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The undefeated No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island in the Bahamas as both teams open play in the Battle 4 Atlantis women’s basketball showcase. Notre Dame cruised to a 95-47 victory over [Southern][Southern Jaguars] in its last outing behind 31 points from Hannah Hidalgo, while Davidson picked up its second straight win with a 63-44 victory over Charlotte. The Wildcats have been particularly impressive defensively during their recent winning streak, but slowing down Hidalgo and a Fighting Irish offense averaging more than 100 points per game will be a considerably tougher challenge.

The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. You can stream the action with a subscription to ESPN Select.

How to watch Davidson Wildcats vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Everything you need to know to stream Davidson vs. Notre Dame

How to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame

How to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame Why watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame on ESPN Select

Why watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame on ESPN Select Watch a preview of the Battle 4 Atlantis

Watch a preview of the Battle 4 Atlantis Can you watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame for free?

Can you watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame for free? How to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame with a VPN

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Why we recommend ESPN Select to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame

The game is set to be an ESPN+ exclusive, so the only way to catch the action will be with a subscription to ESPN Select. The streamer is one of two subscription options in the ESPN App. ESPN Select costs $14 per month or $140 annually. The plan centers on ESPN+ content and gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like “Peyton’s Place”, the entire library of “30 for 30,” “E:60,” and “The Last Dance,” and more. Sports available on ESPN Select include NFL, MLB, NHL, college football, college basketball, Bundesliga, PGA Tour, La Liga, and more.

The other subscription option available in the ESPN App is ESPN Unlimited, which includes everything on ESPN Select, all programming available on ESPN channels, and additional exclusive events — including WWE Premium Live Events. A subscription to ESPN Unlimited runs $32 monthly or $320 per year.

Sign Up espn.com ESPN Select ESPN Select is a streaming service that replaced ESPN+ and provides access to live NHL, MLB, and MLS games, PGA Tour Golf, international sports events, ESPN original programming, and a complete archive of “30 for 30.” Find out our review of the service and how to start streaming ESPN Select. Sign Up $13.99+ / month espn.com

Watch a preview of the Battle 4 Atlantis

Can you watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame for free?

Unfortunately, you cannot, as ESPN Select does not offer a free trial. However, the streamer is available as part of the Disney Bundle. So, if you are subscribed to Disney+ and [Hulu}, you likely already have access, even if you didn’t realize it.

How to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to ESPN Select in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.