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I read “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” last year, and the fact that that strange novel became the classic “Blade Runner” movie is impressive. Now, the next chapter in the “Blade Runner” IP is finally here, with “Blade Runner 2099.” Ridley Scott executive produces, and Michelle Yeoh leads alongside Hunter Schafer, who plays Cora, a fugitive on the run. You can watch all eight episodes when they drop at once on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET with a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

How to watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Everything you need to know about ‘Blade Runner 2099’

How to watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’

How to watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’ When does ‘Blade Runner 2099’ come out?

When does ‘Blade Runner 2099’ come out? Why use Prime Video to watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Why use Prime Video to watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’? Can you watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Watch the trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ What is ‘Blade Runner 2099’ about?

What is ‘Blade Runner 2099’ about? Who stars in ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Who stars in ‘Blade Runner 2099’? Who is behind ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Who is behind ‘Blade Runner 2099’? How does ‘Blade Runner 2099’ connect to the films?

When will episodes of ‘Blade Runner 2099’ come out on Prime Video?

Prime Video drops all eight episodes of Season 1 of “Blade Runner 2099” on the same day: Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. So if you’re looking to binge your way through a reborn, futuristic Los Angeles, you’re all set.

Why do we recommend Prime Video for watching ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

The short answer is because it’s the only place you can watch “Blade Runner 2099.” This show is a Prime Video original series, so there’s no other streamer or cable channel where you can watch it. You can also watch “Blade Runner” (The Final Cut version) and “Blade Runner 2049 on the service as well!

Can you watch ‘Blade Runner 2099’ for free?

Yep, and even better, you can binge the whole series for free if you want. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, so you can grab your free trial, load up all eight episodes, and work your way through it over the course of your free month. I feel like Prime Video has the last great free trial of the streamers, so take advantage if you can.

Watch the trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2099’

What is ‘Blade Runner 2099’ about?

“Blade Runner 2099” takes place in Los Angeles in the year 2099, which is 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.” The setup centers on Cora, who’s basically been living on the run her entire life, constantly changing who she is just to get by. At a certain point, she takes one last shot at building a better future for her brother, and that choice forces her into a partnership with Olwen, a replicant who’s nearing the end of her life. Not exactly a chill team-up.

From there, the two of them get pulled into a much bigger conspiracy tied to a city that’s still trying to hold itself together. And honestly, it sounds very “Blade Runner.” It’s all about identity, mortality, power, and that question the franchise can’t stop poking at: what actually makes someone human?

Who stars in ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Michelle Yeoh is leading the show as Olwen, a replicant who’s basically running out the clock on her life, and that casting alone made me breathe easier. Yeoh just has that quiet authority where she doesn’t need to do much for you to feel everything she’s carrying. That really matters in a “Blade Runner” story, where so much of the emotion lives in looks, pauses, and what isn’t said. After watching her in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” it’s easy to imagine her holding this whole thing together.

Hunter Schafer plays Cora, who’s been on the run her entire life, constantly changing who she is just to survive. That alone feels very “Blade Runner.” From what’s out there, she’s not a side character either. She sounds like a real engine of the story. The rest of the cast is deep, too. Tom Burke, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Maurizio Lombardi, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, and Matthew Needham are all on board.

Who is behind ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Ridley Scott is back as an executive producer through Scott Free, and yeah, that’s a big deal. If you’re even a little worried about Amazon messing with the tone or missing the point of what “Blade Runner” is, his name being attached should help. He’s always been pretty protective of this world, even when fans don’t agree with him on what’s canon or not. The fact that he’s involved at all tells me this isn’t being treated like just another IP flip.

The showrunner is Silka Luisa, who ran Apple TV’s “Shining Girls,” and that actually makes a lot of sense here. She’s also worked on “Strange Angel,” so she’s used to telling stories that are weird, heady, and still grounded in characters you care about.

How does ‘Blade Runner 2099’ connect to the films?

Right now, it doesn’t look like this show is trying to directly plug into the movies in a literal way, and honestly, that’s probably for the best. It’s set far enough in the future that it doesn’t need to drag old characters back or untangle leftover plot threads just for nostalgia’s sake. It can kind of just do its own thing.

“Blade Runner” has never really been about lore dumps anyway. It’s always been about vibe, big questions, and that heavy atmosphere that just sits with you. The original movie and “2049” were both circling the same idea, which is what actually makes someone human. Is it biology? Memory? Empathy? “Blade Runner 2099” feels like it’s taking that one step further and asking a scarier question. What happens when artificial life doesn’t even need us anymore?