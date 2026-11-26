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Disney Junior is putting a new spin on a beloved holiday tale. “Mickey's Home Alone,” which airs on Disney Junior on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET and streams on Disney+ the next day. The special finds Mickey and Pluto left behind on Christmas, forced to defend their tasty Christmas dinner from a pair of sticky-fingered critters. We recommend watching “Mickey’s Home Alone” with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

Everything you need to know about ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

How to watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

How to watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ When does ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ premiere?

When does ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ premiere? Why watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ on DIRECTV?

Why watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ on DIRECTV? Can you watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ for free? All the services you can watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ with

All the services you can watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ with Watch the trailer for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

Watch the trailer for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ Learn more about ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

When does ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ premiere?

“Mickey’s Home Alone” will air on Disney Junior on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The special will stream on Disney+ the next day, and will offer encore airings on Disney Channel on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET, and Freeform on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

Why watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ on DIRECTV?

Our favorite way to watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” is with DIRECTV’s MyKids Genre Pack. This plan normally costs $21 per month and includes Disney Junior, plus a no-cost subscription to Disney+ with ads, so viewers can watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” either live or on demand.

The MyKids Genre Pack also comes with a five-day free trial, and it’s one of the least expensive ways to watch Disney Junior and stream Disney+ with the same package. Grab it now and watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” and much more quality kids’ content.

Can you watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ for free?

DIRECTV isn’t the only live TV streamer that includes Disney Junior and offers a free trial. Viewers can watch with Fubo’s free trial, which lasts between one and seven days, or YouTube TV’s, which can stretch between two and 21 days. Both streamers’ trials vary depending on promotions, time of the month, and other factors. Hulu + Live TV, on the other hand, offers the same free trial to all new customers.

All the services you can watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ with

“Mickey’s Home Alone” is available to stream on DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Sling carries Disney Junior in its Orange plan, starting at $46 per month, but we still think DIRECTV’s MyKids Genre Pack is the way to go.

The special will also stream on-demand on Disney+ starting Friday, Nov. 27.

Watch the trailer for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

Learn more about ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’

Mickey is ready to spend a relaxing Christmas at home, but his plans change when Minnie shows up with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous ice palace for the whole gang. But when Christmas morning turns into a rush to get out of the door, Mickey and Pluto find themselves left behind!

Worse yet, a nefarious raccoon and weasel are sniffing around to swipe their Christmas dinner. Will Mickey and Pluto be able to defend their meal, or will they be stuck alone and hungry on Christmas?