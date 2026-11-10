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All of Middle-earth stands on the brink of darkness in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3, which premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Sauron is growing closer to his goal of forging the One Ring to rule them all, kicking off a desperate race by the Free Peoples of Middle-earth to stop him. All the power of Elves, Men, and Dwarves combined may not be enough to defeat the Dark Lord if he completes the One. Watch all episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 with a subscription to Prime Video.

How to watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Everything you need to know about ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3

How to watch ‘Rings of Power’

How to watch ‘Rings of Power’ When do new episodes of ‘Rings of Power’ come out?

When do new episodes of ‘Rings of Power’ come out? Why watch ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 on Prime Video?

Why watch ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 on Prime Video? Can you watch ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 for free?

Can you watch ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 for free? Watch the trailer for ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Watch the trailer for ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 Learn more about ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3

When do new episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ come out?

Prime Video is trying a new release schedule with “Rings of Power” Season 3. The show will be released in batches, with Episodes 1 through 4 debuting on Nov. 11, 5 and 6 on Nov. 18, and 7 and 8 on Nov. 25. See an at-a-glance breakdown in the table below:

Why watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 on Prime Video?

“Rings of Power” Season 3 will be a Prime Video exclusive, so there’s no other way to watch the show. Prime Video customers can also add an HBO Max subscription and watch its content all through the same app — including the beloved Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy.

Can you watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 for free?

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription at the moment, you absolutely can! Prime offers new customers a 30-day free trial to test out all of its benefits and features, including Prime Video. Once the trial is over, Prime costs $15 per month and also includes free two-day shipping and a host of other perks.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Learn more about ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Season 3 of “Rings of Power” will take place five years after the events of Season 2. The Nine Rings of Men are being distributed by the Dark Lord, and his servants are spreading across all lands of Middle-earth as the Elves are forced to retreat on essentially every front.

Meanwhile, political intrigue has gripped the island of Númenor, where Ar-Pharazon is continuing his battle against the Faithful. And in the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, Durin must decide how to deal with his older brother Thrain, who has fewer compunctions about siding with Sauron in his quest for domination.