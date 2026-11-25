‘The Hunting Wives’ are back for a scandalous second season
‘The Hunting Wives’ are back for a scandalous second season
Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman reunite for another round of sex, secrets, and murder in East Texas.
If your idea of a great Thanksgiving is a dirty, pulpy, sexy Texas murder mystery, then I’m happy to tell you “The Hunting Wives” is back for Season 2 on Netflix. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return as Sophie and Margo, and there’s new violence afoot that forces the two women back together. Plus, John Stamos as a country music star? It can’t miss. Here’s how to watch “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 when it drops on Thursday, Nov. 26 with a subscription to Netflix.
How to watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2
- When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Netflix
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2
When will ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 come out on Netflix?
All eight episodes of the second season of “The Hunting Wives” debut on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 26. There’s no weekly rollout for this one, so you’re welcome to get your binge on ASAP.
Why watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Because it’s the only place you can watch it. “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 is a Netflix original series, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. Tara and I have the $9 per month plan with ads (we usually don’t mind the commercials), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month, and upgrade to 4K and HDR for $27 per month.
Can you watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 for free?
Nope. At this moment, Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial in the U.S., so there’s no good way to watch “The Hunting Wives” for free when it drops. Now, that doesn’t mean Netflix won’t eventually introduce a free trial here. They are currently testing free trials in other territories so here’s hoping that eventually spreads to the U.S. But for now, you’ll need a subscription.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2
What is ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 about?
When we get back to Maple Brook, Texas, in Season 2 of “The Hunting Wives,” Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) aren’t on good terms. But neither woman is particularly good at staying away from the other, and when secrets from their past come back to haunt them, they’re forced to join forces again.
Meanwhile, Margo’s husband, Jed (Dermot Mulroney), is running for governor of Texas, Deputy Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) has a new case to investigate, and a biker gang from Margo’s hometown enters the picture. Unlike Season 1, which was based on May Cobb’s novel, Season 2 tells an original story, so even readers of the book won’t know where all this is going. Expect more affairs, more backstabbing, and more bodies.
The Hunting Wives
Sophie trades New England for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit — where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.