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Fox Nation is getting in on the dating series game! The streamer is preparing to launch its newest original series, “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The show will bring back longtime host of “The Bachelor” Chris Harrison, and will feature ten eligible women as they pursue 30-year-old bachelor Jace Cates. Who will win his affections, and who will be sent home empty-handed? Watch the series with a subscription to Fox Nation.

How to watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

Everything you need to know to watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

How to watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

How to watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ When do new episodes of ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ come out?

When do new episodes of ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ come out? Why watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ on Fox Nation?

Why watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ on Fox Nation? Can you watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

Watch the trailer for ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ Learn more about ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

When do new episodes of ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ come out?

“The Vow” is set to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the first two episodes dropping at 3:01 a.m. ET. The remaining four episodes in the season will arrive on Fox Nation over the next month, also becoming available to stream just after 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings.

Why watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ on Fox Nation?

Fox Nation will be the exclusive host of “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” so viewers will have to have a subscription if they want to watch. Fans will find more scripted and unscripted news and lifestyle content on Fox Nation, and can also bundle it with Fox One for even more content from Fox brands.

Can you watch ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ for free?

Not the whole first season, but the first couple of episodes, yes! Fox Nation offers new customers a seven-day free trial, so you can check out the first two episodes of “Chris Harrison’s The Vow” on Fox Nation at no cost.

Watch the trailer for ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

Learn more about ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’

Will Jace Cates be able to find love? The 30-year-old bachelor is at the center of “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” a new Fox Nation reality dating series that follows his search for a lasting relationship with one of 10 women who are also looking for love, commitment, and ultimately marriage. Through curated dates and real-world compatibility challenges, the six-episode series explores whether shared values, faith, communication, and long-term goals can build a relationship designed to last long after the cameras stop rolling. At a time when much of modern dating culture is driven by fleeting connections and social media attention, the series offers a different approach by placing the focus on meaningful relationships, commitment, and building a life together.

Hosted by former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, the series puts a faith-based spin on the familiar reality dating format, emphasizing the conversations and difficult decisions that couples must navigate when considering a future together. Unlike traditional dating competitions, “The Vow” does not feature elimination ceremonies or a predetermined schedule for sending contestants home. Instead, participants are encouraged to make their own decisions about whether a relationship has genuine potential, with discussions about family, marriage, conflict, and personal beliefs taking precedence over manufactured competition. Former “Bachelor” couple Sean and Catherine Lowe will also make an appearance to offer advice about maintaining a successful relationship beyond reality television.

Of course, Harrison’s return to the dating genre has not been without controversy. Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Bachelor,” sent Fox Nation a cease-and-desist letter over the new series, alleging that its promotional materials made unauthorized use of intellectual property associated with the long-running franchise. Fox News Media has pushed back against those claims, but the dispute adds another layer of intrigue to Harrison’s first major return to the genre since leaving “The Bachelor” in 2021. Whether “The Vow” can distinguish itself from the franchise that made Harrison a household name remains to be seen, but its emphasis on faith, intentional dating, and marriage gives the familiar format a different set of priorities.