodes (10 in total) will drop each Wednesday through Feb. 3, 2027. That means if you want to binge it, you’ll have to wait until all the episodes premiere. And unlike Season 1, we are only getting one episode on premiere day instead of two. Still, I’ll take a weekly hit of Vince Vaughn slowly digging himself deeper into trouble.

What is the episode release schedule for ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2?

Can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 for free once it starts streaming?

Yes, you can watch “Bad Monkey” Season 2 for free with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV. If you want to binge more than one episode, you could wait until later in the season and use that trial to binge more of it at once. After the trial, Apple TV costs $15 per month, and it’s completely ad-free. I love this streamer for two reasons: 1) they are dropping more and more shows, and 2) the hit rate is extremely high.

Watch the trailer for ‘Bad Money’ Season 2

What is ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 about?

In Season 2 of “Bad Monkey,” Yancy witnesses the murder of some big-time Florida fixer. He still doesn’t have his badge, but that doesn’t stop him from being pulled into another criminal investigation. The state attorney (Yvonne Strahovski) pairs him with a forensic accountant named Eddie, played by Zavior Phillips, to try and solve the case. Yancy sees this as his shot to get his badge back, but quickly finds himself in the middle of a turf war between two criminal organizations… one of which is led by a mob boss played by none other than John Malkovich. On the personal side, Yancy is still dealing with his aging dad (Scott Glenn), and there are some leftover romantic vibes with Dr. Rosa (Natalie Martinez).

Now, this season is a little different than the first in that it’s not based on a book. Season 1 was adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s novel, “Bad Monkey,” while Season 2 is a totally original story from the mind of Bill Lawrence. I think that’s going to be for the better, just in terms of the freedom he has to take things in any direction he wants… assuming there are plenty of Florida oddballs involved!

Who stars in ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2?

Vince Vaughn is back as Andrew Yancy in “Bad Monkey” Season 2, along with Natalie Martinez as Dr. Rosa Campensino, Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin, and John Ortiz as Yancy’s detective friend Rogelio.

There are some big new additions to the cast, too, including John Malkovich as Spencer, a powerful South Florida mob boss, Yvonne Strahovski as attorney Delaney West, and Zavior Phillips as Eddie, a forensic accountant investigating financial crimes. The guest cast is pretty stacked, with Dax Shepard, Sofia Boutella, Nate Jackson, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael all appearing in Season 2.

How can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ before Season 2?

You can watch “Bad Monkey” with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV. I personally loved this show, but give it a shot for free with the free trial and see if it’s something you want to commit to. There’s just so much good TV on the streamer; I can’t imagine you won’t be tempted to stick around.