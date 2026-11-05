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Do we really need another “Pride and Prejudice” adaptation? Netflix says yes, and is putting some serious talent behind it, with Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. It’s a six-episode limited series set to drop on Thursday, Dec. 3, with a story that’s said to be sticking pretty close to Jane Austen’s original story, with a few creative changes from writer Dolly Alderton. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

Everything you need to know about ‘Pride and Prejudice’

When does ‘Pride and Prejudice’ come out?

When does ‘Pride and Prejudice’ come out? Can you watch ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Pride & Prejudice’

Watch the trailer for ‘Pride & Prejudice’ What is ‘Pride and Prejudice’ about?

What is ‘Pride and Prejudice’ about? Who stars in ‘Pride and Prejudice’?

When does ‘Pride and Prejudice’ come out?

“Pride and Prejudice” premieres on Thursday, Dec. 3 on Netflix. There are six episodes in total, and while there’s no official confirmation yet on whether this will be a binge drop or a weekly release, since it’s Netflix, I would lean towards a binge drop.

Can you watch ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for free once it starts streaming?

No, you can’t watch “Pride and Prejudice” for free when it drops because Netflix doesn’t currently offer a free trial. Now, that could change, especially since the streamer has been testing free trials in other territories. But as of right now, you’re going to need a subscription. I have the $9 per month plan with ads, but you can go ad-free for $20 per month or upgrade to 4K and four simultaneous devices for $27 per month.

Watch the trailer for ‘Pride & Prejudice’

What is ‘Pride and Prejudice’ about?

“Pride and Prejudice” follows the five Bennet sisters, who live in England during a time when finding a wealthy husband is pretty much the only way for a woman to secure her future. So when two eligible bachelors arrive in the neighborhood, things get interesting. Jane Bennet (Freya Mavor) falls for the wealthy and charming Charles Bingley (Daryl McCormack), while her sister Elizabeth (Emma Corrin) finds herself constantly butting heads with Bingley’s rather arrogant friend, Mr. Darcy (Jack Lowden).

Now, first impressions aren’t always accurate, and as family scandals and unexpected encounters complicate everyone’s lives, Elizabeth starts questioning what she really wants from hers. Creator Alderton has said she’s particularly interested in Elizabeth’s struggle between following her heart and making practical decisions about her future. And while the series will stay close to Austen’s novel, there are a few creative changes along the way.

Who stars in ‘Pride and Prejudice’?

This cast list is kind of bonkers. Emma Corrin plays Elizabeth Bennet opposite Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, while Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell play her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bennet. The other Bennet sisters are played by Freya Mavor (Jane), Rhea Norwood (Lydia), Hollie Avery (Kitty), and Hopey Parish (Mary). Daryl McCormack plays Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge takes on the charming George Wickham, and Jamie Demetriou plays Mr. Collins. Rounding out the cast are Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Anjana Vasan and Sebastian Armesto as Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner. Euros Lyn, who directed “Heartstopper,” is directing the series, with Alderton writing and executive producing.