Philomena Cunk takes on Hollywood in ‘Cunk on Cinema’
Philomena Cunk takes on Hollywood in ‘Cunk on Cinema’
Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk to ask Hollywood’s biggest names some of the dumbest questions imaginable.
Philomena Cunk is back! After taking on the meaning of life in “Cunk on Life,” Diane Morgan’s documentary host is heading to Hollywood in “Cunk on Cinema.” And this time, she’ll be sitting down with some top-tier movie talent, from director Michael Bay to actor Benedict Cumberbatch, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix. Expect plenty of clueless questions (my favorite from the trailer: how did a shark manage to write the theme music for “Jaws”?) and absurd observations when “Cunk on Cinema” drops all six episodes. You can watch the entire season with a subscription to Netflix.
How to watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’
- When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Netflix
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Cunk on Cinema’
When will ‘Cunk on Cinema’ come out on Netflix?
All six episodes of the mockumentary, “Cunk on Cinema,” will drop on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix. Each episode runs about 15 minutes, so you can watch the entire thing in 90 minutes if you want, or space out the short episodes over a couple of days.
Why watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ on Netflix?
Because Netflix is the only place you can watch it in the U.S., you’ll need a subscription. I have the $9 per month plan with ads (we don’t mind), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month, and upgrade to 4K and HDR for $27 per month.
Can you watch ‘Cunk on Cinema’ for free?
No, because Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial in the U.S. They have begun testing free trials in other territories, but until that comes here (and there’s no guarantee it will), you need to have a Netflix subscription to watch “Cunk on Cinema.”
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Watch the trailer for ‘Cunk on Cinema’
What is ‘Cunk on Cinema’ about?
“Cunk on Cinema” takes us through the history of movies, from the invention of the camera and the earliest silent films to the rise of CGI and now AI’s role in filmmaking. Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) sits down with 23 experts, including filmmakers, actors, critics, and historians, to ask the kinds of questions no one else would ever think to ask (because they’re bad questions).
It’s a mockumentary from Charlie Brooker, the creator of “Black Mirror,” who takes his usual interest in technology and society in a much funnier direction here. Sure, you might learn something too about how the movie industry came to be what it is today. But mostly you’ll just laugh because Cunk is hilarious.
Cunk on Cinema
Philomena Cunk asks experts all of the hard-hitting questions about the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera, to the New Wave filmmakers of the 60s, right up to the entrance of CGI and what the future of AI holds. Cunk will attempt to demystify it all while sitting in lumpy seats with stale popcorn, asking herself where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can’t it tell us?