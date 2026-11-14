Two of the most anticipated fights of the year will take place as the UFC returns on Saturday, Nov. 14, and fighters head to the country’s most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden. Ciryl Gane (14-2-0) will take on Josh Hokit (10-0-0) for the Heavyweight Title Bout, and Kayla Harrison will take on Amanda Nunes for the Women’s Bantamweight Title. The action gets underway on Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET with the Early Prelims before giving way to the Prelims at 4 p.m., and eventually the Main Card at 6 p.m. We go through all of the ways to watch below, but the only way to watch every bout of UFC 332 is with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

Everything you need to know to stream UFC 334

How to Watch UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

How to Watch UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit What is the card for UFC 334?

What is the card for UFC 334? Can you stream UFC 334 for free?

Can you stream UFC 334 for free? Watch a preview for UFC 334

Watch a preview for UFC 334 What you need to know about UFC 334

What you need to know about UFC 334 How to Stream UFC 334 from anywhere

What is the card for UFC 334?

Card subject to change.

Main Card beginning at 6 p.m. ET | On Paramount+

Position Match Weight Class, stipulation Main Event Ciryl Gane (c) vs. Josh Hokit Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Event Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Amanda Nunes Women’s Bantamweight Championship Undercard Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui Middleweight Undercard Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland Welterweight Undercard Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule Flyweight

Prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET | On Paramount+

Position Match Weight Class, stipulation Main Event Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke Welterweight Undercard Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan Lightweight Undercard Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney Lightweight Undercard Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida Middleweight

Early Prelims beginning at 2 p.m. ET | On Paramount+, UFC Fight Pass

Position Match Weight Class, stipulation Main Event Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa Lightweight Undercard Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita Women’s Bantamweight Undercard Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz Bantamweight Undercard Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches Lightweight

Can you stream UFC 334 for free?

Unfortunately, you cannot. With the launch of UFC events on the service, Paramount+ discontinued its free trial, which had previously ranged from seven to 30 days, depending on the time of year.

However, the good news is that UFC events no longer require an $80 pay-per-view fee. So, you can watch all of the UFC 334 action for as little as $8. The streamer offers two different subscription tiers, and both provide access to the UFC card. The Essential subscription is just $8 per month and includes access to all of the Paramount+ originals, next-day streams of everything from CBS and the rest of Paramount’s family of networks, and the deep library of the company’s iconic film and television titles.

Then, for $13 per month, not only do you get everything from the Essential tier, but you also get much more on the Premium level. You will also be able to stream new and favorite series and movies from Showtime, as well as get a livestream of your local CBS affiliate, meaning you can watch all of the news, sports, and shows right in the Paramount+ app.

Watch a preview for UFC 334

What you need to know about UFC 334

This event will mark the promotion’s 13th visit to New York City and the first since UFC 322 in November 2025. Reigning champion Tom Aspinall vacated his heavyweight title due to ongoing complications from the eye injury he sustained via an illegal poke during his title defense against Gane in October 2025 at UFC 321, which ended in a no contest. Gane was originally the interim champion after defeating former UFC Middleweight and two-time UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira on June 14, 2026, at UFC Freedom 250.

A UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between the reigning champion Kayla Harrison (who is also a 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in judo; and a two-time PFL women’s lightweight tournament champion) and former two-time champion Amanda Nunes, who also held the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship, is scheduled to co-headline the event. The bout was originally scheduled for UFC 324 in January 2026, but Harrison withdrew from the bout after being diagnosed with herniated discs in her neck, which required surgery.

Donte Johnson and Baisangur Susurkaev were scheduled to fight at the event in a middleweight bout. However, Susurkaev withdrew from the bout for unknown reasons and was replaced by César Almeida. A lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Jefferson Nascimento was scheduled for the event. However, Nascimento withdrew due to an injury, and Sadykhov subsequently withdrew due to a lingering injury of his own, resulting in the bout’s cancellation. Adrian Yañez and Juan Díaz were expected to meet in a bantamweight bout on the preliminary card. However, Yañez had to withdraw in mid-October due to injury and was replaced by Alateng Heili.

How to Stream UFC 334 from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the fights as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer to make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need a subscription to Paramount+ to stream UFC 334 with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.59 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

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While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.