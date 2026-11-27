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Emily Cooper isn’t finished with Europe (or Gabriel) just yet. “Emily in Paris” is back for its sixth and final season this December, with the show likely dropping all 10 (final!) episodes on Thursday, Dec. 24. And there’s not just Paris to say goodbye to — Emily will also head to Greece and Monaco. The locations are on point, but will the timing finally be with Gabriel? You’ll have to watch to find out. Here’s everything you need to know about “Emily in Paris” Season 6 before it arrives on Netflix.

Everything you need to know about ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6

When does ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 come out?

When does ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 come out? Can you watch ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 for free?

Can you watch ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 for free? Watch the teaser for ‘Emily in Paris’

Watch the teaser for ‘Emily in Paris’ What is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 about?

What is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 about? Who stars in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6?

When does ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 come out?

“Emily in Paris” premieres on Thursday, Dec. 24 on Netflix. All 10 episodes should be available to binge on that day, so you can take a trip around Europe as quickly as you like.

Can you watch ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 for free once it starts streaming?

No, you can’t watch “Emily in Paris” for free when it drops because Netflix doesn’t currently offer a free trial. Now, that could change, especially since the streamer has been testing free trials in other territories. But as of right now, you’re going to need a subscription. I have the $9 per month plan with ads, but you can go ad-free for $20 per month or upgrade to 4K and four simultaneous devices for $27 per month.

Watch the teaser for ‘Emily in Paris’

What is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 about?

Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers below for Season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’

Season 6 of “Emily in Paris” finds Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) back on her own after breaking things off with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and choosing her career in Paris over a quieter life in Italy. But remember that postcard Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) sent her at the end of Season 5, inviting her to join him in Greece? Well, the teaser confirms the two cross paths again, though whether they’re finally ready to make things work is another question entirely.

Meanwhile, Emily’s best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) is engaged to Nicolas (Paul Forman), even though Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) clearly thinks she’s marrying the wrong guy. Between trips to Greece and Monaco, some unfinished romantic business, and a career she’s worked hard to build in Paris, Emily’s got plenty to figure out before we say goodbye to her for good.

Who stars in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6?

The short answer is that everyone you’re hoping will be back probably is. Lily Collins, of course, is Emily Cooper, with Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie. Lucien Laviscount is back as Alfie, with Paul Forman returning as Nicolas, so expect more complications in Mindy’s love life. Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, William Abadie as Antoine, and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane are also returning. And then behind the scenes, series creator Darren Star is back as an executive producer, with Collins also serving as a producer on the final season.