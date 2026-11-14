With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

Philomena Cunk is back! After taking on the meaning of life in “Cunk on Life,” Diane Morgan’s documentary host is heading to Hollywood in “Cunk on Cinema.” And this time, she’ll be sitting down with some top-tier movie talent, from director Michael Bay to actor Benedict Cumberbatch, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix. Expect plenty of clueless questions (my favorite from the trailer: how did a shark manage to write the theme music for “Jaws”?) and absurd observations when “Cunk on Cinema” drops all six episodes. You can watch the entire season with a subscription to Netflix.

How to watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.

Watch with a subscription to Netflix. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Cunk on Cinema’

How to watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’

How to watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ When will ‘Cunk on Cinema’ come out on Netflix?

When will ‘Cunk on Cinema’ come out on Netflix? Why watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ on Netflix?

Why watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ on Netflix? Can you watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Cunk on Cinema’

Watch the trailer for ‘Cunk on Cinema’ What is ‘Cunk on Cinema’ about?

When will ‘Cunk on Cinema’ come out on Netflix?

All six episodes of the mockumentary, “Cunk on Cinema,” will drop on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix. Each episode runs about 15 minutes, so you can watch the entire thing in 90 minutes if you want, or space out the short episodes over a couple of days.

Why watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ on Netflix?

Because Netflix is the only place you can watch it in the U.S., you’ll need a subscription. I have the $9 per month plan with ads (we don’t mind), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month, and upgrade to 4K and HDR for $27 per month.

Can you watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ for free?

No, because Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial in the U.S. They have begun testing free trials in other territories, but until that comes here (and there’s no guarantee it will), you need to have a Netflix subscription to watch “Cunk on Cinema.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Cunk on Cinema’

What is ‘Cunk on Cinema’ about?

“Cunk on Cinema” takes us through the history of movies, from the invention of the camera and the earliest silent films to the rise of CGI and now AI’s role in filmmaking. Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) sits down with 23 experts, including filmmakers, actors, critics, and historians, to ask the kinds of questions no one else would ever think to ask (because they’re bad questions).

It’s a mockumentary from Charlie Brooker, the creator of “Black Mirror,” who takes his usual interest in technology and society in a much funnier direction here. Sure, you might learn something too about how the movie industry came to be what it is today. But mostly you’ll just laugh because Cunk is hilarious.