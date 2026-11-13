Ring in the holidays with ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
Ring in the holidays with ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
The Peanuts gang is back in this new adventure, and we’ll tell you how the whole family can stream it together here.
Snoopy on Santa’s bad side? It sounds almost impossible to believe that one of the world’s best-behaved beagles (cough), but that’s exactly what’s happened in “Snoopy Presents: The 12 Days of Snoopy,” the new animated special coming to Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13. Will Snoopy earn his way back into St. Nick’s good graces? Find out for yourself by watching the special with a subscription to Apple TV.
How to watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
- When: Premieres Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV
- Stream: Watch with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
When does ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ premiere?
“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:01 a.m. ET.
Why watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ on Apple TV?
“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” is an Apple TV exclusive, so there is no way to stream the special anywhere else. Subscribers who want more Peanuts content can stream newer titles as well as classics in the franchise like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and all their other favorites with an Apple TV subscription.
Can you watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ for free?
Yes, you can watch “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” for free if this is your first time signing up for Apple TV. The streamer offers all new customers in the United States a seven-day free trial, so give it a go and try “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” at no cost if you fit into that category.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Watch the trailer for ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
Learn more about ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’
With Christmas just around the corner, Snoopy gets the shock of his life: he’s on Santa’s naughty list. There are still 12 days left for Snoopy to prove he’s really a very good boy, but as he tries to get back into Santa’s good graces, he begins to realize that there’s a lot more to Christmas and the holidays than just getting presents.
Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow composed the score for the new special, which also features original music from EGOT honoree John Legend, as well as the song “Trying to Get There” by Grammy winner Kamasi Washington, featuring fellow winner Leon Bridges, and Grammy winner Laufey performing the classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy
Eager to get off Santa’s naughty list, Snoopy goes all out to be the nicest beagle in town.