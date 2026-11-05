‘Pride and Prejudice’ is back with a seriously stacked cast
‘Pride and Prejudice’ is back with a seriously stacked cast
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman lead the new six-episode adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic romance.
Do we really need another “Pride and Prejudice” adaptation? Netflix says yes, and is putting some serious talent behind it, with Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. It’s a six-episode limited series set to drop on Thursday, Dec. 3, with a story that’s said to be sticking pretty close to Jane Austen’s original story, with a few creative changes from writer Dolly Alderton. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Everything you need to know about ‘Pride and Prejudice’
When does ‘Pride and Prejudice’ come out?
“Pride and Prejudice” premieres on Thursday, Dec. 3 on Netflix. There are six episodes in total, and while there’s no official confirmation yet on whether this will be a binge drop or a weekly release, since it’s Netflix, I would lean towards a binge drop.
Can you watch ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for free once it starts streaming?
No, you can’t watch “Pride and Prejudice” for free when it drops because Netflix doesn’t currently offer a free trial. Now, that could change, especially since the streamer has been testing free trials in other territories. But as of right now, you’re going to need a subscription. I have the $9 per month plan with ads, but you can go ad-free for $20 per month or upgrade to 4K and four simultaneous devices for $27 per month.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Watch the trailer for ‘Pride & Prejudice’
What is ‘Pride and Prejudice’ about?
“Pride and Prejudice” follows the five Bennet sisters, who live in England during a time when finding a wealthy husband is pretty much the only way for a woman to secure her future. So when two eligible bachelors arrive in the neighborhood, things get interesting. Jane Bennet (Freya Mavor) falls for the wealthy and charming Charles Bingley (Daryl McCormack), while her sister Elizabeth (Emma Corrin) finds herself constantly butting heads with Bingley’s rather arrogant friend, Mr. Darcy (Jack Lowden).
Now, first impressions aren’t always accurate, and as family scandals and unexpected encounters complicate everyone’s lives, Elizabeth starts questioning what she really wants from hers. Creator Alderton has said she’s particularly interested in Elizabeth’s struggle between following her heart and making practical decisions about her future. And while the series will stay close to Austen’s novel, there are a few creative changes along the way.
Who stars in ‘Pride and Prejudice’?
This cast list is kind of bonkers. Emma Corrin plays Elizabeth Bennet opposite Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, while Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell play her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bennet. The other Bennet sisters are played by Freya Mavor (Jane), Rhea Norwood (Lydia), Hollie Avery (Kitty), and Hopey Parish (Mary). Daryl McCormack plays Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge takes on the charming George Wickham, and Jamie Demetriou plays Mr. Collins. Rounding out the cast are Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Anjana Vasan and Sebastian Armesto as Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner. Euros Lyn, who directed “Heartstopper,” is directing the series, with Alderton writing and executive producing.
Pride and Prejudice
Elizabeth Bennet is an unmarried woman and the second of five daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Bennet from Hertfordshire, near London. The Bennet home can only be inherited by males in the family, so the pressure is on for the daughters to marry well or risk losing everything. While out in society, Elizabeth interacts with single men like Mr. Darcy, an outwardly curmudgeon who is misunderstood.