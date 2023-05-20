The Best National Streaming Day Deals: Big Discounts for Hulu, Sling TV, Paramount+, Peacock, DIRECTV STREAM, and More — May 2023

If you got a great deal last year on National Streaming Day, you’ve probably been looking forward to this year’s deals. Well, the day is here and there are tons of great streaming deals out there right now, kicking off May 20 and going on all weekend. The best offer is the Hulu National Streaming Day deal, which is offering three months at $2 per month, similar to the service’s 2022 Black Friday Offer. But this year, for $2 extra dollars, you can add Disney+. That’s 60% off the regularly-priced basic bundle.

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service in order to watch the NBA or NHL playoffs, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $30 off your first three months after a five-day free trial. This is even better than last year’s deal which was just $15 off two months. Sling TV, on the other hand, has $10 Off (or 25% savings) bringing the price down to just $30 for the first month. Unlike DIRECTV, Sling doesn’t have a free trial but they are throwing in a free Fire TV Stick Lite right now.

Those are just a taste of some of the deals we’ve uncovered. Below you’ll find the major streaming service deals, including an annual peacock subscription for just $20, a discounted Paramount+/Showtime Bundle, a 3-month deal from STARZ, and a lot more.

So what exactly is National Streaming Day? It was a holiday started by Roku in 2014 to celebrate cord-cutting and the growth of streaming services. So why not save a little to celebrate?

Best Streaming Deals For May 2023 Overview

In their best deal since Black Friday, Hulu is offering new and returning subscribers their first three months for just $2 per month; The offer starts on May 20 and runs through Friday, May 27.

If you subscribe, you will have a full month to binge that series that you’ve heard about or to dive deep into the library to see if Hulu’s wide range content appeals to you. Check out hits like “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Only Murders in the Building,” “Class of ‘09,” and the new “White Men Can’t Jump.”

How to Get 3 Months of Hulu For $1/mo.

Click Here to activate a get 3 Months of Hulu For $2. Select “Hulu Streaming Day” Deal. Create Your Account. Add Your Billing Info. Click “Submit” and Start Streaming.

Last year we found a way to hack the basic bundle by going into Hulu and then adding Disney+ for just a couple extra dollars. But since Disney increased their monthly price and rolled out special bundle pricing, this is the best way to get the bundle for $4 per month total ($2 for Hulu, $2 more for Disney+) for three months.

This should give you plenty of time to watch the Disney shows and movies you’ve been missing out on plus have the service for when Avatar comes to Disney+ in June.

How to Get 3 Months of Disney+ for just $2/mo with Hulu.

Click Here to go to the plans page. Select the “Get Them Both” Deal (near the top). Create Your Account. Add Your Billing Info. Click “Submit” and Start Streaming.

If you haven’t tried it in a while, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $30 off of your first three months, after a five-day free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to stream local sports on Bally Sports regional sport networks, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and more. The streamer also recently added an Unlimited DVR, which is coupled with unlimited at-home streams.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

For a limited time, you can get $10 off of Sling TV and a free Amazon Fire Stick TV Lite. The Sling Orange plan — at just $17.50 for your first month — this the cheapest way to stream the NHL and NBA Playoffs on ESPN and TNT.

Subscribers who take advantage of this deal will also get customers a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5. If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for $10 off too, meaning that the combined plans which normally costs $50 per month will be just $40.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Last year, Paramount launched a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime, but for a limited time you can get an even bigger savings.

For a limited time, subscribers can save nearly 40% when they sign-up for both Paramount+ and Showtime. Customers can get Paramount+ Premium (ad-free) and Showtime for $11.99 per month. Customers can save even more if they pre-pay for either of the bundles, meaning that they can get it as low as just $10 per month if paid annually.

Monthly Bundles

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $11.99 (normally $20.98)

Annual Bundles

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $119.99 ($10/mo.)

7-Day Free Trial $11.99+ / mo. For the Bundle paramountplus.com For a limited time, get the bundle for just $11.99

While Peacock Premium costs $49.99 per year when you get an annual subscription, for a limited time you can snag this deal that drops it to $20 with a code. You can also get the discount off of the Premium Plus (the no-ads tier) for $69.99 (normally $99.99/year).

How to Take $30 Off Your Annual Peacock Subscription

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Pick a Plan.”

Toggle to “Annual Plan,” then choose Premium or Premium Plus.

Click “Have a Promo Code?” and enter code N2TEWDZZ .

. Enter your payment and contact information and complete the sign-up process.

Sign Up Starting at $20 / yr peacocktv.com Save $30 on an annual subscription with code

For a limited time, STARZ has launched a special promotion which gives subscribers 3 months of the premium service for only $5 per month. Since the streamer normally costs $8.99 per month, it’s a great way to save $4 if you plan on watching the latest Starz Originals like “Power Book IV: Force,” along with the most recent seasons of “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Heels,” and “City of Lies.”

How to Take $4 Off Your Starz Subscription

Click here to activate the offer.

After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer.

Complete sign-up.

Through May 31st, you can get a free month of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It’s the first year that all of the MLS has been exclusive on Apple TV, so if you have been holding back because of the $14.99 / mo. subscription cost, hears a good way to get the games for free.

How to Get One Free Month of MLS Season Pass

Click here to activate the deal

New users can click “Accept One Month Free”; existing users should select “Existing subscribers can start watching here.”

Create an Apple ID, or enter your login credentials.

Complete the sign-up process.

Know of any other deals we’re missing? Forward it to us at info@thestreamable.com.