Chris Pratt trains his nephew in ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
Chris Pratt trains his nephew in ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
Based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling book, the movie is about building confidence and finally standing up for yourself.
Chris Pratt has come a long way from the days of Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Rec.” He’s establishing himself as a certified badass, and that continues in the new Apple TV original movie, “Way of the Warrior Kid.” He plays a Navy SEAL who finds out his nephew is being bullied and puts him through a summer training program so he can protect himself. Jude Hill plays Marc — the middle schooler who is about to get a serious level-up in the most important aspects of life: confidence and courage. You can watch “Way of the Warrior Kid” when it drops Wednesday, Nov. 25 with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV.
How to watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV
- Stream: Watch with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
When will ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ come out?
“Way of the Warrior Kid” premieres everywhere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Apple TV at 12:01 a.m. ET. So if you’re ready for some Brazilian jiu-jitsu awesomeness early in your day, the movie should be waiting for you when you wake up… or watch it before you go to bed if you’re a night owl.
Can you watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ for free?
Yep. If you’ve never subscribed before, Apple TV offers a seven-day free trial, so you can watch “Way of the Warrior Kid” totally for free.
Why watch ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ on Apple TV ?
Because “Way of the Warrior Kid” is an Apple Original Film, so Apple TV is the only place you’ll be able to stream it at home. Apple TV costs $15 per month, has no ads, and has built up a really solid collection of original movies. I really loved one of their latest ones called “Mayday” with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Watch the trailer for ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
About ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’
“Way of the Warrior Kid” follows Marc (Jude Hill), a middle schooler who’s struggling with bullies, schoolwork, and making friends. Things change when his Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), an injured Navy SEAL, comes to stay with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), for the summer.
Jake creates “Operation Warrior Kid,” a military-inspired training program meant to help Marc get stronger, build confidence, and stand up for himself. But as Marc learns what real courage looks like, Jake has some personal struggles of his own to overcome. Directed by McG, the film is based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling novel.
Way of the Warrior Kid
Jake is an injured Navy SEAL who becomes a mentor for his shy, struggling nephew Marc. Using the principles of his military training, Jake teaches Marc how to be a Warrior Kid as he enters high school.