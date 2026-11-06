When will awards contender ‘Being Heumann’ hit theaters and streaming?
When will awards contender ‘Being Heumann’ hit theaters and streaming?
The film is getting a theatrical debut first, so we’ll explain when it will come to Apple TV and what else you need to know to watch below!
Apple must think its new original movie “Being Heumann” has major awards potential, because the company has opted to bring the movie to theaters for a week before debuting it on Apple TV. “Being Heumann” will arrive in theaters on Friday, Nov. 6, and we’ll explain when you’ll be able to watch it on streaming. When it does come to Apple TV, you can watch with a [seven-day free trial][Apple TV$].
How to stream ‘Being Heumann’
- When: Streams on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV
- Stream: Watch with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
What you need to know about the release of ‘Being Heumann’
When does ‘Being Heumann’ come to theaters?
“Being Heumann” will hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 6, but only in a limited selection of theaters around the United States. The move is almost certainly to help “Being Heumann” qualify for the Oscars and other major awards; movies have to be exhibited in a theater in one of several major cities for at least seven consecutive days to be considered.
When will ‘Being Heumann’ hit Apple TV?
“Being Heumann” will stream on Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13, one week after being released in theaters. Unlike most major studio releases, there is no element of mystery involved with the streaming release date of “Being Heumann,” as Apple has confirmed the date well in advance of the movie’s release.
Can you watch ‘Being Heumann’ for free?
If you’re willing to wait a week for the movie to stream and you’re new to Apple TV, yes. Apple TV offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial, so if you haven’t tried the streamer before, you can use that trial to watch “Being Heumann” at no cost.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Watch the trailer for ‘Being Heumann’
Learn more about ‘Being Heumann’
“Being Heumann” is based on true events and follows the story of Judy Heumann, a young disabled woman who finally got tired of unanswered phone calls and locked doors. What started as a single spontaneous act soon blossoms into the longest takeover of a federal building by citizens in American history.
Hundreds surge into government offices and refuse to leave until the stiff-shirted politician in their way decides to act. The movement’s accidental leaders must forge a path on their own, creating a revolution when they never meant to start one in the first place.
Being Heumann
Scrappy, defiant, and done being treated like a burden, Judy Heumann turns her outrage into a revolution. In 1977, she and more than 100 disability rights protestors send a very loud message: The system is broken—not us.