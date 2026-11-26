Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

Two weeks before his big fight against Anthony Joshua, legendary world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury wants you to see his story, the good and the bad. “Tyson Fury” is a new documentary that premieres on Friday, Nov. 27, just two weeks before the Dec. 11 fight against Joshua. Both the doc and the fight will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film will trace the boxer’s journey from childhood to the height of his sport, exploring the experiences that shaped the man behind the fighter. You can watch the documentary with a subscription to Netflix.

How to watch ‘Tyson Fury’

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 3 a.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 3 a.m. ET TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.

Watch with a subscription to Netflix. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Tyson Fury’

How to watch ‘Tyson Fury’

How to watch ‘Tyson Fury’ When will ‘Tyson Fury’ come out on Netflix?

When will ‘Tyson Fury’ come out on Netflix? Why watch ‘Tyson Fury’ on Netflix?

Why watch ‘Tyson Fury’ on Netflix? Can you watch ‘Tyson Fury’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Tyson Fury’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘Tyson Fury’

Watch the trailer for ‘Tyson Fury’ What is ‘Tyson Fury’ about?

When will ‘Tyson Fury’ come out on Netflix?

The entire documentary “Tyson Fury” will be released on the platform on Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix. It is out two weeks before his fight against Anthony Joshua on Dec. 11, live on Netflix, so watch it with your Thanksgiving leftovers to get ready for the fight next month.

Why watch ‘Tyson Fury’ on Netflix?

Simple: It’s the only place you can watch it. “Tyson Fury” is a Netflix original documentary, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. I have the $9 per month plan with ads (we don’t mind), but you can go ad-free for $20 per month, and upgrade to 4K and HDR for $27 per month.

Can you watch ‘Tyson Fury’ for free?

Unfortunately, no. Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial in the United States. They have begun testing free trials in other territories, but until that comes here (and there’s no guarantee it will), you need to have a Netflix subscription to watch “Tyson Fury.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Tyson Fury’

What is ‘Tyson Fury’ about?

“Tyson Fury” explores the boxer’s journey from childhood to the height of his sport, exploring the experiences that shaped the man behind the fighter. Charting his meteoric rise, subsequent fall, and road to redemption, the documentary features never-before-seen archival footage and candid interviews with Tyson, his wife, and his father. The film goes into Fury’s loss of a child, complex family relationships, and struggles with mental health and addiction.

The documentary includes interviews with Tyson Fury, along with exclusive access to his wife, Paris, and his father, John. Directed by Lucy Wilcox, the documentary is the product of six months of conversations with the Fury family, totaling more than 27 hours of interviews. Among the revelations are Tyson’s experiences with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the impact of his father’s imprisonment, and how he discovered that he had two younger half-brothers.

Paris also provides her perspective on their relationship, from their teenage romance to the challenges that accompanied her husband’s ascent to international superstardom. Arriving just two weeks before Fury’s highly anticipated Dec. 11 showdown with Anthony Joshua on Netflix, the film examines the man behind the larger-than-life persona and the personal battles that have proven far more consequential than anything he’s faced inside the ring.