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Season 6 of “The Chosen” is coming to Prime Video on Sunday, Nov. 15. The entire season will take place over the course of one of the most consequential days of Jesus’s life — the fateful final day of his life on Earth. See it all unfold through the eyes of those who follow and adore Him, and those who condemn him as well. Stream every episode of “The Chosen” Season 6 with a subscription to Prime Video.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Everything you need to know about ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 When do new episodes of ‘The Chosen’ air?

When do new episodes of ‘The Chosen’ air? Why watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on Prime Video?

Why watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on Prime Video? Can you watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 for free?

Can you watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 for free? Watch the trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Watch the trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Learn more about ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

When do new episodes of ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 come out?

The first three episodes of “The Chosen” Season 6 will be released on Prime Video on Sunday, Nov. 15. Following that release, one episode per week will drop on the streamer through the season finale on Friday, Dec. 6. It will culminate in a stand-alone film that will hit theaters on March 12, 2027.

Why watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on Prime Video?

“The Chosen” will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video, where viewers can find even more faith-based programming from supplemental subscription services like Dove Channel and UP Faith & Family for an additional monthly fee.

Can you watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 for free?

Yes, you can watch “The Chosen” Season 6 for free if you’ve never signed up for Amazon Prime before. Prime offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers, allowing viewers to try Prime Video and all the other benefits that come along with a Prime subscription at no cost for a month.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Learn more about ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Before the sun goes down on Season 6, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. The season takes place over the last day of His life, all the way up through his walk to Calvary. His followers call it murder, and the Romans think of it as peace. In the midst of it all, Jesus must stay true to the path that was laid out for his life — a path that has always led to the cross.