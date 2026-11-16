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What to know about ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

What to know about ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

MrBeast is bringing his Beast Games back with a $5 million prize this winter. Find out what you need to know!

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Love him or hate him, the Mr. Beast machine continues to churn ahead. Season 3 of “Beast Games” is upping the ante with the launch of “Beast Games: Champions,” which will debut on Prime Video in the coming weeks. Find out all the details we have about the series so far, including its premiere date and a first look.

Everything you need to know about ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

When does ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ premiere?

“Beast Games: World Champions” has set its premiere date as Wednesday, Dec. 16. Three episodes will be released on that day, followed by two per week until the season finale on Wednesday, Jan. 13. See the episode schedule in the table below:

Date Episode number
Wednesday, Dec. 16 1,2, and 3
Wednesday, Dec. 23 4 and 5
Wednesday, Dec. 30 6 and 7
Wednesday, Jan. 6 8 and 9
Wednesday, Jan. 13 10

What will happen in ‘Beast Games: World Champions’?

“Beast Games: World Champions” will see MrBeast bring together contestants from around the globe, each vying to bring glory to their nation. The winner will bring home a $5 million prize if they can defeat all challengers in feats of strength, skill, and strategy.

Bribes, betrayals, and jaw-dropping twists show just how far players are willing to go to win the prize, but only one will emerge victorious as the world champion of the Beast Games.

See the preview of ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

Can you watch ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ for free?

You can, if you have never subscribed to Amazon Prime before. The subscription bundle includes Prime Video at no extra cost and normally costs $ 15 per month. It also comes with a 30-day free trial for new customers, so if you have never subscribed to Prime before, this is your chance to sign up and watch “Beast Games: World Champions” for free.

30-Day Trial
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Prime Video

Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.

30-Day Trial
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David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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