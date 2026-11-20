Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’
Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’
The 10-episode season premieres Dec. 2, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday through Feb. 3.
Vince Vaughn is back with an all-new Florida Keys mystery in Season 2 of “Bad Monkey,” premiering on Apple TV on Wednesday, Dec. 2. This time, former Miami detective Andrew Yancy witnesses the murder of a prominent fixer and is pulled into a turf war between rival criminal organizations, while also dealing with his complicated relationship with medical examiner Dr. Rosa Campensino and a host of new Florida eccentrics. You can catch all of the craziness in the new season with a subscription to Apple TV.
How to watch ‘Bad Monkey.’ Season 2
- When: Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Apple TV.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2
When does ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 come out?
The second season of “Bad Monkey” drops the first episode on Wednesday, Dec. 2 on Apple TV. From there, new episodes (10 in total) will drop each Wednesday through Feb. 3, 2027. That means if you want to binge it, you’ll have to wait until all the episodes premiere. And unlike Season 1, we are only getting one episode on premiere day instead of two. Still, I’ll take a weekly hit of Vince Vaughn slowly digging himself deeper into trouble.
What is the episode release schedule for ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 1: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 2: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Dec. 16
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 3: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Dec. 23
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 4: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Dec. 30
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 5: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Jan. 6
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 6: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Jan. 13
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 7: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Jan. 20
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 8: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Jan. 27
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 9: TBA
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Feb. 3
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 10: TBA
|Apple TV
Can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 for free once it starts streaming?
Yes, you can watch “Bad Monkey” Season 2 for free with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV. If you want to binge more than one episode, you could wait until later in the season and use that trial to binge more of it at once. After the trial, Apple TV costs $15 per month, and it’s completely ad-free. I love this streamer for two reasons: 1) they are dropping more and more shows, and 2) the hit rate is extremely high.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Watch the trailer for ‘Bad Money’ Season 2
What is ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 about?
In Season 2 of “Bad Monkey,” Yancy witnesses the murder of some big-time Florida fixer. He still doesn’t have his badge, but that doesn’t stop him from being pulled into another criminal investigation. The state attorney (Yvonne Strahovski) pairs him with a forensic accountant named Eddie, played by Zavior Phillips, to try and solve the case. Yancy sees this as his shot to get his badge back, but quickly finds himself in the middle of a turf war between two criminal organizations… one of which is led by a mob boss played by none other than John Malkovich. On the personal side, Yancy is still dealing with his aging dad (Scott Glenn), and there are some leftover romantic vibes with Dr. Rosa (Natalie Martinez).
Now, this season is a little different than the first in that it’s not based on a book. Season 1 was adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s novel, “Bad Monkey,” while Season 2 is a totally original story from the mind of Bill Lawrence. I think that’s going to be for the better, just in terms of the freedom he has to take things in any direction he wants… assuming there are plenty of Florida oddballs involved!
Who stars in ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2?
Vince Vaughn is back as Andrew Yancy in “Bad Monkey” Season 2, along with Natalie Martinez as Dr. Rosa Campensino, Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin, and John Ortiz as Yancy’s detective friend Rogelio.
There are some big new additions to the cast, too, including John Malkovich as Spencer, a powerful South Florida mob boss, Yvonne Strahovski as attorney Delaney West, and Zavior Phillips as Eddie, a forensic accountant investigating financial crimes. The guest cast is pretty stacked, with Dax Shepard, Sofia Boutella, Nate Jackson, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael all appearing in Season 2.
How can you watch ‘Bad Monkey’ before Season 2?
You can watch “Bad Monkey” with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV. I personally loved this show, but give it a shot for free with the free trial and see if it’s something you want to commit to. There’s just so much good TV on the streamer; I can’t imagine you won’t be tempted to stick around.
Bad Monkey
A detective turned restaurant inspector in Southern Florida is pulled into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing. And yes, there’s a monkey.