Amazon Freevee Brings Suze Orman to Streamer via Exclusive Deal

Suze Orman is back to bring financial advice to the masses. The economic icon’s titular show is set to make its reappearance on Amazon’s Freevee channel in an exclusive licensing deal that features all 14 seasons of the program coming to the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service.

Freevee will put “The Suze Orman Show” on streaming devices in the United States, U.K., and Germany. Initially, 207 of the 592-episode series will launch, with additional seasons appearing throughout the rest of 2022. While the U.S. and U.K. will gain immediate access, Germany will have to wait until 2023 for their economic enlightenment.

“Suze Orman is one of the most respected and recognized experts in personal finance. As viewers around the world seek answers to their questions about money management and the global economy, we couldn’t think of a better moment to make this show available - or a better partner than Suze,” Amazon Studios head of AVOD original content and programming Lauren Anderson said. “We are honored she chose Amazon Freevee as the new, long-awaited destination to exclusively stream The Suze Orman Show - allowing audiences free access to the evergreen wisdom and practical advice she has shared with millions throughout the years.”

Suze Orman took her financial advisory position to a whole new level with her series. Her desire to simplify finances and create a connection between net worth and self-worth empowered individuals to take control of their finances. Now, Orman’s candid style and straightforward attitude return to get to the heart of personal economic stability, helping her audience get more for their money and live fuller lives as a result.

“You should be so thrilled that Freevee is bringing back all episodes of The Suze Orman Show, because it gave financial freedom to millions of people,” said Suze Orman. “Freevee is the perfect new home for my show because it’s completely free of charge, so of course YOU ARE APPROVED to watch it!”