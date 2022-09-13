Amazon Offering Prime Members Exclusive Deals to Celebrate ‘Thursday Night Football’ Kickoff

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are meeting for this season’s first regular season installment of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, but with an announcement on Monday, Amazon is making the event even more exciting. To celebrate “TNF’s” move to a streaming-only format, the company is announcing new deals on merchandise that will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers.

The deals will mostly cover officially licensed NFL products and fans will be able to save up to 25% on select NFL gear, including apparel, tailgate essentials, footwear, and drinkware on Sept. 15, the day of Prime Video’s first “TNF” broadcast. Amazon is also offering up to 20% off on select T-shirts and hoodies featuring your favorite NFL team from Team Fan Apparel for the following week, Sept. 22.

There are also deals available for the Echo Studio + two Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers, which fans can save $100 on from Sept. 19-23. Fans will be able to access all the deals offered throughout the season via Prime Video’s TNF hub at amazon.com/tnfcentral.

It is important to note that these deals are NOT available to Prime Video subscribers only. Customers must be members of both Prime Video and Amazon Prime to access the special discounts offered by Amazon on NFL merchandise.

“Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access—all with a single membership.”

Prime Video is also hosting a special watch party for the first TNF game of the season, in what it is billing as an “interactive viewing experience” for Prime members. The party will be hosted by NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, along with special guests Hall of Fame Chargers running back and current NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and kick returner Dante Hall, and actor and comedian Rob Riggle. The team will offer wall-to-wall coverage of the game, providing a “ManningCast” style alternative stream.

Amazon is hoping the various retail offers will help boost its profile regarding TNF this season. The e-commerce giant has already tried to temper expectations somewhat, telling potential advertisers that it expects to draw fewer viewers than last season when TNF was also broadcast linearly. TNF’s ratings will be tracked by Nielsen this year, marking the first time ever a streaming service will be incorporated into Nielsen’s national TV measurement system, so it won’t take long to find out if Amazon’s member offerings will have an impact on viewership.