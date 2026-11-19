Netflix the leading candidate to host 2030, 2034 World Cups
Netflix the leading candidate to host 2030, 2034 World Cups
New reports shed a lot more light on where the race to acquire World Cup rights stands, and when viewers can expect to know the winning platform.
FIFA has yet to announce which TV channel or streaming platform will win the rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups. The monster ratings for the 2026 version of the global soccer tournament has FIFA eyeing a huge payday for the next two World Cups, and new reporting indicates that one big name in streaming is emerging as the front-runner for the rights.
Key Details:
- You know who: Netflix is emerging as the front-runner for the 2030 and 2034 World Cup rights.
- No, thanks: Apple, ESPN, and Skydance have all reportedly been priced out of the bidding.
- Answers coming: FIFA plans to reveal the winning bidder by the end of the year.
Reporting from The Guardian indicates Netflix is the “clear frontrunner” to win the U.S. rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups. Other companies like Amazon, DAZN, and YouTube are also in the running, and former World Cup rights holder Fox will be in the bidding as well.
The rights for both tournaments could be worth as much as $4 billion, meaning only deep-pocketed companies like Netflix will be able to afford them. The streamer already owns the domestic rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and its interest in the Men’s World Cups has been anticipated for some time.
There are also a few platforms that have already decided they can’t afford the upcoming World Cups. Bloomberg reports that Skydance has opted out of World Cup bidding as it moves forward with the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Alex Sherman of CNBC reports that Apple is also not in the running, and that ESPN is opting out of the process for financial reasons, as well. ESPN has upcoming rights negotiations with the NHL and MLB, as well as a potential new NFL deal to keep money aside for. NBC’s decision to make a bid will go “right down to the wire,” per Sherman.
CNBC also reports that FIFA plans to choose a winner before the end of 2026, so it won’t be much longer before fans know where the tournament will be available in the U.S. There’s still time for an eleventh-hour surprise, but as of now, it appears Netflix has the inside track.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.