Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

Following the success of last year’s “Skins Game” after a 17-year hiatus, the event is back with an even bigger purse on Prime Video. Last year, Keegan Bradley won the event and the $2.1 million purse. This year, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun head to Atlantic Fields Club with a $4 million purse on the line. Clark, Koepka and Thomas have combined for 31 PGA Tour wins and nine majors. In this event, each hole carries a dollar value, and tied holes roll over. You can stream the 2026 “Skins Game” with a 30-day free trial to Prime Video.

How to watch the 2026 Skins Game

Everything you need to know about the 2026 Skins Game

How to watch the 2026 Skins Game

How to watch the 2026 Skins Game What time is the 2026 Skins Game?

What time is the 2026 Skins Game? Why watch the 2026 Skins Game on Prime Video?

Why watch the 2026 Skins Game on Prime Video? Can you watch the 2026 Skins Game for free?

Can you watch the 2026 Skins Game for free? Watch a preview for the 2026 Skins Game’

Watch a preview for the 2026 Skins Game’ All about the 2026 Skins Game

All about the 2026 Skins Game How to watch the 2026 Skins Game from anywhere

What time is the 2026 Skins Game?

The “Skins Game” begins live at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 on Prime Video.

Why watch the 2026 Skins Game on Prime Video?

Prime Video will be the exclusive host of the 2026 “Skins Game”, which means there isn’t any other way to watch the event, either with another streaming service or on linear TV. All Prime Video subscribers — whether ad-supported or ad-free — will be able to watch the “Skins Game”.

Prime Video will offer 15 hours of live sports on Black Friday, and the “Skins Game” is just the start. At 3 p.m. ET, the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the streamer, and starting at 7:30 p.m., NBA on Prime will offer a pair of NBA games: the first between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, followed by San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

Can you watch the 2026 Skins Game for free?

If you have never signed up for Amazon Prime before, yes. Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for all new customers, and Prime Video is one of the key benefits of a Prime subscription. That way, you will get a 30-day free trial to watch the Skins Game, the Black Friday NFL game between Broncos and Steelers, and all of Prime Video’s programming at no cost.

Watch a preview for the 2026 Skins Game’

All about the 2026 Skins Game

After returning from a 17-year hiatus last year, Skins Game is back on Prime Video with four new golfers vying for a $4 million purse at the Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

This year’s field includes Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas – who have combined for 31 PGA Tour victories and nine major championships – as well as Tour rookie Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M Open in only his third career start and later delivered the U.S. Team’s winning point at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Clark joins the event amid a career season, highlighted by victories at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, U.S. Open and BMW Championship; Koepka enters following his first season back on the PGA Tour; and Thomas makes his Skins Game debut after serving as a guest analyst last year.

How to watch the 2026 Skins Game from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch The Skins Game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world, with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video in order to stream the event with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.59 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

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While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available, depending on what you are looking for.