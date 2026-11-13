Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Snoopy on Santa’s bad side? It sounds almost impossible to believe that one of the world’s best-behaved beagles (cough), but that’s exactly what’s happened in “Snoopy Presents: The 12 Days of Snoopy,” the new animated special coming to Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13. Will Snoopy earn his way back into St. Nick’s good graces? Find out for yourself by watching the special with a subscription to Apple TV.

How to watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

Everything you need to know about ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

How to watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

How to watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ When does ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ premiere?

When does ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ premiere? Why watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ on Apple TV?

Why watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ on Apple TV? Can you watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

Watch the trailer for ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ Learn more about ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

When does ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ premiere?

“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Why watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ on Apple TV?

“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” is an Apple TV exclusive, so there is no way to stream the special anywhere else. Subscribers who want more Peanuts content can stream newer titles as well as classics in the franchise like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and all their other favorites with an Apple TV subscription.

Can you watch ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ for free?

Yes, you can watch “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” for free if this is your first time signing up for Apple TV. The streamer offers all new customers in the United States a seven-day free trial, so give it a go and try “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” at no cost if you fit into that category.

Watch the trailer for ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

Learn more about ‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

With Christmas just around the corner, Snoopy gets the shock of his life: he’s on Santa’s naughty list. There are still 12 days left for Snoopy to prove he’s really a very good boy, but as he tries to get back into Santa’s good graces, he begins to realize that there’s a lot more to Christmas and the holidays than just getting presents.

Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow composed the score for the new special, which also features original music from EGOT honoree John Legend, as well as the song “Trying to Get There” by Grammy winner Kamasi Washington, featuring fellow winner Leon Bridges, and Grammy winner Laufey performing the classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”