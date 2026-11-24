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Chris Pratt has come a long way from the days of Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Rec.” He’s establishing himself as a certified badass, and that continues in the new Apple TV original movie, “Way of the Warrior Kid.” He plays a Navy SEAL who finds out his nephew is being bullied and puts him through a summer training program so he can protect himself. Jude Hill plays Marc — the middle schooler who is about to get a serious level-up in the most important aspects of life: confidence and courage. You can watch “Way of the Warrior Kid” when it drops Wednesday, Nov. 25 with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV.

How to watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

Everything you need to know about ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

How to watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

How to watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ When will ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ come out?

When will ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ come out? Can you watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ for free? Why watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ on Apple TV ?

Why watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ on Apple TV ? Watch the trailer for ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

Watch the trailer for ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ About ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

When will ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ come out?

“Way of the Warrior Kid” premieres everywhere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Apple TV at 12:01 a.m. ET. So if you’re ready for some Brazilian jiu-jitsu awesomeness early in your day, the movie should be waiting for you when you wake up… or watch it before you go to bed if you’re a night owl.

Can you watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ for free?

Yep. If you’ve never subscribed before, Apple TV offers a seven-day free trial, so you can watch “Way of the Warrior Kid” totally for free.

Why watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ on Apple TV ?

Because “Way of the Warrior Kid” is an Apple Original Film, so Apple TV is the only place you’ll be able to stream it at home. Apple TV costs $15 per month, has no ads, and has built up a really solid collection of original movies. I really loved one of their latest ones called “Mayday” with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Watch the trailer for ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

About ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

“Way of the Warrior Kid” follows Marc (Jude Hill), a middle schooler who’s struggling with bullies, schoolwork, and making friends. Things change when his Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), an injured Navy SEAL, comes to stay with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), for the summer.

Jake creates “Operation Warrior Kid,” a military-inspired training program meant to help Marc get stronger, build confidence, and stand up for himself. But as Marc learns what real courage looks like, Jake has some personal struggles of his own to overcome. Directed by McG, the film is based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling novel.