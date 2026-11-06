Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Apple must think its new original movie “Being Heumann” has major awards potential, because the company has opted to bring the movie to theaters for a week before debuting it on Apple TV. “Being Heumann” will arrive in theaters on Friday, Nov. 6, and we’ll explain when you’ll be able to watch it on streaming. When it does come to Apple TV, you can watch with a [seven-day free trial][Apple TV$].

How to stream ‘Being Heumann’

What you need to know about the release of ‘Being Heumann’

How to stream ‘Being Heumann’

How to stream ‘Being Heumann’ When does ‘Being Heumann’ come to theaters?

When does ‘Being Heumann’ come to theaters? When will ‘Being Heumann’ hit Apple TV?

When will ‘Being Heumann’ hit Apple TV? Can you watch ‘Being Heumann’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Being Heumann’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Being Heumann’

Watch the trailer for ‘Being Heumann’ Learn more about ‘Being Heumann’

When does ‘Being Heumann’ come to theaters?

“Being Heumann” will hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 6, but only in a limited selection of theaters around the United States. The move is almost certainly to help “Being Heumann” qualify for the Oscars and other major awards; movies have to be exhibited in a theater in one of several major cities for at least seven consecutive days to be considered.

When will ‘Being Heumann’ hit Apple TV?

“Being Heumann” will stream on Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13, one week after being released in theaters. Unlike most major studio releases, there is no element of mystery involved with the streaming release date of “Being Heumann,” as Apple has confirmed the date well in advance of the movie’s release.

Can you watch ‘Being Heumann’ for free?

If you’re willing to wait a week for the movie to stream and you’re new to Apple TV, yes. Apple TV offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial, so if you haven’t tried the streamer before, you can use that trial to watch “Being Heumann” at no cost.

Watch the trailer for ‘Being Heumann’

Learn more about ‘Being Heumann’

“Being Heumann” is based on true events and follows the story of Judy Heumann, a young disabled woman who finally got tired of unanswered phone calls and locked doors. What started as a single spontaneous act soon blossoms into the longest takeover of a federal building by citizens in American history.

Hundreds surge into government offices and refuse to leave until the stiff-shirted politician in their way decides to act. The movement’s accidental leaders must forge a path on their own, creating a revolution when they never meant to start one in the first place.