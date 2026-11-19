Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

The “The Mad Pooper” is one of the most bizarre and hard-to-explain cases of all time, and now, thanks to TLC, there is a two-hour documentary coming to help uncover some answers. The documentary re-examines the infamous, unsolved 2017 case from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where an unidentified female jogger repeatedly defecated on local families’ lawns once a week for seven weeks. “The Mad Pooper” premieres on TLC on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. Our preferred way to watch the full two-hour special is with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch ‘The Mad Pooper’

Everything you need to know to stream ‘The Mad Pooper’

How to watch ‘The Mad Pooper’

How to watch ‘The Mad Pooper’ What time will ‘The Mad Pooper’ air?

What time will ‘The Mad Pooper’ air? Why do we recommend watching on DIRECTV?

Why do we recommend watching on DIRECTV? Can you watch ‘The Mad Pooper’ for free?

Can you watch ‘The Mad Pooper’ for free? What streamers will carry ‘The Mad Pooper’?

What streamers will carry ‘The Mad Pooper’? Watch a trailer for ‘The Mad Pooper’

Watch a trailer for ‘The Mad Pooper’ What is ‘The Mad Pooper’ about?

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What time will ‘The Mad Pooper’ air?

“The Mad Pooper” will premiere on TLC on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET and on HBO Max the next day.

Why do we recommend watching ‘The Mad Pooper’ on DIRECTV?

To watch “The Mad Pooper” you will need to have access to TLC. Traditional cable subscriptions can be pricey, but DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment package is a more affordable option at $35 per month. It also comes with a free five-day trial, which lets you watch “The Mad Pooper” all the way through since it is a documentary, and check out other channels and features. In addition to TLC, you will get access to your favorite entertainment-focused channels.

Can you watch ‘The Mad Pooper’ for free?

As mentioned, DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment package is a great way to tune in to the premiere of “The Mad Pooper.” With a five-day free trial, you can watch the full two-hour documentary and then explore more content to see if you want to stick around.

In addition, there are other live TV streaming services that include TLC and come with a free trial. One option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers a three-day trial period. You could also check out YouTube TV or Fubo, both of which have free trials of indeterminate length. The duration varies, and you unfortunately can’t figure out how long it will be on either service until you get through the sign-up process. But Fubo usually lasts from one day to one week, while YouTube TV can be up to three weeks.

What streamers will carry ‘The Mad Pooper’?

As mentioned, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV carry TLC. You can also watch TLC with Sling TV, which costs $46 per month. Also, the documentary will stream on HBO Max the day after it is released.

Watch a trailer for ‘The Mad Pooper’

What is ‘The Mad Pooper’ about?

“The Mad Pooper” took place in 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a mysterious female jogger captured national attention for repeatedly defecating on residential lawns across Colorado Springs; one of the strangest unsolved mysteries is back in the spotlight. In the new two-hour special, viewers will dive headfirst into the bizarre true story that left an entire community searching for answers.

Through archival news coverage, firsthand accounts from stunned residents, and interviews with former law enforcement officials, the special reexamines the case that became an unlikely pop-culture phenomenon. What began as a series of shocking neighborhood incidents quickly spiraled into a nationwide mystery, generating headlines, memes, theories, and endless speculation.