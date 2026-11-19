Don’t miss the story of the outrageous case of ‘The Mad Pooper’
Don’t miss the story of the outrageous case of ‘The Mad Pooper’
The documentary attempts to uncovers answers to the bizarre unsolved case from 2017 in Colorado Springs
The “The Mad Pooper” is one of the most bizarre and hard-to-explain cases of all time, and now, thanks to TLC, there is a two-hour documentary coming to help uncover some answers. The documentary re-examines the infamous, unsolved 2017 case from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where an unidentified female jogger repeatedly defecated on local families’ lawns once a week for seven weeks. “The Mad Pooper” premieres on TLC on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. Our preferred way to watch the full two-hour special is with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.
How to watch ‘The Mad Pooper’
- When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: TLC
- Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV or the next day with HBO Max.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know to stream ‘The Mad Pooper’
What time will ‘The Mad Pooper’ air?
“The Mad Pooper” will premiere on TLC on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET and on HBO Max the next day.
Why do we recommend watching ‘The Mad Pooper’ on DIRECTV?
To watch “The Mad Pooper” you will need to have access to TLC. Traditional cable subscriptions can be pricey, but DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment package is a more affordable option at $35 per month. It also comes with a free five-day trial, which lets you watch “The Mad Pooper” all the way through since it is a documentary, and check out other channels and features. In addition to TLC, you will get access to your favorite entertainment-focused channels.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you watch ‘The Mad Pooper’ for free?
As mentioned, DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment package is a great way to tune in to the premiere of “The Mad Pooper.” With a five-day free trial, you can watch the full two-hour documentary and then explore more content to see if you want to stick around.
In addition, there are other live TV streaming services that include TLC and come with a free trial. One option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers a three-day trial period. You could also check out YouTube TV or Fubo, both of which have free trials of indeterminate length. The duration varies, and you unfortunately can’t figure out how long it will be on either service until you get through the sign-up process. But Fubo usually lasts from one day to one week, while YouTube TV can be up to three weeks.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|TLC
|+ $14
|-
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|+ $18
What streamers will carry ‘The Mad Pooper’?
As mentioned, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV carry TLC. You can also watch TLC with Sling TV, which costs $46 per month. Also, the documentary will stream on HBO Max the day after it is released.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
Watch a trailer for ‘The Mad Pooper’
What is ‘The Mad Pooper’ about?
“The Mad Pooper” took place in 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a mysterious female jogger captured national attention for repeatedly defecating on residential lawns across Colorado Springs; one of the strangest unsolved mysteries is back in the spotlight. In the new two-hour special, viewers will dive headfirst into the bizarre true story that left an entire community searching for answers.
Through archival news coverage, firsthand accounts from stunned residents, and interviews with former law enforcement officials, the special reexamines the case that became an unlikely pop-culture phenomenon. What began as a series of shocking neighborhood incidents quickly spiraled into a nationwide mystery, generating headlines, memes, theories, and endless speculation.
The Mad Pooper
Follows the investigation of the mysterious “Mad Pooper” case, in which a female jogger repeatedly defecated on lawns in Colorado Springs, exploring archival coverage, resident accounts and law enforcement interviews to uncover the truth.