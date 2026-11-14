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The fateful day arrives in ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

The fateful day arrives in ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Learn how to stream new episodes of the beloved faith-based series centering on the life of Jesus here.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Season 6 of “The Chosen” is coming to Prime Video on Sunday, Nov. 15. The entire season will take place over the course of one of the most consequential days of Jesus’s life — the fateful final day of his life on Earth. See it all unfold through the eyes of those who follow and adore Him, and those who condemn him as well. Stream every episode of “The Chosen” Season 6 with a subscription to Prime Video.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Everything you need to know about ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

When do new episodes of ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 come out?

The first three episodes of “The Chosen” Season 6 will be released on Prime Video on Sunday, Nov. 15. Following that release, one episode per week will drop on the streamer through the season finale on Friday, Dec. 6. It will culminate in a stand-alone film that will hit theaters on March 12, 2027.

Date Time (ET) Episode Outlet
Sunday, Nov. 15 3:01 a.m. Episode 1 Prime Video
3:01 a.m. Episode 2 Prime Video
3:01 a.m. Episode 3 Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 22 3:01 a.m. Episode 4 Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 29 3:01 a.m. Episode 5 Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 6 3:01 a.m. Episode 6 Prime Video
Friday, March 12, 2027 N/A Stand-alone film N/A

Why watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on Prime Video?

“The Chosen” will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video, where viewers can find even more faith-based programming from supplemental subscription services like Dove Channel and UP Faith & Family for an additional monthly fee.

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Prime Video

Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.

30-Day Trial
$8.99+ / month
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Can you watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 for free?

Yes, you can watch “The Chosen” Season 6 for free if you’ve never signed up for Amazon Prime before. Prime offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers, allowing viewers to try Prime Video and all the other benefits that come along with a Prime subscription at no cost for a month.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Learn more about ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

Before the sun goes down on Season 6, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. The season takes place over the last day of His life, all the way up through his walk to Calvary. His followers call it murder, and the Romans think of it as peace. In the midst of it all, Jesus must stay true to the path that was laid out for his life — a path that has always led to the cross.

The Chosen

April 21, 2019

The life of Christ through the eyes of those who encountered him.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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