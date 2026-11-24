Watch Davidson vs Notre Dame women’s basketball Battle 4 Atlantis
Watch Davidson vs Notre Dame women’s basketball Battle 4 Atlantis
The teams will tip off the holiday week in Paradise as they open the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
The undefeated No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island in the Bahamas as both teams open play in the Battle 4 Atlantis women’s basketball showcase. Notre Dame cruised to a 95-47 victory over [Southern][Southern Jaguars] in its last outing behind 31 points from Hannah Hidalgo, while Davidson picked up its second straight win with a 63-44 victory over Charlotte. The Wildcats have been particularly impressive defensively during their recent winning streak, but slowing down Hidalgo and a Fighting Irish offense averaging more than 100 points per game will be a considerably tougher challenge.
The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. You can stream the action with a subscription to ESPN Select.
How to watch Davidson Wildcats vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN Select.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know to stream Davidson vs. Notre Dame
Why we recommend ESPN Select to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame
The game is set to be an ESPN+ exclusive, so the only way to catch the action will be with a subscription to ESPN Select. The streamer is one of two subscription options in the ESPN App. ESPN Select costs $14 per month or $140 annually. The plan centers on ESPN+ content and gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like “Peyton’s Place”, the entire library of “30 for 30,” “E:60,” and “The Last Dance,” and more. Sports available on ESPN Select include NFL, MLB, NHL, college football, college basketball, Bundesliga, PGA Tour, La Liga, and more.
The other subscription option available in the ESPN App is ESPN Unlimited, which includes everything on ESPN Select, all programming available on ESPN channels, and additional exclusive events — including WWE Premium Live Events. A subscription to ESPN Unlimited runs $32 monthly or $320 per year.
ESPN Select
ESPN Select is a streaming service that replaced ESPN+ and provides access to live NHL, MLB, and MLS games, PGA Tour Golf, international sports events, ESPN original programming, and a complete archive of “30 for 30.” Find out our review of the service and how to start streaming ESPN Select.
Watch a preview of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Can you watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame for free?
Unfortunately, you cannot, as ESPN Select does not offer a free trial. However, the streamer is available as part of the Disney Bundle. So, if you are subscribed to Disney+ and [Hulu}, you likely already have access, even if you didn’t realize it.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
How to watch Davidson vs. Notre Dame with a VPN
If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to ESPN Select in order to stream the game with a VPN.
ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.
While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.
- Most Secure: NordVPN | Starting at $3.09 per month
- Best Budget Option: Surfshark | Starting at $2.50 per month
- Best Free Option: Proton VPN | Free plan available
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