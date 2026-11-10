Don’t miss the Dark Lord rise on ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3
Don’t miss the Dark Lord rise on ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3
Sauron is preparing to forge the One Ring at long last. Will any in Middle-earth be able to stand against him?
All of Middle-earth stands on the brink of darkness in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3, which premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Sauron is growing closer to his goal of forging the One Ring to rule them all, kicking off a desperate race by the Free Peoples of Middle-earth to stop him. All the power of Elves, Men, and Dwarves combined may not be enough to defeat the Dark Lord if he completes the One. Watch all episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 with a subscription to Prime Video.
How to watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
- When: Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3
When do new episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ come out?
Prime Video is trying a new release schedule with “Rings of Power” Season 3. The show will be released in batches, with Episodes 1 through 4 debuting on Nov. 11, 5 and 6 on Nov. 18, and 7 and 8 on Nov. 25. See an at-a-glance breakdown in the table below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Wednesday, Nov. 11
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 1
|Prime Video
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 2
|Prime Video
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 3
|Prime Video
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 4
|Prime Video
|Wednesday, Nov. 18
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 5
|Prime Video
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 6
|Prime Video
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 7
|Prime Video
|3:01 a.m.
|Episode 8
|Prime Video
Why watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 on Prime Video?
“Rings of Power” Season 3 will be a Prime Video exclusive, so there’s no other way to watch the show. Prime Video customers can also add an HBO Max subscription and watch its content all through the same app — including the beloved Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy.
Can you watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 for free?
If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription at the moment, you absolutely can! Prime offers new customers a 30-day free trial to test out all of its benefits and features, including Prime Video. Once the trial is over, Prime costs $15 per month and also includes free two-day shipping and a host of other perks.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3
Learn more about ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3
Season 3 of “Rings of Power” will take place five years after the events of Season 2. The Nine Rings of Men are being distributed by the Dark Lord, and his servants are spreading across all lands of Middle-earth as the Elves are forced to retreat on essentially every front.
Meanwhile, political intrigue has gripped the island of Númenor, where Ar-Pharazon is continuing his battle against the Faithful. And in the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, Durin must decide how to deal with his older brother Thrain, who has fewer compunctions about siding with Sauron in his quest for domination.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.