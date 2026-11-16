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Love him or hate him, the Mr. Beast machine continues to churn ahead. Season 3 of “Beast Games” is upping the ante with the launch of “Beast Games: Champions,” which will debut on Prime Video in the coming weeks. Find out all the details we have about the series so far, including its premiere date and a first look.

Everything you need to know about ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

When does ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ premiere?

When does ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ premiere? What will happen in ‘Beast Games: World Champions’?

What will happen in ‘Beast Games: World Champions’? See the preview of ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

See the preview of ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ Can you watch ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ for free?

When does ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ premiere?

“Beast Games: World Champions” has set its premiere date as Wednesday, Dec. 16. Three episodes will be released on that day, followed by two per week until the season finale on Wednesday, Jan. 13. See the episode schedule in the table below:

Date Episode number Wednesday, Dec. 16 1,2, and 3 Wednesday, Dec. 23 4 and 5 Wednesday, Dec. 30 6 and 7 Wednesday, Jan. 6 8 and 9 Wednesday, Jan. 13 10

What will happen in ‘Beast Games: World Champions’?

“Beast Games: World Champions” will see MrBeast bring together contestants from around the globe, each vying to bring glory to their nation. The winner will bring home a $5 million prize if they can defeat all challengers in feats of strength, skill, and strategy.

Bribes, betrayals, and jaw-dropping twists show just how far players are willing to go to win the prize, but only one will emerge victorious as the world champion of the Beast Games.

See the preview of ‘Beast Games: World Champions’

Can you watch ‘Beast Games: World Champions’ for free?

You can, if you have never subscribed to Amazon Prime before. The subscription bundle includes Prime Video at no extra cost and normally costs $ 15 per month. It also comes with a 30-day free trial for new customers, so if you have never subscribed to Prime before, this is your chance to sign up and watch “Beast Games: World Champions” for free.