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If you love “Slow Horses,” there’s a new show that absolutely needs to be on your radar: “Secret Service” on MGM+. The new series drops its first episode on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET, and it stars Gemma Arterton. She plays Kate Henderson, an MI6 officer who finds out someone very high up in British politics may be a Russian spy. Now she’s racing to uncover how deep the conspiracy goes before it’s too late. You can watch “Secret Service” with a seven-day free trial of MGM+.

How to watch ‘Secret Service’

Everything you need to know about ‘Secret Service’

How to watch ‘Secret Service’

How to watch ‘Secret Service’ When will episodes of ‘Secret Service’ air?

When will episodes of ‘Secret Service’ air? Why watch ‘Secret Service’ on MGM+?

Why watch ‘Secret Service’ on MGM+? Can you watch ‘Secret Service’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Secret Service’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Secret Service’

Watch the trailer for ‘Secret Service’ What is ‘Secret Service’ about?

When will episodes of ‘Secret Service’ come out on MGM+?

“Secret Service” premieres with the first episode on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on MGM+. After that, new episodes release weekly (five in total) until the season finale on Sunday, Dec. 20. On the linear channel, episodes drop at 10 p.m. ET, but they often drop earlier on the MGM+ app, so check the app on Sunday to see if that’s the case with “Secret Service.”

What is the complete release schedule for episodes of ‘Secret Service’?

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet Sunday, Nov. 22 10 p.m. Episode 1 MGM+ Sunday, Nov. 29 10 p.m. Episode 2 MGM+ Sunday, Dec. 6 10 p.m. Episode 3 MGM+ Sunday, Dec. 13 10 p.m. Episode 4 MGM+ Sunday, Dec. 20 10 p.m. Episode 5 MGM+

Why do we recommend MGM+ for watching ‘Secret Service’?

Because it’s the only place you can stream it in the United States, you’ll need a subscription to check out the new series. Subscriptions start at $8 per month, but they also offer a free trial you should definitely use.

Can you watch episodes of ‘Secret Service’ for free?

Yes, you can! MGM+ offers a seven-day free trial, so you can jump in when crap starts hitting the fan in “Secret Service”, and see if you’re hooked before paying anything. After that, it’s $8 per month if you want to find out who the Russian mole is.

7-Day Trial via amazon.com MGM+ App MGM+ is a premium subscription streaming service from Amazon MGM Studios that features a curated library of theatrical films, original series, and classic entertainment. It focuses on high-quality, cinematic programming with an emphasis on Hollywood movies, prestige dramas, and action-oriented storytelling. … The service includes MGM+ Originals such as “From,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Billy the Kid,” along with a rotating selection of recent films and an extensive catalog of legacy titles from the MGM film library. Its lineup is designed for viewers who prefer a more curated, movie-first streaming experience rather than a broad, everything-at-once catalog. MGM+ operates as a standalone subscription service and is available through its own app as well as via add-on channels on platforms like Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and other major streaming devices. Subscribers can stream on-demand, with many titles available in HD and select content in 4K. With its focus on cinematic storytelling, exclusive originals, and a streamlined catalog, MGM+ appeals to viewers looking for a premium, film-forward alternative to larger general-purpose streaming platforms. 7-Day Trial $6.99+ / month via amazon.com

Watch the trailer for ‘Secret Service’

What is ‘Secret Service’ about?

“Secret Service” follows Kate Henderson (Gemma Arterton), an MI6 agent who digs up evidence that someone high up in the British government might secretly be working for Russia. Kate launches an investigation to figure out which politician is the mole, but the deeper she digs, the more complicated things get. Her career is on the line, political loyalties are all over the place, and exposing the truth could have massive consequences. Based on Tom Bradby’s novel of the same name, this five-part British spy thriller is all about what it takes to find a traitor in your ranks… one who might be helping lead the country you serve.

Outside of her dangerous work for MI6, Kate is also trying to maintain a seemingly normal family life with her husband, Stuart (Rafe Spall), and their two teenage children. But when a brutal murder puts her team under increased scrutiny, keeping her professional and personal lives separate becomes nearly impossible.

The series also stars Alex Kingston, Mark Stanley, Amaka Okafor, Roger Allam, and Khalid Abdalla, with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Marsh directing the first three episodes. Bradby co-wrote all five episodes alongside Jemma Kennedy, bringing a mix of political intrigue, international espionage, and family drama to the story.