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It’s time for another Hunger Games, and this time, audiences will get to see one of the most consequential Games in history unfold before their eyes. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has officially arrived in theaters, but when will it be available to stream at home? We’ll explain when we think it will arrive on streaming below.

Key Details: Hit with fans: “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is drawing rave reviews from preview audiences.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is drawing rave reviews from preview audiences. In the stars: The film will stream on STARZ once it finishes its theatrical window.

The film will stream on STARZ once it finishes its theatrical window. Sooner or later: Recent releases show that Lionsgate movies may be trimming their release windows.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” takes fans back to the reaping of Haymitch Abernathy, who was once nothing more than a 16-year-old boy from District 12. But Haymitch’s rebellious side isn’t exactly in line with the rules of the Hunger Games, and he’ll learn firsthand the cost of trying to start a revolution when the tyrannical President Snow is watching.

Reviews for the new “Hunger Games” movie have been mixed from critics, but preview audiences have been more receptive; on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 67% from professional critics, but an audience score of 95%. On Metacritic, the movie sits at a 55 from reviewers, but a 74 from fans who have caught a preview screening.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

When will ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ stream?

We know beyond a shadow of a doubt where “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will be available to watch once it leaves theaters. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate, meaning it will stream on STARZ after it finishes making its theatrical rounds.

How long might that take? Lionsgate traditionally has one of the longest theatrical windows of any studio, and recent releases like “Michael” — which took 108 days to reach STARZ — have kept to that pattern. I don’t see any reason to think that a new installment of a major franchise like “The Hunger Games” will deviate from the norm.

To that end, I’ll predict that “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will arrive on STARZ on Monday, March 8, 2027. That’s 108 days from its initial release date, which would be in line with other recent releases from the studio. Stream other “Hunger Games” titles with a STARZ subscription while you wait!