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If your idea of a great Thanksgiving is a dirty, pulpy, sexy Texas murder mystery, then I’m happy to tell you “The Hunting Wives” is back for Season 2 on Netflix. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman return as Sophie and Margo, and there’s new violence afoot that forces the two women back together. Plus, John Stamos as a country music star? It can’t miss. Here’s how to watch “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 when it drops on Thursday, Nov. 26 with a subscription to Netflix.

How to watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.

Watch with a subscription to Netflix. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

How to watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

How to watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 When will ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 come out on Netflix?

When will ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 come out on Netflix? Why watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Why watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 on Netflix? Can you watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 for free?

Can you watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 for free? Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 What is ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 about?

When will ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 come out on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the second season of “The Hunting Wives” debut on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 26. There’s no weekly rollout for this one, so you’re welcome to get your binge on ASAP.

Why watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Because it’s the only place you can watch it. “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 is a Netflix original series, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. Tara and I have the $9 per month plan with ads (we usually don’t mind the commercials), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month, and upgrade to 4K and HDR for $27 per month.

Can you watch ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 for free?

Nope. At this moment, Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial in the U.S., so there’s no good way to watch “The Hunting Wives” for free when it drops. Now, that doesn’t mean Netflix won’t eventually introduce a free trial here. They are currently testing free trials in other territories so here’s hoping that eventually spreads to the U.S. But for now, you’ll need a subscription.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

What is ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 about?

When we get back to Maple Brook, Texas, in Season 2 of “The Hunting Wives,” Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) aren’t on good terms. But neither woman is particularly good at staying away from the other, and when secrets from their past come back to haunt them, they’re forced to join forces again.

Meanwhile, Margo’s husband, Jed (Dermot Mulroney), is running for governor of Texas, Deputy Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) has a new case to investigate, and a biker gang from Margo’s hometown enters the picture. Unlike Season 1, which was based on May Cobb’s novel, Season 2 tells an original story, so even readers of the book won’t know where all this is going. Expect more affairs, more backstabbing, and more bodies.