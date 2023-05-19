Apple TV Adds Multiview Feature for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ MLS Season Pass, and More

Apple TV+ is making it easier for fans to watch multiple games at once by adding a multiview feature to its Apple TV 4K functionality. Now, sports fans can watch up to four simultaneous streams of Major League Soccer matches via MLS Season Pass, “Friday Night Baseball” Major League Baseball games, and the streamer’s two whip-around studio shows, “MLS 360” and “MLB Big Inning.”

Users can see all the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen and select their favorites to watch. Then, viewers will be able to choose from a variety of layout options to either give one game more attention than the others or split their time between two to four different games. Tired of the national announcers? Users can instead listen to the home radio feed on MLS Season Pass, as well as home and away radio for “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts, giving each national broadcast a hometown feel.

For MLS fans, this is a welcome addition since so many games air at the same time. This season, the MLS adjusted its schedule to have multiple games air live on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the regular season, limiting matches on other days to marquee events and holidays. This became a challenge for fans to catch all of the action during the first few months of Apple TV's exclusive MLS package. However, with this new multiview feature, fans should be able to keep up with what’s going on around the league far better.

Similarly, MLB fans will enjoy being able to watch the multiple “Friday Night Baseball” offerings, and fans of both sports will no doubt appreciate the ability to watch both sets of games should they overlap on a given night.

But Apple isn’t the only streamer launching this type of technology. During March Madness and the NFL Draft, YouTube TV added its own multiview feature early to allow fans to watch up to four NCAA Men’s or Women's Basketball Tournament games at the same time. These beta tests will lead to a full launch this fall in time for NFL Sunday Ticket to officially join the live TV streaming service this fall.