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FIFA has yet to announce which TV channel or streaming platform will win the rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups. The monster ratings for the 2026 version of the global soccer tournament has FIFA eyeing a huge payday for the next two World Cups, and new reporting indicates that one big name in streaming is emerging as the front-runner for the rights.

Key Details: You know who: Netflix is emerging as the front-runner for the 2030 and 2034 World Cup rights.

Netflix is emerging as the front-runner for the 2030 and 2034 World Cup rights. No, thanks: Apple, ESPN, and Skydance have all reportedly been priced out of the bidding.

Apple, ESPN, and Skydance have all reportedly been priced out of the bidding. Answers coming: FIFA plans to reveal the winning bidder by the end of the year.

Reporting from The Guardian indicates Netflix is the “clear frontrunner” to win the U.S. rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups. Other companies like Amazon, DAZN, and YouTube are also in the running, and former World Cup rights holder Fox will be in the bidding as well.

The rights for both tournaments could be worth as much as $4 billion, meaning only deep-pocketed companies like Netflix will be able to afford them. The streamer already owns the domestic rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and its interest in the Men’s World Cups has been anticipated for some time.

There are also a few platforms that have already decided they can’t afford the upcoming World Cups. Bloomberg reports that Skydance has opted out of World Cup bidding as it moves forward with the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reports that Apple is also not in the running, and that ESPN is opting out of the process for financial reasons, as well. ESPN has upcoming rights negotiations with the NHL and MLB, as well as a potential new NFL deal to keep money aside for. NBC’s decision to make a bid will go “right down to the wire,” per Sherman.

CNBC also reports that FIFA plans to choose a winner before the end of 2026, so it won’t be much longer before fans know where the tournament will be available in the U.S. There’s still time for an eleventh-hour surprise, but as of now, it appears Netflix has the inside track.