Snuggle up with the kids for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
Snuggle up with the kids for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
The new holiday special finds Mickey trying to fend off a pair of villains who want to swipe his Christmas dinner.
Disney Junior is putting a new spin on a beloved holiday tale. “Mickey's Home Alone,” which airs on Disney Junior on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET and streams on Disney+ the next day. The special finds Mickey and Pluto left behind on Christmas, forced to defend their tasty Christmas dinner from a pair of sticky-fingered critters. We recommend watching “Mickey’s Home Alone” with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.
How to watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
- When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET
- TV: Disney Junior
- Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV or on Disney+ the next day.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
When does ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ premiere?
“Mickey’s Home Alone” will air on Disney Junior on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The special will stream on Disney+ the next day, and will offer encore airings on Disney Channel on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET, and Freeform on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. ET.
Why watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ on DIRECTV?
Our favorite way to watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” is with DIRECTV’s MyKids Genre Pack. This plan normally costs $21 per month and includes Disney Junior, plus a no-cost subscription to Disney+ with ads, so viewers can watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” either live or on demand.
The MyKids Genre Pack also comes with a five-day free trial, and it’s one of the least expensive ways to watch Disney Junior and stream Disney+ with the same package. Grab it now and watch “Mickey’s Home Alone” and much more quality kids’ content.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ for free?
DIRECTV isn’t the only live TV streamer that includes Disney Junior and offers a free trial. Viewers can watch with Fubo’s free trial, which lasts between one and seven days, or YouTube TV’s, which can stretch between two and 21 days. Both streamers’ trials vary depending on promotions, time of the month, and other factors. Hulu + Live TV, on the other hand, offers the same free trial to all new customers.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|Disney Junior
|+ $0
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $6
|-
|+ $18
All the services you can watch ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ with
“Mickey’s Home Alone” is available to stream on DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Sling carries Disney Junior in its Orange plan, starting at $46 per month, but we still think DIRECTV’s MyKids Genre Pack is the way to go.
The special will also stream on-demand on Disney+ starting Friday, Nov. 27.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
Watch the trailer for ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
Learn more about ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’
Mickey is ready to spend a relaxing Christmas at home, but his plans change when Minnie shows up with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous ice palace for the whole gang. But when Christmas morning turns into a rush to get out of the door, Mickey and Pluto find themselves left behind!
Worse yet, a nefarious raccoon and weasel are sniffing around to swipe their Christmas dinner. Will Mickey and Pluto be able to defend their meal, or will they be stuck alone and hungry on Christmas?
Mickey’s Home Alone
Looking forward to spending Christmas at home, Mickey’s plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. They find themselves protecting their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, while Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home.